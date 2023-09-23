Best wingers in EA FC 24 Career Mode

In EA FC 24 career mode, you can build a team by acquiring new players from the transfer market. Wingers are some of the most talented players available, and they take advantage of dribbling, pace, and their outstanding skills to dominate the flanks in every match. Naturally, you need to know the best talent you can get for your team depending on the club’s budget.
Here are the best wingers to get for your squad in EA FC 24’s career mode.
- Highest rated Wingers in EA FC 24 Career Mode
- Fastest Wingers in EA FC 24 Career Mode
- Best young Wingers in EA FC 24 Career Mode
- Best cheap Wingers in EA FC 24 Career Mode
Highest rated Wingers in EA FC 24 Career Mode
When you’re getting new wingers to improve your team in EA FC 24 career mode, there are a few things you need to keep in mind. Ideally, you want players with high pace, crossing, stamina, vision, and finishing abilities. Acquiring young players for your squad is an excellent option as their attributes improve exponentially over the seasons. Finances will differ vastly for different clubs, so your transfers will depend on the allocated budget.
Alternatively, before starting career mode, you can select the financial takeover option to get a massive influx of transfer budget up to $1,000,000,000. Financial takeover allows you to build a squad with complete monetary freedom, and you should aim to get the highest-rated goalkeepers, defenders, strikers, and wingers.
Best Left Winger (LW) in EA FC 24
The top five highest-rated Left Wingers in EA FC 24 are Vini Jr. (89 overall), Neymar Jr. (89 overall), Heung Min Son (87 overall), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (86 overall), and Rafael Leao (86 overall). Here are some of the best Left Wingers (LW) with 80+ overall in EA FC 24 career mode.
|Player Name
|Overall Rating
|Age
|Position
|Nationality
|Club
|Market Value (First Season)
|Vini Jr
|89
|22
|LW
|Brazil
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|$170,000,000
|Neymar Jr
|89
|31
|LW
|Brazil
|Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia)
|$93,000,000
|Heung Min Son
|87
|31
|LW
|Republic of Korea
|Spurs (England)
|$72,000,000
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|86
|22
|LW/RW
|Georgia
|Napoli (Italy)
|$119,000,000
|Rafael Leao
|86
|24
|LW/CF/ST
|Portugal
|AC Milan (Italy)
|$112,000,000
|Phil Foden
|85
|23
|LW/RW
|England
|Manchester City (England)
|$98,000,000
|Marcus Rashford
|85
|25
|LW/LM/ST
|England
|Manchester United (England)
|$77,500,000
|Jack Grealish
|85
|27
|LW/LM
|England
|Manchester City (England)
|$62,500,000
|Gabriel Martinelli
|84
|22
|LW/LM
|Brazil
|Arsenal (England)
|$67,500,000
|Luis Diaz
|84
|26
|LW/LM
|Columbia
|Liverpool (England)
|$54,000,000
|Yannick Carrasco
|84
|29
|LW
|Belgium
|Al-Shabab (Saudi Arabia)
|$45,000,000
|Raheem Sterling
|83
|28
|LW
|England
|Chelsea (England)
|$40,000,000
|Ferran Torres
|82
|23
|LW/RW/ST
|Spain
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|$52,500,000
|Jadon Sancho
|82
|23
|LW/LM
|England
|Manchester United (England)
|$47,500,000
|Pedro Goncalves
|82
|25
|LW
|Portugal
|Sporting CP (Portugal)
|$44,500,000
|Dusan Tadic
|82
