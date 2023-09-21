Best defenders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

While it may be tempting to blow your entire budget in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team on some flashy new attackers, it’s always wise to consider improving your backline with the addition of some of the best defenders.
Though the strikers may get the goals and the glory, your defensive line needs to be solid to keep your opponent at bay, particularly when you venture into the vast number of online modes in EA FC 24.
The market for defenders in EA FC 24 can be volatile, with high-rated options sometimes being much cheaper than lower-rated cards who may have higher Pace or better statistics in other areas, so there’s plenty of room for bargains.
Whether you’re ready to recruit a defensive powerhouse at the back or are looking for an addition to cover you for a short period, we’ve got you covered.
- Best CB defenders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
- Best LB/LWB defenders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
- Best RB/RWB defenders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
- Best affordable CB defenders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
- Best affordable LB/LWB defenders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
- Best affordable RB/RWB defenders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
Best CB defenders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
The Premier League and Liga F boast the highest-rated central defenders in EA FC 24, with the top-four cards consisting of Virgil van Dijk, Mapi Leon, Ruben Dias, and Irene Paredes. While Van Dijk is highly expensive, the latter trio are certainly more affordable.
The likes of Marquinhos, Eder Militao, and Ronald Araujo boast lofty pricetags, but you can get high-rated cards like Matthijs de Ligt for an acceptable outlay.
|Player Name
|Nation
|League
|Club
|OVR
|Virgil van Dijk
|Netherlands
|Premier League
|Liverpool
|89
|Mapi Leon
|Spain
|Liga F
|Barcelona
|89
|Ruben Dias
|Portugal
|Premier League
|Manchester City
|89
|Irene Paredes
|Spain
|Liga F
|Barcelona
|88
|Wendie Renard
|France
|D1 Arkema
|Lyon
|88
|Lena Oberdorf
|Germany
|GPFBL
|Wolfsburg
|87
|Marquinhos
|Brazil
|Ligue 1
|PSG
|87
|Eder Militao
|Spain
|LaLiga
|Real Madrid
|86
|Ronald Araujo
|Uruguay
|LaLiga
|Barcelona
|86
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Netherlands
|Bundesliga
|Bayern Munich
|86
Best LB/LWB defenders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
Barcelona’s Fridolina Rolfo boasts the highest rating of left-sided defenders in EA FC 24 ahead of Selma Bacha, Andrew Robertson, Sakina Karchaoui, and Joao Cancelo, who have varying price-tags.
Arsenal’s Katie McCabe can provide solid Chemistry links, as can Sevilla’s Marcos Acuna, and it’s always worth considering players who can play in multiple positions like Milan’s Theo Hernandez.
|Player Name
|Nation
|League
|Club
|OVR
|Fridolina Rolfo
|Sweden
|Liga F
|Barcelona
|87
|Selma Bacha
|France
|D1 Arkema
|Lyon
|86
|Andrew Robertson
|Scotland
|Premier League
|Liverpool
|86
|Joao Cancelo
|Portugal
|LaLiga
|Barcelona
|86
|Sakina Karchaoui
|France
|D1 Arkema
|PSG
|86
|Katie McCabe
|Ireland
|Barclays WSL
|Arsenal
|85
|Marcos Acuna
|Argentina
|LaLiga
|Sevilla
|85
|David Alaba
|Austria
|LaLiga
|Real Madrid
|85
|Theo Hernandez
|France
|Serie A
|Milan
|85
|Grimaldo
|Spain
|Bundesliga
|Bayer Leverkusen
|84
Best RB/RWB defenders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
Though primarily listed as a CDM, Joshua Kimmich is the highest-rated right-sided defender in EA FC 24 and should be available for under 15,000 — which is also enough to buy Lucy Bronze and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Barcelona duo Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde are listed as central defenders but have right-back as an alternative position and both stand among the highest priced right-sided defenders on the market.
|Player Name
|Nation
|League
|Club
|OVR
|Joshua Kimmich
|Germany
|Bundesliga
|Bayern Munich
|88
|Lucy Bronze
|England
|Liga F
|Barcelona
|87
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|England
|Premier League
|Liverpool
|86
|Ashley Lawrence
|Canada
|Barclays WSL
|Chelsea
|86
|Ronald Araujo
|Uruguay
|LaLiga
|Barcelona
|86
|Joao Cancelo
|Portugal
|LaLiga
|Barcelona
|86
|Kieran Trippier
|England
|Premier League
|Newcastle United
|85
|John Stones
|England
|Premier League
|Manchester City
|85
|Jules Kounde
|France
|LaLiga
|Barcelona
|85
|Kathrin Hendrich
|Germany
|GPFBL
|Wolfsburg
|85
Best affordable CB defenders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
There are affordable options in the Premier League, who provide decent Chemistry links in John Stones and Lisandro Martinez, while England captain Leah Williamson is worth consideration to her nation and Arsenal links.
