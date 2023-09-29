Defenders, wing-backs, and full-backs are the backbone of any squad, and in EA FC 24 career mode, you can get the best players for these positions to build a world-class team. Naturally, you need to know which players to get for each position depending on the transfer budget allocated by the club.

Here are the best defenders in EA FC 24 career mode.

Highest rated Defenders in EA FC 24 Career Mode

In EA FC 24, there are a few key aspects you need to keep in mind before scouting for defenders in career mode. While scouting the best defenders, I look out for stats like Strength, Aggression, Reaction, Interception, Composure, Defensive Awareness, Heading Accuracy, Jumping, and Stand and Slide Tackle.

The highest-rated defensive players are fast, strong, tactically adept, and pose an aerial threat during freekicks, corners, and set pieces. Likewise, it is essential to check for the player’s Overall, Potential, Height, Age, and Playstyle. Here are the top defenders for every position you can get during the transfer window in EA FC 24.

Best Center Back (CB) in EA FC 24

Ruben Dias is the highest-rated Center Back in EA FC 24. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Player Name Overall Age Position Nationality Club Market Value (First Season) Ruben Dias 89 26 CB Portugal Manchester City (England) $116,000,000 Virgil van Dijk 89 31 CB Netherlands Liverpool (England) $76,500,000 Marquinhos 87 29 CB Brazil Paris Saint-Germain (France) $80,000,000 Ronald Araujo 86 24 CB Uruguay FC Barcelona (Spain) $101,000,000 Éder Militão 86 25 CB Brazil Real Madrid (Spain) $87,000,000 Matthijs de Ligt 86 23 CB Netherlands FC Bayern Munchen (Germany) $90,500,000 Jules Kounde 85 24 CB France FC Barcelona (Spain) $75,500,000 Alessandro Bastoni 85 24 CB Italy Inter Milan (Italy) $80,500,000 Aymeric Laporte 85 29 CB Spain Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia) $54,500,000 Antonio Rudiger 85 30 CB Germany Real Madrid (Spain) $48,000,000 John Stones 85 29 CB England Manchester City (England) $54,000,000 Raphaël Varane 85 30 CB France Manchester United (England) $48,000,000 David Alaba 85 31 CB Austria Real Madrid (Spain) $40,000,000 Bremer 84 26 CB Brazil Juventus (Italy) $53,000,000 Lisandro Martinez 84 25 CB Argentina Manchester United (England) $54,000,000 Kim Min Jae 84 26 CB South Korea FC Bayern Munchen (Germany) $50,000,000 Gabriel 84 25 CB Brazil Arsenal (England) $51,000,000 Lucas Hernandez 84 27 CB France Paris Saint-Germain (France) $46,000,000 Milan Škriniar 84 28 CB Slovakia Paris Saint-Germain (France) $39,500,000 Fikayo Tomori 84 25 CB England AC Milan (Italy) $57,500,000

Best Left Back (LB) in EA FC 24

Alphonse Davies is the fastest LB in EA FC 24. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Player Name Overall Age Position Nationality Club Market Value (First Season) Andrew Robertson 86 29 LB Scotland Liverpool (England) $65,000,000 João Cancelo 86 29 LB Portugal FC Barcelona (Spain) $65,000,000 Marcos Acuña 85 31 LB Argentina Sevilla FC (Spain) $42,500,000 Theo Hernandez 85 25 LB France AC Milan (Italy) $80,000,000 Alphonso Davies 83 22 LB Canada FC Bayern Munchen (Germany) $57,000,000 Luke Shaw 83 27 LB England Manchester United (England) $38,000,000 Jordi Alba 83 34 LB Spain Inter Miami CF (USA) $14,000,000 Nuno Mendes 82 21 LB Portugal Paris Saint-Germain (France) $47,500,000 Ferland Mendy 82 28 LB France Real Madrid (Spain) $30,000,000 Javi Galán 82 28 LB Spain Athletico de Madrid (Spain) $30,000,000 Gaya 82 28 LB Spain Valencia CF (Spain) $30,000,000 Raphaël Guerreiro 82 29 LB Portugal FC Bayern Munchen (Germany) $29,000,000 Alejandro Balde 81 19 LB Spain FC Barcelona (Spain) $58,500,000 Welington Dano 81 23 LB Brazil Athletico Miniero (Brazil) $29,500,000 Ben Chilwell 81 26 LB England Chelsea (England) $34,000,000 Reinildo 81 29 LB Mozambique Athletico de Madrid (Spain) $24,500,000 Mário Rui 81 32 LB Portugal Napoli (Italy) $19,500,000 Oleksandr Zinchenko 80 26 LB Ukraine Arsenal (England) $26,000,000 Kieran Tierney 80 26 LB Scotland Real Sociedad (Spain) $26,000,000 Pervis Estupiñán 80 25 LB Ecuador Brighton (England) $26,500,000

