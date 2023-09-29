Best cheap wingers in EA FC 24 career mode

Get these talents for a bargain.

A player surrounded by defenders heads the ball towards goal in EA FC 24.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

In EA FC 24, you can build a squad from scratch by making decisive transfers to fill every position with talented players—but you’ll also probably need some budget options, and a cheap winger or two never hurt.

Most clubs offer a minimal transfer budget, and you’ll have to work with it by purchasing youth talents and experienced veterans at a cheap price. Naturally, you need to know the best wingers that you can buy within these constraints to build a solid team.

Here are the best cheap wingers in EA FC 24 career mode.

Best budget wingers in EA FC 24 career mode

Image showing Johan Bakayoko in EA FC 24.
Johan Bakayoko is a brilliant young winger to get for cheap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Clubs that lack talented players on the flanks need to make immediate transfers as the first season begins in EA FC 24 career mode.

I like to buy younger talent under the age of 23 and grow them over the seasons to become first-team regulars. Some of the best bargains involve purchasing players rated 70 Overall, and starting them in every match as substitutes. Remember, a player’s growth depends on the hired coaches, training plans, and game time.

Using a maximum budget of $15 million, here are some of the best wingers you can buy in EA FC 24 career mode.

Player NameAgeOverallPotentialPositionNationalityClubMarket Value (First Season)
Alejandro Garnacho197588LW/LMArgentinaManchester United (England)$14,500,000
Gianluca Prestianni177086RM/CAM/RWArgentinaVelez Sarsfield (Argentina)$4,300,000
Carlos Forbes197086RW/LWPortugalAjax (Netherlands)$4,500,000
Kacper Kozłowski197086LM/CAMPolandBrighton & Hove Albion (England)$4,100,000
Andreas Schjelderup197186LM/CAM/STNorwaySC Benfica (Portugal)$4,800,000
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens187186LMEnglandBorussia Dortmund (Germany)$4,700,000
Ernest Nuamah197286RW/ST/LWGhanaRWD Molenbeek (Belgium)$6,000,000
Matías Soulé207185RW/RMArgentinaJuventus (Italy)$4,900,000
Sávio197185RM/LMBrazilESTAC Troyes (France)$4,800,000
Samuel Iling-Junior197185LM/LWEnglandJuventus (Italy)$6,000,000
Octavian Popescu207083LW/RWRomaniaFC FCSB (Romania)$4,200,000
Lautaro Giaccone227082RM/LMArgentinaRosario Central (Argentina)$4,300,000
Stipe Biuk207082LW/RWCroatiaLA FC (USA)$4,200,000
Wilfried Gnonto197085LM/RM/STItalyLeeds United (England)$10,000,000
Aaron Ramsey207082LM/CM/CAMEnglandBurnley (England)$4,200,000
Exequiel Zeballos217384RMArgentinaBoca Juniors (Argentina)$7,500,000
Facundo Pellistri217182RW/LWUruguayManchester United (England)$4,600,000
Johan Bakayoko207586RWBelgiumPSV (Netherlands)$13,500,000
Koki Saito217182LM/STJapanSparta Rotterdam (Netherlands)$4,600,000
