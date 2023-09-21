Best defenders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Create an immovable object at the back.

Players from Sevilla and Atletico Madrid take to the field in EA FC 24.
Image via EA Sports.

While it may be tempting to blow your entire budget in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team on some flashy new attackers, it’s always wise to consider improving your backline with the addition of some of the best defenders.

Though the strikers may get the goals and the glory, your defensive line needs to be solid to keep your opponent at bay, particularly when you venture into the vast number of online modes in EA FC 24.

The market for defenders in EA FC 24 can be volatile, with high-rated options sometimes being much cheaper than lower-rated cards who may have higher Pace or better statistics in other areas, so there’s plenty of room for bargains.

Whether you’re ready to recruit a defensive powerhouse at the back or are looking for an addition to cover you for a short period, we’ve got you covered.

Best CB defenders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The cards for Virgil van Dijk, Mapi Leon, and Ruben Dias in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.
Rocks at the back. Remix by Dot Esports.

The Premier League and Liga F boast the highest-rated central defenders in EA FC 24, with the top-four cards consisting of Virgil van Dijk, Mapi Leon, Ruben Dias, and Irene Paredes. While Van Dijk is highly expensive, the latter trio are certainly more affordable.

The likes of Marquinhos, Eder Militao, and Ronald Araujo boast lofty pricetags, but you can get high-rated cards like Matthijs de Ligt for an acceptable outlay.

Player NameNationLeagueClubOVR
Virgil van DijkNetherlandsPremier LeagueLiverpool89
Mapi LeonSpainLiga FBarcelona89
Ruben DiasPortugalPremier LeagueManchester City89
Irene ParedesSpainLiga FBarcelona88
Wendie RenardFranceD1 ArkemaLyon88
Lena OberdorfGermanyGPFBLWolfsburg87
MarquinhosBrazilLigue 1PSG87
Eder MilitaoSpainLaLigaReal Madrid86
Ronald AraujoUruguayLaLigaBarcelona86
Matthijs de LigtNetherlandsBundesligaBayern Munich86
Best LB/LWB defenders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The cards for Fridolina Rolfo, Selma Bacha, and Alex Robertson in EA FC 24.
Left-back at home. Remix by Dot Esports.

Barcelona’s Fridolina Rolfo boasts the highest rating of left-sided defenders in EA FC 24 ahead of Selma Bacha, Andrew Robertson, Sakina Karchaoui, and Joao Cancelo, who have varying price-tags.

Arsenal’s Katie McCabe can provide solid Chemistry links, as can Sevilla’s Marcos Acuna, and it’s always worth considering players who can play in multiple positions like Milan’s Theo Hernandez.

Player NameNationLeagueClubOVR
Fridolina RolfoSwedenLiga FBarcelona87
Selma BachaFranceD1 ArkemaLyon86
Andrew RobertsonScotlandPremier LeagueLiverpool86
Joao CanceloPortugalLaLigaBarcelona86
Sakina KarchaouiFranceD1 ArkemaPSG86
Katie McCabeIrelandBarclays WSLArsenal85
Marcos AcunaArgentinaLaLigaSevilla85
David AlabaAustriaLaLigaReal Madrid85
Theo HernandezFranceSerie AMilan85
GrimaldoSpainBundesligaBayer Leverkusen84
Best RB/RWB defenders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The cards for Joshua Kimmich, Lucy Bronze, and Trent Alexander-Arnold in EA FC 24.
Right-back on the bench. Remix by Dot Esports.

Though primarily listed as a CDM, Joshua Kimmich is the highest-rated right-sided defender in EA FC 24 and should be available for under 15,000 — which is also enough to buy Lucy Bronze and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Barcelona duo Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde are listed as central defenders but have right-back as an alternative position and both stand among the highest priced right-sided defenders on the market.

