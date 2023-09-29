Best defenders in EA FC 24 Career Mode

The last line of defense!

A defender slide tackles an attacker in EA FC 24.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Defenders, wing-backs, and full-backs are the backbone of any squad, and in EA FC 24 career mode, you can get the best players for these positions to build a world-class team. Naturally, you need to know which players to get for each position depending on the transfer budget allocated by the club.

Here are the best defenders in EA FC 24 career mode.

Highest rated Defenders in EA FC 24 Career Mode

In EA FC 24, there are a few key aspects you need to keep in mind before scouting for defenders in career mode. While scouting the best defenders, I look out for stats like Strength, Aggression, Reaction, Interception, Composure, Defensive Awareness, Heading Accuracy, Jumping, and Stand and Slide Tackle.

The highest-rated defensive players are fast, strong, tactically adept, and pose an aerial threat during freekicks, corners, and set pieces. Likewise, it is essential to check for the player’s Overall, Potential, Height, Age, and Playstyle. Here are the top defenders for every position you can get during the transfer window in EA FC 24.

Best Center Back (CB) in EA FC 24 

Image showing Ruben Dias in EA FC 24.
Ruben Dias is the highest-rated Center Back in EA FC 24. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Player NameOverallAgePositionNationalityClubMarket Value (First Season)
Ruben Dias8926CBPortugalManchester City (England)$116,000,000
Virgil van Dijk8931CBNetherlandsLiverpool (England)$76,500,000
Marquinhos8729CBBrazilParis Saint-Germain (France)$80,000,000
 Ronald Araujo8624CBUruguayFC Barcelona (Spain)$101,000,000
Éder Militão8625CBBrazilReal Madrid (Spain)$87,000,000
Matthijs de Ligt8623CBNetherlandsFC Bayern Munchen (Germany)$90,500,000
 Jules Kounde8524CBFranceFC Barcelona (Spain)$75,500,000
Alessandro Bastoni8524CBItalyInter Milan (Italy)$80,500,000
 Aymeric Laporte8529CBSpainAl Nassr (Saudi Arabia)$54,500,000
 Antonio Rudiger8530CBGermanyReal Madrid (Spain)$48,000,000
 John Stones8529CBEnglandManchester City (England)$54,000,000
Raphaël Varane8530CBFranceManchester United (England)$48,000,000
 David Alaba8531CBAustriaReal Madrid (Spain)$40,000,000
 Bremer8426CBBrazilJuventus (Italy)$53,000,000
Lisandro Martinez8425CBArgentinaManchester United (England)$54,000,000
Kim Min Jae8426CBSouth KoreaFC Bayern Munchen (Germany)$50,000,000
Gabriel8425CBBrazilArsenal (England)$51,000,000
Lucas Hernandez8427CBFranceParis Saint-Germain (France)$46,000,000
Milan Škriniar8428CBSlovakiaParis Saint-Germain (France)$39,500,000
Fikayo Tomori8425CBEnglandAC Milan (Italy)$57,500,000

Best Left Back (LB) in EA FC 24 

Image showing Alphonse Davies in EA FC 24.
Alphonse Davies is the fastest LB in EA FC 24. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Player NameOverallAgePositionNationalityClubMarket Value (First Season)
Andrew Robertson8629LBScotlandLiverpool (England)$65,000,000
João Cancelo8629LBPortugalFC Barcelona (Spain)$65,000,000
Marcos Acuña8531LBArgentinaSevilla FC (Spain)$42,500,000
Theo Hernandez8525LBFranceAC Milan (Italy)$80,000,000
Alphonso Davies8322LBCanadaFC Bayern Munchen (Germany)$57,000,000
Luke Shaw8327LBEnglandManchester United (England)$38,000,000
Jordi Alba8334LBSpainInter Miami CF (USA)$14,000,000
Nuno Mendes8221LBPortugalParis Saint-Germain (France)$47,500,000
Ferland Mendy8228LBFranceReal Madrid (Spain)$30,000,000
Javi Galán8228LBSpainAthletico de Madrid (Spain)$30,000,000
Gaya8228LBSpainValencia CF (Spain)$30,000,000
Raphaël Guerreiro8229LBPortugalFC Bayern Munchen (Germany)$29,000,000
Alejandro Balde8119LBSpainFC Barcelona (Spain)$58,500,000
Welington Dano8123LBBrazilAthletico Miniero (Brazil)$29,500,000
Ben Chilwell8126LBEnglandChelsea (England)$34,000,000
Reinildo8129LBMozambique Athletico de Madrid (Spain)$24,500,000
Mário Rui8132LBPortugalNapoli (Italy)$19,500,000
Oleksandr Zinchenko8026LBUkraineArsenal (England)$26,000,000
Kieran Tierney8026LBScotlandReal Sociedad (Spain)$26,000,000
Pervis Estupiñán8025LBEcuadorBrighton (England)$26,500,000

