In EA FC 24, you can build a squad from scratch by making decisive transfers to fill every position with talented players—but you’ll also probably need some budget options, and a cheap winger or two never hurt.

Most clubs offer a minimal transfer budget, and you’ll have to work with it by purchasing youth talents and experienced veterans at a cheap price. Naturally, you need to know the best wingers that you can buy within these constraints to build a solid team.

Here are the best cheap wingers in EA FC 24 career mode.

Best budget wingers in EA FC 24 career mode

Johan Bakayoko is a brilliant young winger to get for cheap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Clubs that lack talented players on the flanks need to make immediate transfers as the first season begins in EA FC 24 career mode.

I like to buy younger talent under the age of 23 and grow them over the seasons to become first-team regulars. Some of the best bargains involve purchasing players rated 70 Overall, and starting them in every match as substitutes. Remember, a player’s growth depends on the hired coaches, training plans, and game time.

Using a maximum budget of $15 million, here are some of the best wingers you can buy in EA FC 24 career mode.

Player Name Age Overall Potential Position Nationality Club Market Value (First Season) Alejandro Garnacho 19 75 88 LW/LM Argentina Manchester United (England) $14,500,000 Gianluca Prestianni 17 70 86 RM/CAM/RW Argentina Velez Sarsfield (Argentina) $4,300,000 Carlos Forbes 19 70 86 RW/LW Portugal Ajax (Netherlands) $4,500,000 Kacper Kozłowski 19 70 86 LM/CAM Poland Brighton & Hove Albion (England) $4,100,000 Andreas Schjelderup 19 71 86 LM/CAM/ST Norway SC Benfica (Portugal) $4,800,000 Jamie Bynoe-Gittens 18 71 86 LM England Borussia Dortmund (Germany) $4,700,000 Ernest Nuamah 19 72 86 RW/ST/LW Ghana RWD Molenbeek (Belgium) $6,000,000 Matías Soulé 20 71 85 RW/RM Argentina Juventus (Italy) $4,900,000 Sávio 19 71 85 RM/LM Brazil ESTAC Troyes (France) $4,800,000 Samuel Iling-Junior 19 71 85 LM/LW England Juventus (Italy) $6,000,000 Octavian Popescu 20 70 83 LW/RW Romania FC FCSB (Romania) $4,200,000 Lautaro Giaccone 22 70 82 RM/LM Argentina Rosario Central (Argentina) $4,300,000 Stipe Biuk 20 70 82 LW/RW Croatia LA FC (USA) $4,200,000 Wilfried Gnonto 19 70 85 LM/RM/ST Italy Leeds United (England) $10,000,000 Aaron Ramsey 20 70 82 LM/CM/CAM England Burnley (England) $4,200,000 Exequiel Zeballos 21 73 84 RM Argentina Boca Juniors (Argentina) $7,500,000 Facundo Pellistri 21 71 82 RW/LW Uruguay Manchester United (England) $4,600,000 Johan Bakayoko 20 75 86 RW Belgium PSV (Netherlands) $13,500,000 Koki Saito 21 71 82 LM/ST Japan Sparta Rotterdam (Netherlands) $4,600,000

