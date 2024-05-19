Bellingham gets shiny new EA FC 24 TOTS card—but not the one you’re thinking of

Another Sunday, another EA FC 24 Mixed League TOTS. Jude Bellingham isn’t eligible for selection due to playing in La Liga, but there’s more than one Bellingham to go around. There’s a new strong Ultimate Team card with that name, thanks to Jude’s younger brother, Jobe.

Jobe Bellingham may only be playing for Sunderland in the Championship, but he’s already an established starter and a member of the EA FC 24 Team of the Season at just 18 years old. The younger brother of Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham is showing encouraging signs that he might follow in his brother’s footsteps in the coming years and become the second soccer superstar in the family. Bellingham’s EA FC 24 TOTS Moments card isn’t too bad either, with the central midfielder getting at least an 85 rating in each category.

Jobe Bellingham doesn’t quite match his brother’s 97 OVR TOTS card. Image via EA

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi receiving their cards in the two previous releases, this week’s Mixed League TOTS isn’t as glamorous, but there are some very interesting cards nevertheless. Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville’s 99 pace is sure to interest some Ultimate Team players. The other cards worth consideration are striker Viktor Gyokeres, with 99 physical and 97 pace, and James Tavernier, who’s been a quality cheap option at the right back for the last few years.

Jobe Bellingham is joined by veterans Roberto Firmino and Leonardo Bonucci on the three-man strong TOTS Moments roster. Sadly, even the former stars couldn’t crack 95 OVR. This leaves Messi and Ronaldo as the only Mixed League TOTS cards over 94 OVR so far.

All players in EA FC 24 Mixed League 4 TOTS

ST: Viktor Gyokeres – 94 OVR (Sporting CP)

RB: James Tavernier – 92 OVR (Rangers)

RM: Crysencio Summerville – 92 OVR (Leeds United)

LW: Denis Bouanga – 90 OVR (Los Angeles FC)

CM: Hector Herrera – 90 OVR (Houston Dynamo)

CB: Liam Scales – 89 OVR (Celtic)

LB: Levent Mercan – 88 OVR (Fatih Karagumruk)

All EA FC 24 Mixed League 4 TOTS Moments players

CF: Roberto Firmino – 94 OVR (Al-Ahli)

CB: Leonardo Bonucci – 93 OVR (Fenerbahce)

CM: Jobe Bellingham – 92 OVR (Sunderland)

There are two more Mixed League TOTS releases left. One regular team that will accompany next week’s Serie A Team of the Season, and the EA FC 24 Mixed League Ultimate TOTS, which will hopefully add some of those elusive 95+ OVR cards to the menu.