Best Left Winger Back (LWB) in EA FC 24

Use wingbacks to make overlapping and inverted forward runs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Player Name Overall Age Position Nationality Club Market Value (First Season) Alejandro Grimaldo 84 27 LWB Spain Leverkusen (Germany) $44,500,000 Federico Dimarco 82 25 LWB Italy Inter Milan (Italy) $40,500,000 Adryan Zonta 81 31 LWB Brazil RB Bragantino (Brazil) $20,500,000 Leonardo Spinazzola 80 30 LWB Italy Roma (Italy) $20,000,000 Robin Gosens 79 28 LWB Germany Union Berlin (Germany) $17,500,000 Davide Zappacosta 79 31 LWB Italy Bergamo Calcio (Italy) $14,000,000 Philipp Max 78 29 LWB Germany Frankfurt (Germany) $13,500,000 Ghislain Konan 77 27 LWB Ivory Coast Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia) $11,000,000 Malcom Braida 76 26 LWB Argentina San Lorenzo (Argentina) $9,500,000 Anthony Caci 76 26 LWB France FCV Mainz (Germany) $12,500,000

Best Right Back (RB) in EA FC 24

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best RB in EA FC 24. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Player Name Overall Age Position Nationality Club Market Value (First Season) Trent Alexander-Arnold 86 24 RB England Liverpool (England) $88,500,000 Kieran Trippier 85 32 RB England Newcastle United (England) $40,500,000 Giovanni Di Lorenzo 85 29 RB Italy Napoli FC (Italy) $51,500,000 Kyle Walker 84 33 RB England Manchester City (England) $24,000,000 Reece James 84 23 RB England Chelsea (England) $55,000,000 Achraf Hakimi 84 24 RB Morocco Paris Saint-Germain (France) $55,000,000 Daniel Carvajal 82 31 RB Spain Real Madrid (Spain) $24,000,000 Nahuel Molina 82 25 RB Argentina Atletico de Madrid (Spain) $43,000,000 Noussair Mazraoui 82 25 RB Morocco FC Bayern Munchen (Germany) $40,500,000 Pedro Porro 81 23 RB Spain Spurs (England) $35,500,000 Davide Calabria 81 26 RB Italy AC Milan (Italy) $34,000,000 Lucas Vázquez 81 32 RB Spain Real Madrid (Spain) $19,500,000 Benjamin White 80 25 RB England Arsenal (England) $28,000,000 Aaron Wan-Bissaka 80 25 RB England Manchester United (England) $28,000,000 Diogo Dalot 80 24 RB Portugal Manchester United (England) $30,000,000 Maikel Catarino 80 27 RB Brazil Corinthians (Brazil) $22,000,000 Juan Foyth 80 25 RB Argentina Villarreal CF (Spain) $31,500,000 Arnau Martínez 80 20 RB Spain Girona FC (Spain) $43,500,000 Sergi Roberto 80 31 RB Spain FC Barcelona (Spain) $16,000,000 Hamari Traoré 80 31 RB Mali Real Sociedad (Spain) $16,500,000