Best Left Winger Back (LWB) in EA FC 24 

Image showing Federico Dimarco in EA FC 24.
Use wingbacks to make overlapping and inverted forward runs. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Player NameOverallAgePositionNationalityClubMarket Value (First Season)
Alejandro Grimaldo8427LWBSpainLeverkusen (Germany)$44,500,000
Federico Dimarco8225LWBItalyInter Milan (Italy)$40,500,000
Adryan Zonta8131LWBBrazilRB Bragantino (Brazil)$20,500,000
Leonardo Spinazzola8030LWBItalyRoma (Italy)$20,000,000
Robin Gosens7928LWBGermanyUnion Berlin (Germany)$17,500,000
Davide Zappacosta7931LWBItalyBergamo Calcio (Italy)$14,000,000
Philipp Max7829LWBGermanyFrankfurt (Germany)$13,500,000
Ghislain Konan7727LWBIvory Coast Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia)$11,000,000
Malcom Braida7626LWBArgentinaSan Lorenzo (Argentina)$9,500,000
Anthony Caci7626LWBFranceFCV Mainz (Germany)$12,500,000

Best Right Back (RB) in EA FC 24 

Image showing Trent Alexander-Arnold in EA FC 24.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best RB in EA FC 24. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Player NameOverallAgePositionNationalityClubMarket Value (First Season)
Trent Alexander-Arnold8624RBEnglandLiverpool (England)$88,500,000
Kieran Trippier8532RBEnglandNewcastle United (England)$40,500,000
Giovanni Di Lorenzo8529RBItalyNapoli FC (Italy)$51,500,000
Kyle Walker8433RBEnglandManchester City (England)$24,000,000
Reece James8423RBEnglandChelsea (England)$55,000,000
Achraf Hakimi8424RBMoroccoParis Saint-Germain (France)$55,000,000
Daniel Carvajal8231RBSpainReal Madrid (Spain)$24,000,000
Nahuel Molina8225RBArgentina Atletico de Madrid (Spain)$43,000,000
Noussair Mazraoui8225RBMoroccoFC Bayern Munchen (Germany)$40,500,000
Pedro Porro8123RBSpainSpurs (England)$35,500,000
Davide Calabria8126RBItalyAC Milan (Italy)$34,000,000
Lucas Vázquez8132RBSpainReal Madrid (Spain)$19,500,000
Benjamin White8025RBEnglandArsenal (England)$28,000,000
Aaron Wan-Bissaka8025RBEnglandManchester United (England)$28,000,000
Diogo Dalot8024RBPortugalManchester United (England)$30,000,000
Maikel Catarino8027RBBrazilCorinthians (Brazil)$22,000,000
Juan Foyth8025RBArgentinaVillarreal CF (Spain)$31,500,000
Arnau Martínez8020RBSpainGirona FC (Spain)$43,500,000
Sergi Roberto8031RBSpainFC Barcelona (Spain)$16,000,000
Hamari Traoré8031RBMaliReal Sociedad (Spain)$16,500,000

Best Right Winger Back (RWB) in EA FC 24 

Image showing Jeremie Frimpong in EA FC 24.
Right Winger Backs can make decisive forward runs during counterattacks. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Player NameOverallAgePositionNationalityClubMarket Value (First Season)
Jeremie Frimpong8322RWBNetherlandsLeverkusen (Germany)$57,000,000
Jonathan Clauss8130RWBFranceOlympique de Marseille (France)$24,000,000
Denzel Dumfries8127RWBNetherlandsInter Milan (Italy)$29,500,000
Przemysław Frankowski7928RWBPolandRC Lens (France)$17,500,000
Hans Hateboer7829RWBNetherlandsBergamo Calcio (Italy)$13,500,000
Pablo Maffeo7825RWBSpainRCD Mallorca (Spain)$18,500,000
Josip Juranović7727RWBCroatiaUnion Berlin (Germany)$11,500,000
Mitchell Weiser7729RWBGermanySV Werder Bremen (Germany)$10,000,000
Damián Suárez7735RWBUruguayGetafe (Spain)$6,300,000
Christopher Trimmel7736RWBAustriaUnion Berlin (Germany)$2,600,000

Fastest Defenders in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Here are the top 20 fastest defenders in EA FC 24 career mode.

  • Jeremiah St. Juste (CB): Overall 77, pace 96
  • Alphonso Davies (LB): Overall 83, pace 95
  • Kyle Walker (RB): Overall 84, pace 94
  • Theo Hernandez (LB): Overall 85, pace 94
  • Achraf Hakimi (RB): Overall 84, pace 93
  • Falaye Sacko (RB): Overall 75, pace 93
  • Zaidu Sanusi (LB): Overall 76, pace 93
  • Thierry Correia (RB): Overall 77, pace 92
  • Ferland Mendy (LB): Overall 82, pace 92
  • Alexander Bah (RB): Overall 79, pace 92
  • Alejandro Balde (LB): Overall 81, pace 91
  • Antonio Rudiger (CB): Overall 85, pace 91
  • Malo Gusto (RB): Overall 76, pace 90
  • Fikayo Tomori (CB): Overall 84, pace 90
  • Dayot Upamecano (CB): Overall 82, pace 88
  • Éder Militão (CB): Overall 86, pace 88
  • Joe Gomez (CB): Overall 79, pace 87
  • William Saliba (CB): Overall 83, pace 86
  • Ronald Araújo(CB): Overall 86, pace 85
  • Jules Koundé (CB): Overall 85, pace 83

