Defenders, wing-backs, and full-backs are the backbone of any squad, and in EA FC 24 career mode, you can get the best players for these positions to build a world-class team. Naturally, you need to know which players to get for each position depending on the transfer budget allocated by the club.
Here are the best defenders in EA FC 24 career mode.
In EA FC 24, there are a few key aspects you need to keep in mind before scouting for defenders in career mode. While scouting the best defenders, I look out for stats like Strength, Aggression, Reaction, Interception, Composure, Defensive Awareness, Heading Accuracy, Jumping, and Stand and Slide Tackle.
The highest-rated defensive players are fast, strong, tactically adept, and pose an aerial threat during freekicks, corners, and set pieces. Likewise, it is essential to check for the player’s Overall, Potential, Height, Age, and Playstyle. Here are the top defenders for every position you can get during the transfer window in EA FC 24.
Best Center Back (CB) in EA FC 24
Player Name
Overall
Age
Position
Nationality
Club
Market Value (First Season)
Ruben Dias
89
26
CB
Portugal
Manchester City (England)
$116,000,000
Virgil van Dijk
89
31
CB
Netherlands
Liverpool (England)
$76,500,000
Marquinhos
87
29
CB
Brazil
Paris Saint-Germain (France)
$80,000,000
Ronald Araujo
86
24
CB
Uruguay
FC Barcelona (Spain)
$101,000,000
Éder Militão
86
25
CB
Brazil
Real Madrid (Spain)
$87,000,000
Matthijs de Ligt
86
23
CB
Netherlands
FC Bayern Munchen (Germany)
$90,500,000
Jules Kounde
85
24
CB
France
FC Barcelona (Spain)
$75,500,000
Alessandro Bastoni
85
24
CB
Italy
Inter Milan (Italy)
$80,500,000
Aymeric Laporte
85
29
CB
Spain
Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia)
$54,500,000
Antonio Rudiger
85
30
CB
Germany
Real Madrid (Spain)
$48,000,000
John Stones
85
29
CB
England
Manchester City (England)
$54,000,000
Raphaël Varane
85
30
CB
France
Manchester United (England)
$48,000,000
David Alaba
85
31
CB
Austria
Real Madrid (Spain)
$40,000,000
Bremer
84
26
CB
Brazil
Juventus (Italy)
$53,000,000
Lisandro Martinez
84
25
CB
Argentina
Manchester United (England)
$54,000,000
Kim Min Jae
84
26
CB
South Korea
FC Bayern Munchen (Germany)
$50,000,000
Gabriel
84
25
CB
Brazil
Arsenal (England)
$51,000,000
Lucas Hernandez
84
27
CB
France
Paris Saint-Germain (France)
$46,000,000
Milan Škriniar
84
28
CB
Slovakia
Paris Saint-Germain (France)
$39,500,000
Fikayo Tomori
84
25
CB
England
AC Milan (Italy)
$57,500,000
Best Left Back (LB) in EA FC 24
Player Name
Overall
Age
Position
Nationality
Club
Market Value (First Season)
Andrew Robertson
86
29
LB
Scotland
Liverpool (England)
$65,000,000
João Cancelo
86
29
LB
Portugal
FC Barcelona (Spain)
$65,000,000
Marcos Acuña
85
31
LB
Argentina
Sevilla FC (Spain)
$42,500,000
Theo Hernandez
85
25
LB
France
AC Milan (Italy)
$80,000,000
Alphonso Davies
83
22
LB
Canada
FC Bayern Munchen (Germany)
$57,000,000
Luke Shaw
83
27
LB
England
Manchester United (England)
$38,000,000
Jordi Alba
83
34
LB
Spain
Inter Miami CF (USA)
$14,000,000
Nuno Mendes
82
21
LB
Portugal
Paris Saint-Germain (France)
$47,500,000
Ferland Mendy
82
28
LB
France
Real Madrid (Spain)
$30,000,000
Javi Galán
82
28
LB
Spain
Athletico de Madrid (Spain)
$30,000,000
Gaya
82
28
LB
Spain
Valencia CF (Spain)
$30,000,000
Raphaël Guerreiro
82
29
LB
Portugal
FC Bayern Munchen (Germany)
$29,000,000
Alejandro Balde
81
19
LB
Spain
FC Barcelona (Spain)
$58,500,000
Welington Dano
81
23
LB
Brazil
Athletico Miniero (Brazil)
$29,500,000
Ben Chilwell
81
26
LB
England
Chelsea (England)
$34,000,000
Reinildo
81
29
LB
Mozambique
Athletico de Madrid (Spain)
$24,500,000
Mário Rui
81
32
LB
Portugal
Napoli (Italy)
$19,500,000
Oleksandr Zinchenko
80
26
LB
Ukraine
Arsenal (England)
$26,000,000
Kieran Tierney
80
26
LB
Scotland
Real Sociedad (Spain)
$26,000,000
Pervis Estupiñán
80
25
LB
Ecuador
Brighton (England)
$26,500,000
Best Left Winger Back (LWB) in EA FC 24
Player Name
Overall
Age
Position
Nationality
Club
Market Value (First Season)
Alejandro Grimaldo
84
27
LWB
Spain
Leverkusen (Germany)
$44,500,000
Federico Dimarco
82
25
LWB
Italy
Inter Milan (Italy)
$40,500,000
Adryan Zonta
81
31
LWB
Brazil
RB Bragantino (Brazil)
$20,500,000