Best Right Winger Back (RWB) in EA FC 24

Right Winger Backs can make decisive forward runs during counterattacks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Player Name Overall Age Position Nationality Club Market Value (First Season) Jeremie Frimpong 83 22 RWB Netherlands Leverkusen (Germany) $57,000,000 Jonathan Clauss 81 30 RWB France Olympique de Marseille (France) $24,000,000 Denzel Dumfries 81 27 RWB Netherlands Inter Milan (Italy) $29,500,000 Przemysław Frankowski 79 28 RWB Poland RC Lens (France) $17,500,000 Hans Hateboer 78 29 RWB Netherlands Bergamo Calcio (Italy) $13,500,000 Pablo Maffeo 78 25 RWB Spain RCD Mallorca (Spain) $18,500,000 Josip Juranović 77 27 RWB Croatia Union Berlin (Germany) $11,500,000 Mitchell Weiser 77 29 RWB Germany SV Werder Bremen (Germany) $10,000,000 Damián Suárez 77 35 RWB Uruguay Getafe (Spain) $6,300,000 Christopher Trimmel 77 36 RWB Austria Union Berlin (Germany) $2,600,000

Fastest Defenders in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Here are the top 20 fastest defenders in EA FC 24 career mode.

Jeremiah St. Juste (CB): Overall 77, pace 96

(CB): Overall 77, Alphonso Davies (LB): Overall 83, pace 95

(LB): Overall 83, Kyle Walker (RB): Overall 84, pace 94

(RB): Overall 84, Theo Hernandez (LB): Overall 85, pace 94

(LB): Overall 85, Achraf Hakimi (RB): Overall 84, pace 93

(RB): Overall 84, Falaye Sacko (RB): Overall 75, pace 93

(RB): Overall 75, Zaidu Sanusi (LB): Overall 76, pace 93

(LB): Overall 76, Thierry Correia (RB): Overall 77, pace 92

(RB): Overall 77, Ferland Mendy (LB): Overall 82, pace 92

(LB): Overall 82, Alexander Bah (RB): Overall 79, pace 92

(RB): Overall 79, Alejandro Balde (LB): Overall 81, pace 91

(LB): Overall 81, Antonio Rudiger (CB): Overall 85, pace 91

(CB): Overall 85, Malo Gusto (RB): Overall 76, pace 90

(RB): Overall 76, Fikayo Tomori (CB): Overall 84, pace 90

(CB): Overall 84, Dayot Upamecano (CB): Overall 82, pace 88

(CB): Overall 82, Éder Militão (CB): Overall 86, pace 88

(CB): Overall 86, Joe Gomez (CB): Overall 79, pace 87

(CB): Overall 79, William Saliba (CB): Overall 83, pace 86

(CB): Overall 83, Ronald Araújo (CB): Overall 86, pace 85

(CB): Overall 86, Jules Koundé (CB): Overall 85, pace 83

Best young Defenders in EA FC 24 Career Mode (Wonderkids)

Get the best young talent in the first season. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best young Center Back (CB) in EA FC 24

Player Name Overall Age Position Nationality Club Market Value (First Season) Giorgio Scalvini 75 19 CB Italy Bergamo Calcio (Italy) $12,500,000 António Silva 78 19 CB Portugal SL Benfica (Portugal) $31,500,000 Ousmane Diomande 75 19 CB Ivory Coast Sporting CP (Portugal) $12,500,000 Castello Lukeba 77 20 CB France RB Leipzig (Germany) $28,500,000 Joško Gvardiol 82 21 CB Croatia Manchester City (England) $48,500,000 Piero Hincapié 79 21 CB Ecuador Leverkusen (Germany) $36,000,000 William Saliba 83 22 CB France Arsenal (England) $58,500,000 Wesley Fofana 79 22 CB France Chelsea (England) $36,000,000 Nathan Collins 76 22 CB Ireland Brentford (England) $15,500,000 Jurrien Timber 79 22 CB Netherlands Arsenal (England) $36,500,000