Best young Defenders in EA FC 24 Career Mode (Wonderkids)

Image showing Josko Gvardiol in EA FC 24.
Get the best young talent in the first season. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best young Center Back (CB) in EA FC 24 

Player NameOverallAgePositionNationalityClubMarket Value (First Season)
Giorgio Scalvini7519CBItalyBergamo Calcio (Italy)$12,500,000
António Silva7819CBPortugalSL Benfica (Portugal)$31,500,000
Ousmane Diomande7519CBIvory CoastSporting CP (Portugal)$12,500,000
 Castello Lukeba7720CBFranceRB Leipzig (Germany)$28,500,000
Joško Gvardiol8221CBCroatiaManchester City (England)$48,500,000
Piero Hincapié7921CBEcuadorLeverkusen (Germany)$36,000,000
 William Saliba8322CBFranceArsenal (England)$58,500,000
Wesley Fofana7922CBFranceChelsea (England)$36,000,000
Nathan Collins7622CBIrelandBrentford (England)$15,500,000
 Jurrien Timber7922CBNetherlandsArsenal (England)$36,500,000

Best young Left Back (LB) in EA FC 24 

Player NameOverallAgePositionNationalityClubMarket Value (First Season)
Milos Kerkez7519LBHungaryAFC Bournemouth (England)$12,500,000
Alejandro Balde8119LBSpainFC Barcelona (Spain)$58,500,000
Destiny Udogie7720LBItalySpurs (England)$24,000,000
Nuno Mendes8221LBPortugalParis Saint-Germain (France)$47,500,000
Adrien Truffert7621LBFranceStade Rennais FC (France)$16,000,000
Fabiano Parisi7722LBItalyFiorentina (Italy)$24,500,000
Alphonso Davies8322LBCanadaFC Bayern Munchen (Germany)$57,000,000
Rayan Aït-Nouri7522LBFranceWolves (Italy)$12,500,000
Juan Miranda7723LBSpainReal Betis (Spain)$17,000,000
 Nuno Tavares7623LBPortugalArsenal (England)$11,500,000

Best young Right Back (RB) in EA FC 24 

Player NameOverallAgePositionNationalityClubMarket Value (First Season)
Malo Gusto7620RBFranceChelsea (England)$17,000,000
Devyne Rensch7520RBNetherlandsAjax (Netherlands)$13,000,000
Arnau Martínez8020RBSpainGirona FC (Spain)$43,500,000
Aaron Hickey7621RBScotlandBrentford (England)$12,500,000
Tariq Lamptey7522RBGhanaBrighton (England)$9,500,000
Bafodé Diakité7522RBFrance LOSC Lille (France)$12,000,000
Vanderson7722RBBrazilAS Monaco (France)$22,000,000
Sergiño Dest7622RBUSAPSV (Netherlands)$12,500,000
Sacha Boey7922RBFranceGalatasaray (Turkiye)$27,500,000
Pedro Porro8123RBSpainSpurs (England)$35,500,000
Related
Best cheap Defenders in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Image showing Thiago Silva in EA FC 24
Try to buy experienced defenders for cheap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While playing career mode with a club that offers minimal transfer budget, you’ll have to scout the transfer market carefully to get some of the top rated players for cheap. Remember, as a player gets older their transfer value decreases, allowing you to get some sweet deals on world-class talent. Here are some of the best defenders to buy under 20 million dollars during the transfer window in EA FC 24.

  • Thiago Silva (CB): Overall 84, price $8,000,000
  • Sergio Ramos (CB): Overall 83, price $7,000,000
  • Nicolás Otamendi (CB): Overall 82, price $9,000,000
  • Leonardo Bonucci (CB): Overall 80, price $4,100,000
  • Francesco Acerbi (CB): Overall 83, price $10,500,000
  • Mats Hummels (CB): Overall 83, price $13,000,000
  • Jordi Alba (LB): Overall 83, price $14,000,000
  • Rafael Toloi (CB): Overall 80, price $15,000,000
  • De Marcos (RB): Overall 80, price $8,500,000
  • Joël Matip (CB): Overall 82, price $15,500,000
  • Toby Alderweireld (CB): Overall 81, price $9,000,000
  • Sergi Roberto (RB): Overall 80, price $16,000,000
  • Nacho Fernandez (CB): Overall 83, price $19,000,000
  • Nicolás Tagliafico (LB): Overall 80, price $20,000,000
  • Chris Smalling (CB): Overall 84, price $22,000,000
