Best wingers in EA FC 24 Career Mode

In EA FC 24 career mode, you can build a team by acquiring new players from the transfer market. Wingers are some of the most talented players available, and they take advantage of dribbling, pace, and their outstanding skills to dominate the flanks in every match. Naturally, you need to know the best talent you can get for your team depending on the club’s budget.

Here are the best wingers to get for your squad in EA FC 24’s career mode.

Highest rated Wingers in EA FC 24 Career Mode

When you’re getting new wingers to improve your team in EA FC 24 career mode, there are a few things you need to keep in mind. Ideally, you want players with high pace, crossing, stamina, vision, and finishing abilities. Acquiring young players for your squad is an excellent option as their attributes improve exponentially over the seasons. Finances will differ vastly for different clubs, so your transfers will depend on the allocated budget.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively, before starting career mode, you can select the financial takeover option to get a massive influx of transfer budget up to $1,000,000,000. Financial takeover allows you to build a squad with complete monetary freedom, and you should aim to get the highest-rated goalkeepers, defenders, strikers, and wingers.

Best Left Winger (LW) in EA FC 24

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The top five highest-rated Left Wingers in EA FC 24 are Vini Jr. (89 overall), Neymar Jr. (89 overall), Heung Min Son (87 overall), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (86 overall), and Rafael Leao (86 overall). Here are some of the best Left Wingers (LW) with 80+ overall in EA FC 24 career mode.

Player Name Overall Rating Age Position Nationality Club Market Value (First Season) Vini Jr 89 22 LW Brazil Real Madrid (Spain) $170,000,000 Neymar Jr 89 31 LW Brazil Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia) $93,000,000 Heung Min Son 87 31 LW Republic of Korea Spurs (England) $72,000,000 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 86 22 LW/RW Georgia Napoli (Italy) $119,000,000 Rafael Leao 86 24 LW/CF/ST Portugal AC Milan (Italy) $112,000,000 Phil Foden 85 23 LW/RW England Manchester City (England) $98,000,000 Marcus Rashford 85 25 LW/LM/ST England Manchester United (England) $77,500,000 Jack Grealish 85 27 LW/LM England Manchester City (England) $62,500,000 Gabriel Martinelli 84 22 LW/LM Brazil Arsenal (England) $67,500,000 Luis Diaz 84 26 LW/LM Columbia Liverpool (England) $54,000,000 Yannick Carrasco 84 29 LW Belgium Al-Shabab (Saudi Arabia) $45,000,000 Raheem Sterling 83 28 LW England Chelsea (England) $40,000,000 Ferran Torres 82 23 LW/RW/ST Spain FC Barcelona (Spain) $52,500,000 Jadon Sancho 82 23 LW/LM England Manchester United (England) $47,500,000 Pedro Goncalves 82 25 LW Portugal Sporting CP (Portugal) $44,500,000 Dusan Tadic 82 34 LW Serbia Fenerbahce SK (Turkey) $15,500,000 Mattia Zaccagni 82 28 LW Italy Lazio (Italy) $33,500,000 Wilfred Zaha 81 29 LW Ivory Coast Galatasaray (Turkey) $27,000,000 Lorenzo Insigne 81 32 LW Italy Toronto FC (USA) $22,500,000 Harvey Barnes 80 25 LW England Newcastle United (England) $30,500,000

Best Left Midfielders (LM) in EA FC 24

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are the best Left Midfielders (LM) in EA FC 24 career mode:

Player Name Overall Rating Age Position Nationality Club Market Value (First Season) Kingsley Coman 85 22 LM/RM/LW France FC Bayern Munchen (Germany) $62,000,000 Federico Chiesa 84 26 LM Italy Juventus (Italy) $55,000,000 Oyarzabal 84 26 LM/RM/LW Spain Real Sociedad (Spain) $50,000,000 Filip Kostic 83 30 LM/LW Serbia Juventus (Italy) $38,000,000 Vincenzo Grifo 82 30 LM/CAM/CF Italy Sport-Club Freiburg (Germany) $32,000,000 Martin Terrier 81 26 LM/ST France Stade Rennais FC (France) $33,000,000 Allan Saint-Maximin 81 26 LM France Al Ahli (Saudi Arabia) $33,000,000 Kaoru Mitoma 80 26 LM Japan Brighton & Hove Albion (England) $27,000,000 Karim Adeyemi 80 21 LM Germany Borussia Dortmund (Germany) $45,500,000 Alex Berenguer 80 28 LM/RM Spain FC Bayern Munchen (Germany) $54,000,000

