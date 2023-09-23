Best wingers in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Get the best wingers for your squad!

Screenshot by Dot Esports

In EA FC 24 career mode, you can build a team by acquiring new players from the transfer market. Wingers are some of the most talented players available, and they take advantage of dribbling, pace, and their outstanding skills to dominate the flanks in every match. Naturally, you need to know the best talent you can get for your team depending on the club’s budget.

Here are the best wingers to get for your squad in EA FC 24’s career mode.

Highest rated Wingers in EA FC 24 Career Mode

When you’re getting new wingers to improve your team in EA FC 24 career mode, there are a few things you need to keep in mind. Ideally, you want players with high pace, crossing, stamina, vision, and finishing abilities. Acquiring young players for your squad is an excellent option as their attributes improve exponentially over the seasons. Finances will differ vastly for different clubs, so your transfers will depend on the allocated budget.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively, before starting career mode, you can select the financial takeover option to get a massive influx of transfer budget up to $1,000,000,000. Financial takeover allows you to build a squad with complete monetary freedom, and you should aim to get the highest-rated goalkeepers, defenders, strikers, and wingers.

Best Left Winger (LW) in EA FC 24 

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The top five highest-rated Left Wingers in EA FC 24 are Vini Jr. (89 overall), Neymar Jr. (89 overall), Heung Min Son (87 overall), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (86 overall), and Rafael Leao (86 overall). Here are some of the best Left Wingers (LW) with 80+ overall in EA FC 24 career mode.

Player NameOverall RatingAgePositionNationalityClubMarket Value (First Season)
Vini Jr8922LWBrazilReal Madrid (Spain)$170,000,000
Neymar Jr8931LWBrazilAl-Hilal (Saudi Arabia)$93,000,000
Heung Min Son8731LWRepublic of KoreaSpurs (England)$72,000,000
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia8622LW/RWGeorgiaNapoli (Italy)$119,000,000
Rafael Leao8624LW/CF/STPortugalAC Milan (Italy)$112,000,000
Phil Foden8523LW/RWEnglandManchester City (England)$98,000,000
Marcus Rashford8525LW/LM/STEnglandManchester United (England)$77,500,000
Jack Grealish8527LW/LMEnglandManchester City (England)$62,500,000
Gabriel Martinelli8422LW/LMBrazilArsenal (England)$67,500,000
Luis Diaz8426LW/LMColumbiaLiverpool (England)$54,000,000
Yannick Carrasco8429LWBelgiumAl-Shabab (Saudi Arabia)$45,000,000
Raheem Sterling8328LWEnglandChelsea (England)$40,000,000
Ferran Torres8223LW/RW/STSpainFC Barcelona (Spain)$52,500,000
Jadon Sancho8223LW/LMEnglandManchester United (England)$47,500,000
Pedro Goncalves8225LWPortugalSporting CP (Portugal)$44,500,000
Dusan Tadic8234LWSerbiaFenerbahce SK (Turkey)$15,500,000
Mattia Zaccagni8228LWItalyLazio (Italy)$33,500,000
Wilfred Zaha8129LW Ivory CoastGalatasaray (Turkey)$27,000,000
Lorenzo Insigne8132LWItalyToronto FC (USA)$22,500,000
Harvey Barnes8025LWEnglandNewcastle United (England)$30,500,000

Best Left Midfielders (LM) in EA FC 24 

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are the best Left Midfielders (LM) in EA FC 24 career mode:

Player NameOverall RatingAgePositionNationalityClubMarket Value (First Season)
Kingsley Coman8522LM/RM/LWFranceFC Bayern Munchen (Germany)$62,000,000
Federico Chiesa8426LMItalyJuventus (Italy)$55,000,000
Oyarzabal8426LM/RM/LWSpainReal Sociedad (Spain)$50,000,000
Filip Kostic8330LM/LWSerbiaJuventus (Italy)$38,000,000
Vincenzo Grifo8230LM/CAM/CFItalySport-Club Freiburg (Germany)$32,000,000
Martin Terrier8126LM/STFranceStade Rennais FC (France)$33,000,000
Allan Saint-Maximin8126LMFranceAl Ahli (Saudi Arabia)$33,000,000
Kaoru Mitoma8026LMJapanBrighton & Hove Albion (England)$27,000,000
Karim Adeyemi8021LMGermanyBorussia Dortmund (Germany)$45,500,000
Alex Berenguer8028LM/RMSpainFC Bayern Munchen (Germany)$54,000,000

Best Right Winger (RW) in EA FC 24

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best five Right Wingers in EA FC 24 are Mohamed Salah (89 overall), Bukayo Saka (86 overall), Ousmane Dembele (86 overall), Rodrygo (85 overall), and Domenico Berardi (85 overall). Here are the best Right Wingers (RW) with 80+ overall in EA FC 24 career mode.