|34
|LW
|Serbia
|Fenerbahce SK (Turkey)
|$15,500,000
|Mattia Zaccagni
|82
|28
|LW
|Italy
|Lazio (Italy)
|$33,500,000
|Wilfred Zaha
|81
|29
|LW
|Ivory Coast
|Galatasaray (Turkey)
|$27,000,000
|Lorenzo Insigne
|81
|32
|LW
|Italy
|Toronto FC (USA)
|$22,500,000
|Harvey Barnes
|80
|25
|LW
|England
|Newcastle United (England)
|$30,500,000
Best Left Midfielders (LM) in EA FC 24
Here are the best Left Midfielders (LM) in EA FC 24 career mode:
|Player Name
|Overall Rating
|Age
|Position
|Nationality
|Club
|Market Value (First Season)
|Kingsley Coman
|85
|22
|LM/RM/LW
|France
|FC Bayern Munchen (Germany)
|$62,000,000
|Federico Chiesa
|84
|26
|LM
|Italy
|Juventus (Italy)
|$55,000,000
|Oyarzabal
|84
|26
|LM/RM/LW
|Spain
|Real Sociedad (Spain)
|$50,000,000
|Filip Kostic
|83
|30
|LM/LW
|Serbia
|Juventus (Italy)
|$38,000,000
|Vincenzo Grifo
|82
|30
|LM/CAM/CF
|Italy
|Sport-Club Freiburg (Germany)
|$32,000,000
|Martin Terrier
|81
|26
|LM/ST
|France
|Stade Rennais FC (France)
|$33,000,000
|Allan Saint-Maximin
|81
|26
|LM
|France
|Al Ahli (Saudi Arabia)
|$33,000,000
|Kaoru Mitoma
|80
|26
|LM
|Japan
|Brighton & Hove Albion (England)
|$27,000,000
|Karim Adeyemi
|80
|21
|LM
|Germany
|Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
|$45,500,000
|Alex Berenguer
|80
|28
|LM/RM
|Spain
|FC Bayern Munchen (Germany)
|$54,000,000
Best Right Winger (RW) in EA FC 24
The best five Right Wingers in EA FC 24 are Mohamed Salah (89 overall), Bukayo Saka (86 overall), Ousmane Dembele (86 overall), Rodrygo (85 overall), and Domenico Berardi (85 overall). Here are the best Right Wingers (RW) with 80+ overall in EA FC 24 career mode.
|Player Name
|Overall Rating
|Age
|Position
|Nationality
|Club
|Market Value (First Season)
|Mohamed Salah
|89
|31
|RW
|Egypt
|Liverpool (England)
|$93,000,000
|Bukayo Saka
|86
|21
|RW/RM
|England
|Arsenal (England)
|$118,000,000
|Ousmane Dembele
|86
|26
|RW/RM
|France
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|$87,000,000
|Rodrygo
|85
|22
|RW/LW/ST
|Brazil
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|$114,000,000
|Domenico Berardi
|85
|28
|RW
|Italy
|Sassuolo (Italy)
|$59,000,000
|Raphinha
|84
|26
|RW
|Brazil
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|$54,000,000
|Marco Asensio
|83
|27
|RW
|Spain
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|$42,500,000
|Dejan Kulusevski
|82
|23
|RW
|Sweden
|Spurs (England)
|$45,500,000
|Antony
|82
|23
|RW/RM
|Brazil
|Manchester United (England)
|$50,500,000
|Nicolas Gonzalez
|81
|25
|RW/LW
|Argentina
|Fiorentina (Italy)
|$37,000,000
|Samuel Chukwueze
|81
|24
|RW
|Nigeria
|AC Milan (Italy)
|$42,500,000
|Miguel Almiron
|81
|29
|RW
|Paraguay
|Newcastle United (England)
|$27,000,000
|Hirving Lozano
|81
|28
|RW
|Mexico
|PSV (Netherlands)
|$28,500,000
|Matteo Politano
|81
|29
|RW/RM
|Italy
|Napoli FC (Italy)
|$27,000,000
|Felipe Anderson
|81
|30
|RW
|Brazil
|Lazio (Italy)
|$27,000,000
|Takefusa Kubo
|81
|22
|RW/ST/CAM
|Japan
|Real Sociedad (Italy)
|$43,000,000
|Marcus Edwards
|81
|24
|RW
|England
|Sporting CP (Portugal)
|$34,000,000
|Hakim Ziyech
|80
|30
|RW
|Morocco
|Galatasaray (Turkey)
|$22,000,000
|Lucas Ocampos
|80
|29
|RW
|Argentina
|Sevilla (Spain)
|$22,500,000
|Erik Lamela
|80
|31
|RW
|Argentina
|Sevilla (Spain)
|$19,000,000
Best Right Midfielders (RM) in EA FC 24