Best Right Winger (RW) in EA FC 24

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best five Right Wingers in EA FC 24 are Mohamed Salah (89 overall), Bukayo Saka (86 overall), Ousmane Dembele (86 overall), Rodrygo (85 overall), and Domenico Berardi (85 overall). Here are the best Right Wingers (RW) with 80+ overall in EA FC 24 career mode.

Player Name Overall Rating Age Position Nationality Club Market Value (First Season) Mohamed Salah 89 31 RW Egypt Liverpool (England) $93,000,000 Bukayo Saka 86 21 RW/RM England Arsenal (England) $118,000,000 Ousmane Dembele 86 26 RW/RM France Paris Saint-Germain (France) $87,000,000 Rodrygo 85 22 RW/LW/ST Brazil Real Madrid (Spain) $114,000,000 Domenico Berardi 85 28 RW Italy Sassuolo (Italy) $59,000,000 Raphinha 84 26 RW Brazil FC Barcelona (Spain) $54,000,000 Marco Asensio 83 27 RW Spain Paris Saint-Germain (France) $42,500,000 Dejan Kulusevski 82 23 RW Sweden Spurs (England) $45,500,000 Antony 82 23 RW/RM Brazil Manchester United (England) $50,500,000 Nicolas Gonzalez 81 25 RW/LW Argentina Fiorentina (Italy) $37,000,000 Samuel Chukwueze 81 24 RW Nigeria AC Milan (Italy) $42,500,000 Miguel Almiron 81 29 RW Paraguay Newcastle United (England) $27,000,000 Hirving Lozano 81 28 RW Mexico PSV (Netherlands) $28,500,000 Matteo Politano 81 29 RW/RM Italy Napoli FC (Italy) $27,000,000 Felipe Anderson 81 30 RW Brazil Lazio (Italy) $27,000,000 Takefusa Kubo 81 22 RW/ST/CAM Japan Real Sociedad (Italy) $43,000,000 Marcus Edwards 81 24 RW England Sporting CP (Portugal) $34,000,000 Hakim Ziyech 80 30 RW Morocco Galatasaray (Turkey) $22,000,000 Lucas Ocampos 80 29 RW Argentina Sevilla (Spain) $22,500,000 Erik Lamela 80 31 RW Argentina Sevilla (Spain) $19,000,000

Best Right Midfielders (RM) in EA FC 24

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are the best Right Midfielders (RM) in EA FC 24 career mode:

Player Name Overall Rating Age Position Nationality Club Market Value Riyad Mahrez 85 35 RM Algeria Al Ahli (Saudi Arabia) $51,000,000 Moussa Diaby 84 24 RM/RW France Aston Villa (England) $66,000,000 Marcos Llorente 84 28 RM Spain Atletico de Madrid (Spain) $46,500,000 Leroy Sane 84 27 RM/RW Germany FC Bayern Munchen (Germany) $49,500,000 Serge Gnabry 84 28 RM/RW Germany FC Bayern Munchen (Germany) $46,500,000 Viktor Tsygankov 82 25 RM/CM/CAM Ukraine Girona FC (Spain) $44,500,000 Isi Palazon 82 28 RM Spain Rayo Vallecano (Spain) $33,000,000 Donyell Malen 82 24 RM Netherlands Borussia Dortmund (Germany) $43,500,000 Joao Mario 82 32 RM/LM/CM Portugal SL Benfica (Portugal) $32,500,000 Otavio 82 28 RM Portugal Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia) $33,500,000

Fastest Wingers in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are the top 15 fastest wingers with 89+ pace in EA FC 24 career mode.