Player NameOverall RatingAgePositionNationalityClubMarket Value (First Season)
Mohamed Salah8931RWEgyptLiverpool (England)$93,000,000
Bukayo Saka8621RW/RMEnglandArsenal (England)$118,000,000
Ousmane Dembele8626RW/RMFranceParis Saint-Germain (France)$87,000,000
Rodrygo8522RW/LW/STBrazilReal Madrid (Spain)$114,000,000
Domenico Berardi8528RWItalySassuolo (Italy)$59,000,000
Raphinha8426RWBrazilFC Barcelona (Spain)$54,000,000
Marco Asensio8327RWSpainParis Saint-Germain (France)$42,500,000
Dejan Kulusevski8223RWSwedenSpurs (England)$45,500,000
Antony8223RW/RMBrazilManchester United (England)$50,500,000
Nicolas Gonzalez8125RW/LWArgentinaFiorentina (Italy)$37,000,000
Samuel Chukwueze8124RWNigeriaAC Milan (Italy)$42,500,000
Miguel Almiron8129RWParaguayNewcastle United (England)$27,000,000
Hirving Lozano8128RWMexicoPSV (Netherlands)$28,500,000
Matteo Politano8129RW/RMItalyNapoli FC (Italy)$27,000,000
Felipe Anderson8130RWBrazilLazio (Italy)$27,000,000
Takefusa Kubo8122RW/ST/CAMJapanReal Sociedad (Italy)$43,000,000
Marcus Edwards8124RWEnglandSporting CP (Portugal)$34,000,000
Hakim Ziyech8030RWMorocco Galatasaray (Turkey)$22,000,000
Lucas Ocampos8029RWArgentinaSevilla (Spain)$22,500,000
Erik Lamela8031RWArgentinaSevilla (Spain)$19,000,000

Best Right Midfielders (RM) in EA FC 24 

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are the best Right Midfielders (RM) in EA FC 24 career mode:

Player NameOverall RatingAgePositionNationalityClubMarket Value
Riyad Mahrez8535RMAlgeriaAl Ahli (Saudi Arabia)$51,000,000
Moussa Diaby8424RM/RWFranceAston Villa (England)$66,000,000
Marcos Llorente8428RMSpainAtletico de Madrid (Spain) $46,500,000
Leroy Sane8427RM/RWGermanyFC Bayern Munchen (Germany)$49,500,000
Serge Gnabry8428RM/RWGermanyFC Bayern Munchen (Germany)$46,500,000
Viktor Tsygankov8225RM/CM/CAMUkraineGirona FC (Spain)$44,500,000
Isi Palazon8228RMSpainRayo Vallecano (Spain)$33,000,000
Donyell Malen8224RMNetherlandsBorussia Dortmund (Germany)$43,500,000
Joao Mario8232RM/LM/CMPortugalSL Benfica (Portugal)$32,500,000
Otavio8228RMPortugalAl Nassr (Saudi Arabia)$33,500,000
Related
Best midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
Best EA FC 24 Ultimate Team starter squads

Fastest Wingers in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are the top 15 fastest wingers with 89+ pace in EA FC 24 career mode.

  • Karim Adeyemi (RM): Overall 80, Pace 96
  • Moussa Diaby (RM): Overall 84, Pace 95
  • Vini Jr (LW): Overall 89, Pace 95
  • Kevin Schade (RW): Overall 72, Pace 94
  • Ismaila Sarr (RM): Overall 76, Pace 94
  • Inaki Williams (LW): Overall 81, Pace 94
  • Leroy Sane (RM): Overall 84, Pace 93
  • Rafael Leao (LW): Overall 86, Pace 93
  • Ousmane Dembele (RW): Overall 86, Pace 93
  • Hirving Lozano (RW): Overall 81, Pace 93
  • Adama Traore (RW): Overall 76, Pace 93
  • Daniel James (RM): Overall 75, Pace 93
  • Luis Diaz (LW): Overall 84, Pace 91
  • Marcus Rashford (LW): Overall 85, Pace 91
  • Federico Chiesa (LM): Overall 84, Pace 91
  • Wilfried Zaha (LW): Overall 81, Pace 91
  • Marcos Llorente (RM): Overall 84, Pace 91
  • Raphinha (RW): Overall 84, Pace 91
  • Mykhailo Mudryk (LW): Overall 75, Pace 90
  • Mohamed Salah (RW): Overall 89, Pace 89

Best young Wingers in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Investing in youth players allows you to build a squad around them, and there are plenty of young wingers available in the transfer market. Some of the most talented young wingers can be scouted from the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 Uber Eats, Bundesliga, Eredivisie, Serie A Tim, Superligue, and Liga Portugal. Keep in mind that most teams will be reluctant to sell their young players, which means you might have to overpay to turn around the negotiations.

Best young LW and LM in EA FC 24 

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are the top 15 young Left Wingers (LW) and Left Midfielders (LM) you can get in EA FC 24.