Leonardo Spinazzola
80
30
LWB
Italy
Roma (Italy)
$20,000,000
Robin Gosens
79
28
LWB
Germany
Union Berlin (Germany)
$17,500,000
Davide Zappacosta
79
31
LWB
Italy
Bergamo Calcio (Italy)
$14,000,000
Philipp Max
78
29
LWB
Germany
Frankfurt (Germany)
$13,500,000
Ghislain Konan
77
27
LWB
Ivory Coast
Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia)
$11,000,000
Malcom Braida
76
26
LWB
Argentina
San Lorenzo (Argentina)
$9,500,000
Anthony Caci
76
26
LWB
France
FCV Mainz (Germany)
$12,500,000
Best Right Back (RB) in EA FC 24
Player Name
Overall
Age
Position
Nationality
Club
Market Value (First Season)
Trent Alexander-Arnold
86
24
RB
England
Liverpool (England)
$88,500,000
Kieran Trippier
85
32
RB
England
Newcastle United (England)
$40,500,000
Giovanni Di Lorenzo
85
29
RB
Italy
Napoli FC (Italy)
$51,500,000
Kyle Walker
84
33
RB
England
Manchester City (England)
$24,000,000
Reece James
84
23
RB
England
Chelsea (England)
$55,000,000
Achraf Hakimi
84
24
RB
Morocco
Paris Saint-Germain (France)
$55,000,000
DanielCarvajal
82
31
RB
Spain
Real Madrid (Spain)
$24,000,000
Nahuel Molina
82
25
RB
Argentina
Atletico de Madrid (Spain)
$43,000,000
Noussair Mazraoui
82
25
RB
Morocco
FC Bayern Munchen (Germany)
$40,500,000
Pedro Porro
81
23
RB
Spain
Spurs (England)
$35,500,000
Davide Calabria
81
26
RB
Italy
AC Milan (Italy)
$34,000,000
Lucas Vázquez
81
32
RB
Spain
Real Madrid (Spain)
$19,500,000
Benjamin White
80
25
RB
England
Arsenal (England)
$28,000,000
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
80
25
RB
England
Manchester United (England)
$28,000,000
Diogo Dalot
80
24
RB
Portugal
Manchester United (England)
$30,000,000
Maikel Catarino
80
27
RB
Brazil
Corinthians (Brazil)
$22,000,000
Juan Foyth
80
25
RB
Argentina
Villarreal CF (Spain)
$31,500,000
Arnau Martínez
80
20
RB
Spain
Girona FC (Spain)
$43,500,000
Sergi Roberto
80
31
RB
Spain
FC Barcelona (Spain)
$16,000,000
Hamari Traoré
80
31
RB
Mali
Real Sociedad (Spain)
$16,500,000
Best Right Winger Back (RWB) in EA FC 24
Player Name
Overall
Age
Position
Nationality
Club
Market Value (First Season)
Jeremie Frimpong
83
22
RWB
Netherlands
Leverkusen (Germany)
$57,000,000
Jonathan Clauss
81
30
RWB
France
Olympique de Marseille (France)
$24,000,000
Denzel Dumfries
81
27
RWB
Netherlands
Inter Milan (Italy)
$29,500,000
PrzemysławFrankowski
79
28
RWB
Poland
RC Lens (France)
$17,500,000
Hans Hateboer
78
29
RWB
Netherlands
Bergamo Calcio (Italy)
$13,500,000
Pablo Maffeo
78
25
RWB
Spain
RCD Mallorca (Spain)
$18,500,000
Josip Juranović
77
27
RWB
Croatia
Union Berlin (Germany)
$11,500,000
Mitchell Weiser
77
29
RWB
Germany
SV Werder Bremen (Germany)
$10,000,000
Damián Suárez
77
35
RWB
Uruguay
Getafe (Spain)
$6,300,000
Christopher Trimmel
77
36
RWB
Austria
Union Berlin (Germany)
$2,600,000
Fastest Defenders in EA FC 24 Career Mode
Here are the top 20 fastest defenders in EA FC 24 career mode.
Jeremiah St. Juste (CB): Overall 77, pace 96
Alphonso Davies (LB): Overall 83, pace 95
Kyle Walker (RB): Overall 84, pace 94
Theo Hernandez (LB): Overall 85, pace 94
Achraf Hakimi (RB): Overall 84, pace 93
Falaye Sacko (RB): Overall 75, pace 93
Zaidu Sanusi (LB): Overall 76, pace 93
Thierry Correia (RB): Overall 77, pace 92
Ferland Mendy (LB): Overall 82, pace 92
Alexander Bah (RB): Overall 79, pace 92
Alejandro Balde (LB): Overall 81, pace 91
Antonio Rudiger (CB): Overall 85, pace 91
Malo Gusto (RB): Overall 76, pace 90
Fikayo Tomori (CB): Overall 84, pace 90
Dayot Upamecano (CB): Overall 82, pace 88
Éder Militão (CB): Overall 86, pace 88
Joe Gomez (CB): Overall 79, pace 87
William Saliba (CB): Overall 83, pace 86
Ronald Araújo(CB): Overall 86, pace 85
Jules Koundé (CB): Overall 85, pace 83
Best young Defenders in EA FC 24 Career Mode (Wonderkids)
While playing career mode with a club that offers minimal transfer budget, you’ll have to scout the transfer market carefully to get some of the top rated players for cheap. Remember, as a player gets older their transfer value decreases, allowing you to get some sweet deals on world-class talent. Here are some of the best defenders to buy under 20 million dollars during the transfer window in EA FC 24.
Chris Smalling (CB): Overall 84, price $22,000,000