Aymeric Laporte is highly-rated and still boasts decent Chemistry links despite moving to Saudi Arabia, while LaLiga is a hotbed for decent affordable central defenders with the likes of Nacho Fernandez and Jose Gimenez.
|Player Name
|Nation
|League
|Club
|OVR
|Leah Williamson
|England
|Barclays WSL
|Arsenal
|85
|John Stones
|England
|Premier League
|Manchester City
|85
|Aymeric Laporte
|Spain
|ROSHN Saudi League
|Al Nassr
|85
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Senegal
|ROSHN Saudi League
|Al Hilal
|84
|Niklas Sule
|Germany
|Bundesliga
|Borussia Dortmund
|84
|Milan Skriniar
|Slovakia
|Ligue 1
|PSG
|84
|Lucas Hernandez
|France
|Serie A
|Milan
|84
|Lisandro Martinez
|Argentina
|Premier League
|Manchester United
|84
|Nacho Fernandez
|Spain
|LaLiga
|Real Madrid
|83
|Jose Gimenez
|Uruguay
|LaLiga
|Atletico Madrid
|83
Best affordable LB/LWB defenders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
Lucas Hernandez is a solid, high-rated card in EA FC 24 who is capable of playing several positions and won’t break the bank, while the likes of Alex Greenwood, Nacho Fernandez, and Jordi Alba are worth looking at due to Chemistry links.
LaLiga once again boasts an array of affordable defensive talent, with Javi Galan, Jose Gaya, Reinildo, and Alex Balde among those that stand out.
|Player Name
|Nation
|League
|Club
|OVR
|Lucas Hernandez
|France
|Ligue 1
|PSG
|85
|Alex Greenwood
|England
|Barclays WSL
|Manchester City
|83
|Nacho Fernandez
|Spain
|LaLiga
|Real Madrid
|83
|Jordi Alba
|Spain
|MLS
|Inter Miami
|83
|Luke Shaw
|England
|Premier League
|Manchester United
|83
|Javi Galan
|Spain
|LaLiga
|Atletico Madrid
|82
|Jose Gaya
|Spain
|LaLiga
|Valencia
|82
|Eve Perisset
|France
|Barclays WSL
|Chelsea
|82
|Reinildo
|Mozambique
|LaLiga
|Atletico Madrid
|81
|Alex Balde
|Spain
|LaLiga
|Barcelona
|81
Best affordable RB/RWB defenders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
Kieran Trippier is in the top-10 highest-rated right-sided defenders in EA FC 24 but can still be picked up for a cheap price, making him an ideal recruit, while Chelsea’s Reece James is also one to consider.
Niklas Sule, Nacho Fernandez, Benjamin Pavard, and Dani Carvajal are also good options for a cheap outlay, and they can all create the core of your side for a long period.
|Player Name
|Nation
|League
|Club
|OVR
|Kieran Trippier
|England
|Premier League
|Newcastle United
|85
|Reece James
|England
|Premier League
|Chelsea
|84
|Ashleigh Neville
|England
|Barclays WSL
|Tottenham
|84
|Niklas Sule
|Germany
|Bundesliga
|Borussia Dortmund
|84
|Nacho Fernandez
|Spain
|LaLiga
|Real Madrid
|83
|Giulia Gwinn
|Germany
|GPFBL
|Bayern Munich
|83
|Benjamin Pavard
|France
|Serie A
|Inter
|83
|Dani Carvajal
|Spain
|LaLiga
|Real Madrid
|82
|Nahuel Molina
|Argentina
|LaLiga
|Atletico Madrid
|82
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Morocco
|Bundesliga
|Bayern Munich
|82