  • Alejandro Garnacho (LW): Overall 75, Age 19
  • Moleiro (LM): Overall 75, Age 19
  • Yeremy Pino (LM): Overall 79, Age 20
  • Ansu Fati (LW): Overall 78, Age 20
  • Jakub Kaminski (LW): Overall 75, Age 21
  • Alan Velasco (LM): Overall 75, Age 21
  • Barrenetxea (LW): Overall 75, Age 21
  • Karim Adeyemi (LM): Overall 80, Age 21
  • Lazaro (LM): Overall 75, Age 21
  • Mykhailo Mudryk (LW): Overall 75, Age 22
  • Lee Kang In (LW): Overall 78, Age 22
  • Anthony Gordon (LW): Overall 75, Age 22
  • Jacob Ramsey (LW): Overall 78, Age 22
  • Bryan Gil (LW): Overall 77, Age 22
  • Gabriel Martinelli (LW): Overall 84, Age 22

Best young RW and RM in EA FC 24 

Screenshot by Dot Esports

These are the best 15 young Right Wingers (LW) and Right Midfielders (LM) you can get in EA FC 24.

  • Johan Bakayoko (RW): Overall 76, Age 20
  • Gabriel Veron (RM): Overall 75, Age 20
  • Bradley Barcola (RW): Overall 76, Age 20
  • Giovanni Reyna (RM): Overall 78, Age 20
  • Michael Olise (RW): Overall 78, Age 21
  • Nico Williams (RM): Overall 79, Age 21
  • Mason Greenwood (RM): Overall 75, Age 21
  • Noni Madueke (RW): Overall 77, Age 21
  • Jeremy Doku (RM): Overall 77, Age 21
  • Nicola Zalewski (RM): Overall 76, Age 21
  • Bukayo Saka (RW): Overall 86, Age 21
  • Ansgar Knauff (RM): Overall 75, Age 22
  • Pablo Solari (RM): Overall 75, Age 22
  • Junior Dina Ebimbe (RM): Overall 75, Age 22
  • Takefusa Kubo (RW): Overall 80, Age 22

Best cheap Wingers in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Low Budget

Screenshot by Dot Esports

For clubs with a low transfer budget, anything under $30,000,000, you need to be decisive with each purchase. To cover both wings you’ll need two first-team quality wingers, and I’d recommend investing in the younger talent. A low transfer budget might restrict your activity in the transfer window, but it rather allows players to focus on growing the team they have. Here are some of the best wingers to get under a 30 million transfer budget.

  • Alejandro Garnacho (LW): Overall 75, $15 million
  • Joao Mario (RM): Overall 82, $32 million
  • Erik Lamela (RW): Overall 80, $19 million
  • Dusan Tadic (RW): Overall 82, $15 million
  • Lorenzo Insigne (LW): Overall 81, $22 million
  • Wilfred Zaha (LW): Overall 81, $22 million
  • Adama Traore (RW): Overall 78, $9 million
  • Ivan Perisic (RW): Overall 78, $9 million
  • Cristian Tello (LW): Overall 76, $8 million
  • Emile Smith Rowe (LW): Overall 78, $25 million

Mid Budget

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Some of the best clubs in EA FC 24 offer a decent amount of transfer budget, anywhere between 50 to 100 million. Remember, making decisive transfers will define your season, so spend the budget equally to get cover on both flanks. I’d recommend getting an expensive left and right winger for around $50,000,000 each to have a strong lineup. Here are the best wingers to get with a transfer budget of under 100 million.

  • Moussa Diaby (RM): Overall 84, $66 million
  • Karim Adeyemi (LM): Overall 80, $46 million
  • Leroy Sane (RM): Overall 84, $49 million
  • Marco Asensio (RW): Overall 83, $42 million
  • Ferran Torres (LW): Overall 82, $52 million
  • Jadon Sancho (LW): Overall 82, $47 million
  • Raheem Sterling (LW): Overall 83, $40 million
  • Serge Gnabry (RM): Overall 84, $47 million
  • Ansu Fati (LW): Overall 87, $33 million
  • Yannick Carrasco (RM): Overall 84, $46 million

High Budget

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Iconic and top-tier clubs like Manchester City, PSG, Real Madrid, Manchester United, FC Barcelona, and others can have a transfer budget of over $100,000,000 and more. You can take advantage of this by bringing in the best players for every position. With a huge transfer budget, focus on buying world-class talents to strengthen the wings. Here are the best wingers to get with a transfer budget of over $100,000,000.

  • Vini Jr (LW): Overall 89, $170 million
  • Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (LW): Overall 86, $119 million
  • Rafael Leao (LW): Overall 86, $112 million
  • Phil Foden (LW): Overall 85, $98 million
  • Gabriel Martinelli (LW): Overall 84, $68 million
  • Mohamed Salah (RW): Overall 89, $93 million
  • Bukayo Saka (RW): Overall 86, $118 million
  • Ousmane Dembele (RW): Overall 86, $87 million
  • Rodrygo (RW): Overall 85, $114 million
  • Raphinha (RW): Overall 84, $54 million
About the author
Dipanjan Dey

Dipanjan Dey started his gaming journey with Doom 2 and Contra: Legacy of War back in 1997. Naturally, he gravitated to RPGs and FPS titles like Call of Duty, Halo, and CS:GO. Dipanjan has been covering stories and writing about video games for the past five years. Dipanjan has been working as a Weekend Freelance Author for Dot Esports since August 2022, covering titles like Fortnite, Apex Legends, CoD, and new releases.

More Stories by Dipanjan Dey