Karim Adeyemi (RM): Overall 80, Pace 96

(RM): Overall 80, Moussa Diaby (RM): Overall 84, Pace 95

(RM): Overall 84, Vini Jr (LW): Overall 89, Pace 95

(LW): Overall 89, Kevin Schade (RW): Overall 72, Pace 94

(RW): Overall 72, Ismaila Sarr (RM): Overall 76, Pace 94

(RM): Overall 76, Inaki Williams (LW): Overall 81, Pace 94

(LW): Overall 81, Leroy Sane (RM): Overall 84, Pace 93

(RM): Overall 84, Rafael Leao (LW): Overall 86, Pace 93

(LW): Overall 86, Ousmane Dembele (RW): Overall 86, Pace 93

(RW): Overall 86, Hirving Lozano (RW): Overall 81, Pace 93

(RW): Overall 81, Adama Traore (RW): Overall 76, Pace 93

(RW): Overall 76, Daniel James (RM): Overall 75, Pace 93

(RM): Overall 75, Luis Diaz (LW): Overall 84, Pace 91

(LW): Overall 84, Marcus Rashford (LW): Overall 85, Pace 91

(LW): Overall 85, Federico Chiesa (LM): Overall 84, Pace 91

(LM): Overall 84, Wilfried Zaha (LW): Overall 81, Pace 91

(LW): Overall 81, Marcos Llorente (RM): Overall 84, Pace 91

(RM): Overall 84, Raphinha (RW): Overall 84, Pace 91

(RW): Overall 84, Mykhailo Mudryk (LW): Overall 75, Pace 90

(LW): Overall 75, Mohamed Salah (RW): Overall 89, Pace 89

Best young Wingers in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Investing in youth players allows you to build a squad around them, and there are plenty of young wingers available in the transfer market. Some of the most talented young wingers can be scouted from the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 Uber Eats, Bundesliga, Eredivisie, Serie A Tim, Superligue, and Liga Portugal. Keep in mind that most teams will be reluctant to sell their young players, which means you might have to overpay to turn around the negotiations.

Best young LW and LM in EA FC 24

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are the top 15 young Left Wingers (LW) and Left Midfielders (LM) you can get in EA FC 24.

Alejandro Garnacho (LW): Overall 75, Age 19

(LW): Overall 75, Moleiro (LM): Overall 75, Age 19

(LM): Overall 75, Yeremy Pino (LM): Overall 79, Age 20

(LM): Overall 79, Ansu Fati (LW): Overall 78, Age 20

(LW): Overall 78, Jakub Kaminski (LW): Overall 75, Age 21

(LW): Overall 75, Alan Velasco (LM): Overall 75, Age 21

(LM): Overall 75, Barrenetxea (LW): Overall 75, Age 21

(LW): Overall 75, Karim Adeyemi (LM): Overall 80, Age 21

(LM): Overall 80, Lazaro (LM): Overall 75, Age 21

(LM): Overall 75, Mykhailo Mudryk (LW): Overall 75, Age 22

(LW): Overall 75, Lee Kang In (LW): Overall 78, Age 22

(LW): Overall 78, Anthony Gordon (LW): Overall 75, Age 22

(LW): Overall 75, Jacob Ramsey (LW): Overall 78, Age 22

(LW): Overall 78, Bryan Gil (LW): Overall 77, Age 22

(LW): Overall 77, Gabriel Martinelli (LW): Overall 84, Age 22

Best young RW and RM in EA FC 24

Screenshot by Dot Esports

These are the best 15 young Right Wingers (LW) and Right Midfielders (LM) you can get in EA FC 24.