Here are the best Right Midfielders (RM) in EA FC 24 career mode:
|Player Name
|Overall Rating
|Age
|Position
|Nationality
|Club
|Market Value
|Riyad Mahrez
|85
|35
|RM
|Algeria
|Al Ahli (Saudi Arabia)
|$51,000,000
|Moussa Diaby
|84
|24
|RM/RW
|France
|Aston Villa (England)
|$66,000,000
|Marcos Llorente
|84
|28
|RM
|Spain
|Atletico de Madrid (Spain)
|$46,500,000
|Leroy Sane
|84
|27
|RM/RW
|Germany
|FC Bayern Munchen (Germany)
|$49,500,000
|Serge Gnabry
|84
|28
|RM/RW
|Germany
|FC Bayern Munchen (Germany)
|$46,500,000
|Viktor Tsygankov
|82
|25
|RM/CM/CAM
|Ukraine
|Girona FC (Spain)
|$44,500,000
|Isi Palazon
|82
|28
|RM
|Spain
|Rayo Vallecano (Spain)
|$33,000,000
|Donyell Malen
|82
|24
|RM
|Netherlands
|Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
|$43,500,000
|Joao Mario
|82
|32
|RM/LM/CM
|Portugal
|SL Benfica (Portugal)
|$32,500,000
|Otavio
|82
|28
|RM
|Portugal
|Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia)
|$33,500,000
Fastest Wingers in EA FC 24 Career Mode
Here are the top 15 fastest wingers with 89+ pace in EA FC 24 career mode.
- Karim Adeyemi (RM): Overall 80, Pace 96
- Moussa Diaby (RM): Overall 84, Pace 95
- Vini Jr (LW): Overall 89, Pace 95
- Kevin Schade (RW): Overall 72, Pace 94
- Ismaila Sarr (RM): Overall 76, Pace 94
- Inaki Williams (LW): Overall 81, Pace 94
- Leroy Sane (RM): Overall 84, Pace 93
- Rafael Leao (LW): Overall 86, Pace 93
- Ousmane Dembele (RW): Overall 86, Pace 93
- Hirving Lozano (RW): Overall 81, Pace 93
- Adama Traore (RW): Overall 76, Pace 93
- Daniel James (RM): Overall 75, Pace 93
- Luis Diaz (LW): Overall 84, Pace 91
- Marcus Rashford (LW): Overall 85, Pace 91
- Federico Chiesa (LM): Overall 84, Pace 91
- Wilfried Zaha (LW): Overall 81, Pace 91
- Marcos Llorente (RM): Overall 84, Pace 91
- Raphinha (RW): Overall 84, Pace 91
- Mykhailo Mudryk (LW): Overall 75, Pace 90
- Mohamed Salah (RW): Overall 89, Pace 89
Best young Wingers in EA FC 24 Career Mode
Investing in youth players allows you to build a squad around them, and there are plenty of young wingers available in the transfer market. Some of the most talented young wingers can be scouted from the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 Uber Eats, Bundesliga, Eredivisie, Serie A Tim, Superligue, and Liga Portugal. Keep in mind that most teams will be reluctant to sell their young players, which means you might have to overpay to turn around the negotiations.
Best young LW and LM in EA FC 24
Here are the top 15 young Left Wingers (LW) and Left Midfielders (LM) you can get in EA FC 24.
- Alejandro Garnacho (LW): Overall 75, Age 19
- Moleiro (LM): Overall 75, Age 19
- Yeremy Pino (LM): Overall 79, Age 20
- Ansu Fati (LW): Overall 78, Age 20
- Jakub Kaminski (LW): Overall 75, Age 21
- Alan Velasco (LM): Overall 75, Age 21
- Barrenetxea (LW): Overall 75, Age 21
- Karim Adeyemi (LM): Overall 80, Age 21
- Lazaro (LM): Overall 75, Age 21
- Mykhailo Mudryk (LW): Overall 75, Age 22
- Lee Kang In (LW): Overall 78, Age 22
- Anthony Gordon (LW): Overall 75, Age 22
- Jacob Ramsey (LW): Overall 78, Age 22
- Bryan Gil (LW): Overall 77, Age 22
- Gabriel Martinelli (LW): Overall 84, Age 22
Best young RW and RM in EA FC 24
These are the best 15 young Right Wingers (LW) and Right Midfielders (LM) you can get in EA FC 24.
