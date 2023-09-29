In EA FC 24, you can build a squad from scratch by making decisive transfers to fill every position with talented players—but you’ll also probably need some budget options, and a cheap winger or two never hurt.
Most clubs offer a minimal transfer budget, and you’ll have to work with it by purchasing youth talents and experienced veterans at a cheap price. Naturally, you need to know the best wingers that you can buy within these constraints to build a solid team.
Here are the best cheap wingers in EA FC 24 career mode.
Best budget wingers in EA FC 24 career mode
Clubs that lack talented players on the flanks need to make immediate transfers as the first season begins in EA FC 24 career mode.
I like to buy younger talent under the age of 23 and grow them over the seasons to become first-team regulars. Some of the best bargains involve purchasing players rated 70 Overall, and starting them in every match as substitutes. Remember, a player’s growth depends on the hired coaches, training plans, and game time.
Using a maximum budget of $15 million, here are some of the best wingers you can buy in EA FC 24 career mode.