Player NameNationLeagueClubOVR
Joshua KimmichGermanyBundesligaBayern Munich88
Lucy BronzeEnglandLiga FBarcelona87
Trent Alexander-ArnoldEnglandPremier LeagueLiverpool86
Ashley LawrenceCanadaBarclays WSLChelsea86
Ronald AraujoUruguayLaLigaBarcelona86
Joao CanceloPortugalLaLigaBarcelona86
Kieran TrippierEnglandPremier LeagueNewcastle United85
John StonesEnglandPremier LeagueManchester City85
Jules KoundeFranceLaLigaBarcelona85
Kathrin HendrichGermanyGPFBLWolfsburg85
Best affordable CB defenders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The cards for Leah Williamson, John Stones, and Aymeric Laporte in EA FC 24.
Solid options for your squad. Remix by Dot Esports.

There are affordable options in the Premier League, who provide decent Chemistry links in John Stones and Lisandro Martinez, while England captain Leah Williamson is worth consideration to her nation and Arsenal links.

Aymeric Laporte is highly-rated and still boasts decent Chemistry links despite moving to Saudi Arabia, while LaLiga is a hotbed for decent affordable central defenders with the likes of Nacho Fernandez and Jose Gimenez.

Player NameNationLeagueClubOVR
Leah WilliamsonEnglandBarclays WSLArsenal85
John StonesEnglandPremier LeagueManchester City85
Aymeric LaporteSpainROSHN Saudi LeagueAl Nassr85
Kalidou KoulibalySenegalROSHN Saudi LeagueAl Hilal84
Niklas SuleGermanyBundesligaBorussia Dortmund84
Milan SkriniarSlovakiaLigue 1PSG84
Lucas HernandezFranceSerie AMilan84
Lisandro MartinezArgentinaPremier LeagueManchester United84
Nacho FernandezSpainLaLigaReal Madrid83
Jose GimenezUruguayLaLigaAtletico Madrid83
Best affordable LB/LWB defenders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The cards for Lucas Hernandez, Alex Greenwood, and Nacho Fernandez in EA FC 24.
Alternate positions bring affordable options. Remix by Dot Esports.

Lucas Hernandez is a solid, high-rated card in EA FC 24 who is capable of playing several positions and won’t break the bank, while the likes of Alex Greenwood, Nacho Fernandez, and Jordi Alba are worth looking at due to Chemistry links.

LaLiga once again boasts an array of affordable defensive talent, with Javi Galan, Jose Gaya, Reinildo, and Alex Balde among those that stand out.

Player NameNationLeagueClubOVR
Lucas HernandezFranceLigue 1PSG85
Alex GreenwoodEnglandBarclays WSLManchester City83
Nacho FernandezSpainLaLigaReal Madrid83
Jordi AlbaSpainMLSInter Miami83
Luke ShawEnglandPremier LeagueManchester United83
Javi GalanSpainLaLigaAtletico Madrid82
Jose GayaSpainLaLigaValencia82
Eve PerissetFranceBarclays WSLChelsea82
ReinildoMozambiqueLaLigaAtletico Madrid81
Alex BaldeSpainLaLigaBarcelona81
Best affordable RB/RWB defenders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The cards for Kieran Trippier, Reece James, and Ashleigh Neville in EA FC 24.
England has some affordable options. Remix by Dot Esports.

Kieran Trippier is in the top-10 highest-rated right-sided defenders in EA FC 24 but can still be picked up for a cheap price, making him an ideal recruit, while Chelsea’s Reece James is also one to consider.

Niklas Sule, Nacho Fernandez, Benjamin Pavard, and Dani Carvajal are also good options for a cheap outlay, and they can all create the core of your side for a long period.

Player NameNationLeagueClubOVR
Kieran TrippierEnglandPremier LeagueNewcastle United85
Reece JamesEnglandPremier LeagueChelsea84
Ashleigh NevilleEnglandBarclays WSLTottenham84
Niklas SuleGermanyBundesligaBorussia Dortmund84
Nacho FernandezSpainLaLigaReal Madrid83
Giulia GwinnGermanyGPFBLBayern Munich83
Benjamin PavardFranceSerie AInter83
Dani CarvajalSpainLaLigaReal Madrid82
Nahuel MolinaArgentinaLaLigaAtletico Madrid82
Noussair MazraouiMoroccoBundesligaBayern Munich82