Johan Bakayoko (RW): Overall 76, Age 20

(RW): Overall 76, Gabriel Veron (RM): Overall 75, Age 20

(RM): Overall 75, Bradley Barcola (RW): Overall 76, Age 20

(RW): Overall 76, Giovanni Reyna (RM): Overall 78, Age 20

(RM): Overall 78, Michael Olise (RW): Overall 78, Age 21

(RW): Overall 78, Nico Williams (RM): Overall 79, Age 21

(RM): Overall 79, Mason Greenwood (RM): Overall 75, Age 21

(RM): Overall 75, Noni Madueke (RW): Overall 77, Age 21

(RW): Overall 77, Jeremy Doku (RM): Overall 77, Age 21

(RM): Overall 77, Nicola Zalewski (RM): Overall 76, Age 21

(RM): Overall 76, Bukayo Saka (RW): Overall 86, Age 21

(RW): Overall 86, Ansgar Knauff (RM): Overall 75, Age 22

(RM): Overall 75, Pablo Solari (RM): Overall 75, Age 22

(RM): Overall 75, Junior Dina Ebimbe (RM): Overall 75, Age 22

(RM): Overall 75, Takefusa Kubo (RW): Overall 80, Age 22

Best cheap Wingers in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Low Budget

Screenshot by Dot Esports

For clubs with a low transfer budget, anything under $30,000,000, you need to be decisive with each purchase. To cover both wings you’ll need two first-team quality wingers, and I’d recommend investing in the younger talent. A low transfer budget might restrict your activity in the transfer window, but it rather allows players to focus on growing the team they have. Here are some of the best wingers to get under a 30 million transfer budget.

Alejandro Garnacho (LW): Overall 75, $15 million

(LW): Overall 75, Joao Mario (RM): Overall 82, $32 million

(RM): Overall 82, Erik Lamela (RW): Overall 80, $19 million

(RW): Overall 80, Dusan Tadic (RW): Overall 82, $15 million

(RW): Overall 82, Lorenzo Insigne (LW): Overall 81, $22 million

(LW): Overall 81, Wilfred Zaha (LW): Overall 81, $22 million

(LW): Overall 81, Adama Traore (RW): Overall 78, $9 million

(RW): Overall 78, Ivan Perisic (RW): Overall 78, $9 million

(RW): Overall 78, Cristian Tello (LW): Overall 76, $8 million

(LW): Overall 76, Emile Smith Rowe (LW): Overall 78, $25 million

Mid Budget

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Some of the best clubs in EA FC 24 offer a decent amount of transfer budget, anywhere between 50 to 100 million. Remember, making decisive transfers will define your season, so spend the budget equally to get cover on both flanks. I’d recommend getting an expensive left and right winger for around $50,000,000 each to have a strong lineup. Here are the best wingers to get with a transfer budget of under 100 million.

Moussa Diaby (RM): Overall 84, $66 million

(RM): Overall 84, Karim Adeyemi (LM): Overall 80, $46 million

(LM): Overall 80, Leroy Sane (RM): Overall 84, $49 million

(RM): Overall 84, Marco Asensio (RW): Overall 83, $42 million

(RW): Overall 83, Ferran Torres (LW): Overall 82, $52 million

(LW): Overall 82, Jadon Sancho (LW): Overall 82, $47 million

(LW): Overall 82, Raheem Sterling (LW): Overall 83, $40 million

(LW): Overall 83, Serge Gnabry (RM): Overall 84, $47 million

(RM): Overall 84, Ansu Fati (LW): Overall 87, $33 million

(LW): Overall 87, Yannick Carrasco (RM): Overall 84, $46 million

High Budget

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Iconic and top-tier clubs like Manchester City, PSG, Real Madrid, Manchester United, FC Barcelona, and others can have a transfer budget of over $100,000,000 and more. You can take advantage of this by bringing in the best players for every position. With a huge transfer budget, focus on buying world-class talents to strengthen the wings. Here are the best wingers to get with a transfer budget of over $100,000,000.

Vini Jr (LW): Overall 89, $170 million

(LW): Overall 89, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (LW): Overall 86, $119 million

(LW): Overall 86, Rafael Leao (LW): Overall 86, $112 million

(LW): Overall 86, Phil Foden (LW): Overall 85, $98 million

(LW): Overall 85, Gabriel Martinelli (LW): Overall 84, $68 million

(LW): Overall 84, Mohamed Salah (RW): Overall 89, $93 million

(RW): Overall 89, Bukayo Saka (RW): Overall 86, $118 million

(RW): Overall 86, Ousmane Dembele (RW): Overall 86, $87 million

(RW): Overall 86, Rodrygo (RW): Overall 85, $114 million

(RW): Overall 85, Raphinha (RW): Overall 84, $54 million

