This Dragon’s Dogma 2 boss was supposed to be scary, but thirsty gamers had other plans

A brand new look at a big bad from the upcoming sequel to Dragon’s Dogma is feeling oddly reminiscent of Lady D from Resident Evil.

On Jan. 11, CAPCOM shared the first look at The Sphinx: a towering winged monster with red eyes, yellow teeth sharpened into a permanent smile, and apparently…the adoration of the internet. It doesn’t take more than a glance to determine that The Sphinx was designed with fear in mind, but then again, Lady Dimitrescu was too, and look how that turned out. The Sphinx itself is described as a merciless and treacherous monster in mythology, but as one user so eloquently wrote, “I can change her,” and they weren’t alone.

Hey. Don't even think about it. pic.twitter.com/bk121yVgoO — Dragon's Dogma (@DragonsDogma) January 11, 2024 What else were we supposed to think?

Thirsty gamers emerged from the woodwork enamored by Dragon’s Dogma’s latest post. The tweet from the official account showcased a clip of The Sphinx captioned, “Hey. Don’t even think about it,” so let’s be real—somebody knew what they were doing. That’s bait.

The bait was taken hook, line, and sinker, as nearly every response is some variation of very much thinking about it. One user wrote “It’s too late, I’ve thunk” while another goes so far as to say that they’ve never thought harder in their life. Another reply simply shared the iconic meme of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker coining the phrase “you wouldn’t get it” while he smiles and takes a drag of a cigarette.

I’m practicing my Fifth Amendment rights when it comes to what was or wasn’t thought when I stumbled across the showcase video, but I will say that I truly don’t know what else the caption could imply if not an intentional thirst trap. The most hilarious part of that is the fact that in a video shared by IGN, game director Hideaki Itsuno speaks at length about The Sphinx, and it seems clear that his intention with both the design and implementation of the character was to create something nightmarish. It seems, as such, that whoever manages the X (formerly Twitter) account for Dragon’s Dogma switched camps somewhere along the line and joined the internet in their collective thirsty thinking.

What remains to be seen is how the gaming community will feel about The Sphinx when Dragon’s Dogma 2 actually releases, but I have a feeling the public opinion is likely to shift. Having watched the entirety of the breakdown, I feel that it’s fair to say that the “Don’t even think about it” clip shows The Sphinx in its best light.

The short clip makes it look to be more or less a giant woman with wings, whereas the full breakdown clearly shows a monstrous being with an unnaturally long neck, four legs, no real torso of any sort, and very few traits that resemble those of a human. But hey, stranger things have happened.