- Johan Bakayoko (RW): Overall 76, Age 20
- Gabriel Veron (RM): Overall 75, Age 20
- Bradley Barcola (RW): Overall 76, Age 20
- Giovanni Reyna (RM): Overall 78, Age 20
- Michael Olise (RW): Overall 78, Age 21
- Nico Williams (RM): Overall 79, Age 21
- Mason Greenwood (RM): Overall 75, Age 21
- Noni Madueke (RW): Overall 77, Age 21
- Jeremy Doku (RM): Overall 77, Age 21
- Nicola Zalewski (RM): Overall 76, Age 21
- Bukayo Saka (RW): Overall 86, Age 21
- Ansgar Knauff (RM): Overall 75, Age 22
- Pablo Solari (RM): Overall 75, Age 22
- Junior Dina Ebimbe (RM): Overall 75, Age 22
- Takefusa Kubo (RW): Overall 80, Age 22
Best cheap Wingers in EA FC 24 Career Mode
Low Budget
For clubs with a low transfer budget, anything under $30,000,000, you need to be decisive with each purchase. To cover both wings you’ll need two first-team quality wingers, and I’d recommend investing in the younger talent. A low transfer budget might restrict your activity in the transfer window, but it rather allows players to focus on growing the team they have. Here are some of the best wingers to get under a 30 million transfer budget.
- Alejandro Garnacho (LW): Overall 75, $15 million
- Joao Mario (RM): Overall 82, $32 million
- Erik Lamela (RW): Overall 80, $19 million
- Dusan Tadic (RW): Overall 82, $15 million
- Lorenzo Insigne (LW): Overall 81, $22 million
- Wilfred Zaha (LW): Overall 81, $22 million
- Adama Traore (RW): Overall 78, $9 million
- Ivan Perisic (RW): Overall 78, $9 million
- Cristian Tello (LW): Overall 76, $8 million
- Emile Smith Rowe (LW): Overall 78, $25 million
Mid Budget
Some of the best clubs in EA FC 24 offer a decent amount of transfer budget, anywhere between 50 to 100 million. Remember, making decisive transfers will define your season, so spend the budget equally to get cover on both flanks. I’d recommend getting an expensive left and right winger for around $50,000,000 each to have a strong lineup. Here are the best wingers to get with a transfer budget of under 100 million.
- Moussa Diaby (RM): Overall 84, $66 million
- Karim Adeyemi (LM): Overall 80, $46 million
- Leroy Sane (RM): Overall 84, $49 million
- Marco Asensio (RW): Overall 83, $42 million
- Ferran Torres (LW): Overall 82, $52 million
- Jadon Sancho (LW): Overall 82, $47 million
- Raheem Sterling (LW): Overall 83, $40 million
- Serge Gnabry (RM): Overall 84, $47 million
- Ansu Fati (LW): Overall 87, $33 million
- Yannick Carrasco (RM): Overall 84, $46 million
High Budget
Iconic and top-tier clubs like Manchester City, PSG, Real Madrid, Manchester United, FC Barcelona, and others can have a transfer budget of over $100,000,000 and more. You can take advantage of this by bringing in the best players for every position. With a huge transfer budget, focus on buying world-class talents to strengthen the wings. Here are the best wingers to get with a transfer budget of over $100,000,000.
- Vini Jr (LW): Overall 89, $170 million
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (LW): Overall 86, $119 million
- Rafael Leao (LW): Overall 86, $112 million
- Phil Foden (LW): Overall 85, $98 million
- Gabriel Martinelli (LW): Overall 84, $68 million
- Mohamed Salah (RW): Overall 89, $93 million
- Bukayo Saka (RW): Overall 86, $118 million
- Ousmane Dembele (RW): Overall 86, $87 million
- Rodrygo (RW): Overall 85, $114 million
- Raphinha (RW): Overall 84, $54 million