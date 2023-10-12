EA FC 24 has finally solved the bizarre Ada Hegerberg bug

One of the game's best strikers is usable again.

EA FC 24 has finally fixed the bizarre bug surrounding Norwegian striker Ada Hegerberg that saw her player item removed from the popular Ultimate Team mode.

The 88-rated striker is one of the highest-rated players in EA FC 24 but was dubbed “unusable” by fans, as she would constantly run away and leave the ball behind when players held down a trigger on their controller. This required EA Sports to block the ability to play matches with Hegerberg in the squad.

While EA Sports investigated the issue, players could not start matches with Hegerberg in their active squad and were required to remove her, while those who received Hegerberg in a Draft would have their Drafts reset and would receive a Draft Token as compensation.

However, the issue has now been resolved in EA FC 24’s third title update, which they state has “addressed the Ada Hegerberg Player Item causing gameplay impacting issues” and the player would be “available for match use again in the near future”.

While a fix has been implemented, a new server release is required to enable Hegerberg to be used in matches again, and there has been no specified time for the release, other than stating it would be in the “near future”.

In total, there are over 100 fixes listed by EA Sports as part of the latest title update for EA FC 24 relating to errors in matches, while in various menus, and across several game modes—though several were stated to be visual glitches only.

Gameplay changes include increased ball travel distance on manually requested clearances, a slight increase to Jockey turning speed at slower speeds, and a reduction of the ball travel speed performed by players with the Pinged Pass and Pinged Pass+ PlayStyles.

EA FC 24 will see further title updates applied over the months ahead to fix any other issues and make any required gameplay adjustments.

