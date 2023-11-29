Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 on PS5?

Does Sony's PS5 have that Dog-ma in it?

Capcom’s frenetic monster-mashing adventure series is back with Dragon’s Dogma 2, but will it appear on PS5? Or will Sony’s PlayStation 5 console actually be missed out altogether?

The original Dragon’s Dogma debuted in 2013, and the sequel has been a long time coming. It’s drawn a favorable comparison to the likes of Monster Hunter, and Dragon’s Dogma 2 looks to be pushing the boundaries of the action-adventure genre even further.

In order to do that, it needs masterfully crafted hardware to run it and a variety of platforms for players to soak in the bloodshed first-hand. The PlayStation 5 is the home of most top-tier titles nowadays, so let’s see if Capcom and Sony are also in cahoots.

Will Dragon’s Dogma 2 be on PS5?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be stomping its way to PS5 | Image via Capcom

As I mentioned, the PlayStation 5 generally doesn’t miss out on new AAA releases, and Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be no different as it will release on PS5.

It was never in doubt, really. Capcom and Sony have a great relationship stretching back to the early days of Resident Evil and Devil May Cry on earlier PS platforms.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 carries on this fruitful partnership as Capcom will deliver more catastrophic creature killing and larger-than-life action to the PS5.

The full release of Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be historic, and the title’s Deluxe Edition has already been revealed on Steam.