Best young Left Back (LB) in EA FC 24

Player Name Overall Age Position Nationality Club Market Value (First Season) Milos Kerkez 75 19 LB Hungary AFC Bournemouth (England) $12,500,000 Alejandro Balde 81 19 LB Spain FC Barcelona (Spain) $58,500,000 Destiny Udogie 77 20 LB Italy Spurs (England) $24,000,000 Nuno Mendes 82 21 LB Portugal Paris Saint-Germain (France) $47,500,000 Adrien Truffert 76 21 LB France Stade Rennais FC (France) $16,000,000 Fabiano Parisi 77 22 LB Italy Fiorentina (Italy) $24,500,000 Alphonso Davies 83 22 LB Canada FC Bayern Munchen (Germany) $57,000,000 Rayan Aït-Nouri 75 22 LB France Wolves (Italy) $12,500,000 Juan Miranda 77 23 LB Spain Real Betis (Spain) $17,000,000 Nuno Tavares 76 23 LB Portugal Arsenal (England) $11,500,000

Best young Right Back (RB) in EA FC 24

Player Name Overall Age Position Nationality Club Market Value (First Season) Malo Gusto 76 20 RB France Chelsea (England) $17,000,000 Devyne Rensch 75 20 RB Netherlands Ajax (Netherlands) $13,000,000 Arnau Martínez 80 20 RB Spain Girona FC (Spain) $43,500,000 Aaron Hickey 76 21 RB Scotland Brentford (England) $12,500,000 Tariq Lamptey 75 22 RB Ghana Brighton (England) $9,500,000 Bafodé Diakité 75 22 RB France LOSC Lille (France) $12,000,000 Vanderson 77 22 RB Brazil AS Monaco (France) $22,000,000 Sergiño Dest 76 22 RB USA PSV (Netherlands) $12,500,000 Sacha Boey 79 22 RB France Galatasaray (Turkiye) $27,500,000 Pedro Porro 81 23 RB Spain Spurs (England) $35,500,000

Best cheap Defenders in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Try to buy experienced defenders for cheap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While playing career mode with a club that offers minimal transfer budget, you’ll have to scout the transfer market carefully to get some of the top rated players for cheap. Remember, as a player gets older their transfer value decreases, allowing you to get some sweet deals on world-class talent. Here are some of the best defenders to buy under 20 million dollars during the transfer window in EA FC 24.

Thiago Silva (CB): Overall 84, price $8,000,000

(CB): Overall 84, Sergio Ramos (CB): Overall 83, price $7,000,000

(CB): Overall 83, Nicolás Otamendi (CB): Overall 82, price $9,000,000

(CB): Overall 82, Leonardo Bonucci (CB): Overall 80, price $4,100,000

(CB): Overall 80, Francesco Acerbi (CB): Overall 83, price $10,500,000

(CB): Overall 83, Mats Hummels (CB): Overall 83, price $13,000,000

(CB): Overall 83, Jordi Alba (LB): Overall 83, price $14,000,000

(LB): Overall 83, Rafael Toloi (CB): Overall 80, price $15,000,000

(CB): Overall 80, De Marcos (RB): Overall 80, price $8,500,000

(RB): Overall 80, Joël Matip (CB): Overall 82, price $15,500,000

(CB): Overall 82, Toby Alderweireld (CB): Overall 81, price $9,000,000

(CB): Overall 81, Sergi Roberto (RB): Overall 80, price $16,000,000

(RB): Overall 80, Nacho Fernandez (CB): Overall 83, price $19,000,000

(CB): Overall 83, Nicolás Tagliafico (LB): Overall 80, price $20,000,000

(LB): Overall 80, Chris Smalling (CB): Overall 84, price $22,000,000

