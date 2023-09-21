Best defenders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

While it may be tempting to blow your entire budget in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team on some flashy new attackers, it’s always wise to consider improving your backline with the addition of some of the best defenders.

Though the strikers may get the goals and the glory, your defensive line needs to be solid to keep your opponent at bay, particularly when you venture into the vast number of online modes in EA FC 24.

The market for defenders in EA FC 24 can be volatile, with high-rated options sometimes being much cheaper than lower-rated cards who may have higher Pace or better statistics in other areas, so there’s plenty of room for bargains.

Whether you’re ready to recruit a defensive powerhouse at the back or are looking for an addition to cover you for a short period, we’ve got you covered.

Best CB defenders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Rocks at the back. Remix by Dot Esports.

The Premier League and Liga F boast the highest-rated central defenders in EA FC 24, with the top-four cards consisting of Virgil van Dijk, Mapi Leon, Ruben Dias, and Irene Paredes. While Van Dijk is highly expensive, the latter trio are certainly more affordable.

The likes of Marquinhos, Eder Militao, and Ronald Araujo boast lofty pricetags, but you can get high-rated cards like Matthijs de Ligt for an acceptable outlay.

Player Name Nation League Club OVR Virgil van Dijk Netherlands Premier League Liverpool 89 Mapi Leon Spain Liga F Barcelona 89 Ruben Dias Portugal Premier League Manchester City 89 Irene Paredes Spain Liga F Barcelona 88 Wendie Renard France D1 Arkema Lyon 88 Lena Oberdorf Germany GPFBL Wolfsburg 87 Marquinhos Brazil Ligue 1 PSG 87 Eder Militao Spain LaLiga Real Madrid 86 Ronald Araujo Uruguay LaLiga Barcelona 86 Matthijs de Ligt Netherlands Bundesliga Bayern Munich 86

Best LB/LWB defenders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Left-back at home. Remix by Dot Esports.

Barcelona’s Fridolina Rolfo boasts the highest rating of left-sided defenders in EA FC 24 ahead of Selma Bacha, Andrew Robertson, Sakina Karchaoui, and Joao Cancelo, who have varying price-tags.

Arsenal’s Katie McCabe can provide solid Chemistry links, as can Sevilla’s Marcos Acuna, and it’s always worth considering players who can play in multiple positions like Milan’s Theo Hernandez.

Player Name Nation League Club OVR Fridolina Rolfo Sweden Liga F Barcelona 87 Selma Bacha France D1 Arkema Lyon 86 Andrew Robertson Scotland Premier League Liverpool 86 Joao Cancelo Portugal LaLiga Barcelona 86 Sakina Karchaoui France D1 Arkema PSG 86 Katie McCabe Ireland Barclays WSL Arsenal 85 Marcos Acuna Argentina LaLiga Sevilla 85 David Alaba Austria LaLiga Real Madrid 85 Theo Hernandez France Serie A Milan 85 Grimaldo Spain Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen 84

Best RB/RWB defenders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Right-back on the bench. Remix by Dot Esports.

Though primarily listed as a CDM, Joshua Kimmich is the highest-rated right-sided defender in EA FC 24 and should be available for under 15,000 — which is also enough to buy Lucy Bronze and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Barcelona duo Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde are listed as central defenders but have right-back as an alternative position and both stand among the highest priced right-sided defenders on the market.

Player Name Nation League Club OVR Joshua Kimmich Germany Bundesliga Bayern Munich 88 Lucy Bronze England Liga F Barcelona 87 Trent Alexander-Arnold England Premier League Liverpool 86 Ashley Lawrence Canada Barclays WSL Chelsea 86 Ronald Araujo Uruguay LaLiga Barcelona 86 Joao Cancelo Portugal LaLiga Barcelona 86 Kieran Trippier England Premier League Newcastle United 85 John Stones England Premier League Manchester City 85 Jules Kounde France LaLiga Barcelona 85 Kathrin Hendrich Germany GPFBL Wolfsburg 85

Best affordable CB defenders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Solid options for your squad. Remix by Dot Esports.

There are affordable options in the Premier League, who provide decent Chemistry links in John Stones and Lisandro Martinez, while England captain Leah Williamson is worth consideration to her nation and Arsenal links.

Aymeric Laporte is highly-rated and still boasts decent Chemistry links despite moving to Saudi Arabia, while LaLiga is a hotbed for decent affordable central defenders with the likes of Nacho Fernandez and Jose Gimenez.

Player Name Nation League Club OVR Leah Williamson England Barclays WSL Arsenal 85 John Stones England Premier League Manchester City 85 Aymeric Laporte Spain ROSHN Saudi League Al Nassr 85 Kalidou Koulibaly Senegal ROSHN Saudi League Al Hilal 84 Niklas Sule Germany Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund 84 Milan Skriniar Slovakia Ligue 1 PSG 84 Lucas Hernandez France Serie A Milan 84 Lisandro Martinez Argentina Premier League Manchester United 84 Nacho Fernandez Spain LaLiga Real Madrid 83 Jose Gimenez Uruguay LaLiga Atletico Madrid 83

Best affordable LB/LWB defenders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Alternate positions bring affordable options. Remix by Dot Esports.

Lucas Hernandez is a solid, high-rated card in EA FC 24 who is capable of playing several positions and won’t break the bank, while the likes of Alex Greenwood, Nacho Fernandez, and Jordi Alba are worth looking at due to Chemistry links.

LaLiga once again boasts an array of affordable defensive talent, with Javi Galan, Jose Gaya, Reinildo, and Alex Balde among those that stand out.

Player Name Nation League Club OVR Lucas Hernandez France Ligue 1 PSG 85 Alex Greenwood England Barclays WSL Manchester City 83 Nacho Fernandez Spain LaLiga Real Madrid 83 Jordi Alba Spain MLS Inter Miami 83 Luke Shaw England Premier League Manchester United 83 Javi Galan Spain LaLiga Atletico Madrid 82 Jose Gaya Spain LaLiga Valencia 82 Eve Perisset France Barclays WSL Chelsea 82 Reinildo Mozambique LaLiga Atletico Madrid 81 Alex Balde Spain LaLiga Barcelona 81

Best affordable RB/RWB defenders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

England has some affordable options. Remix by Dot Esports.

Kieran Trippier is in the top-10 highest-rated right-sided defenders in EA FC 24 but can still be picked up for a cheap price, making him an ideal recruit, while Chelsea’s Reece James is also one to consider.

Niklas Sule, Nacho Fernandez, Benjamin Pavard, and Dani Carvajal are also good options for a cheap outlay, and they can all create the core of your side for a long period.

Player Name Nation League Club OVR Kieran Trippier England Premier League Newcastle United 85 Reece James England Premier League Chelsea 84 Ashleigh Neville England Barclays WSL Tottenham 84 Niklas Sule Germany Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund 84 Nacho Fernandez Spain LaLiga Real Madrid 83 Giulia Gwinn Germany GPFBL Bayern Munich 83 Benjamin Pavard France Serie A Inter 83 Dani Carvajal Spain LaLiga Real Madrid 82 Nahuel Molina Argentina LaLiga Atletico Madrid 82 Noussair Mazraoui Morocco Bundesliga Bayern Munich 82

