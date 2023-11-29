Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 on PC?

The long-awaited sequel to 2012’s hit RPG Dragon’s Dogma finally has a release date. But considering the original first launched on consoles before later being ported to PC, many players are wondering whether Dragon’s Dogma 2 will launch for PC at all. 

Fortunately, we’ve got all the information you’re looking for. This guide will explain whether Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be available for PC, and if so, how to play it. 

Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 coming to PC? 

PC gamers, rejoice, for Dragon’s Dogma 2 is indeed coming to PC, and will launch alongside the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions. It’ll be released concurrently across all platforms on Mar. 22, 2024, and you can already preorder your copy if you want to get your hands on a few exclusive bonuses.

A battle scene from Dragon's Dogma 2
Dragon’s Dogma 2 promises more of the action we love. Image via Capcom

On PC, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is currently available to pre-purchase via Steam. There are two editions—standard and deluxe. The standard edition is priced at $69.99, while the deluxe edition will cost you $79.99 for an extra pre-order bonus item and the Boon for Adventurers – New Journey Pack. It’s unknown whether the title will become available on the Epic Games Store later.

PC requirements to play Dragon’s Dogma 2

If you’re looking forward to playing Dragon’s Dogma 2 on PC, you should be aware of what it takes to run the game smoothly. For starters, you’ll need at least 16 GB of RAM and a GPU with 8 GB VRAM, so if your PC falls short, it might be time to upgrade to a beefier machine.

The minimum requirements, according to the Steam page, are an Intel Core i5 10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 for your CPU, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT for your GPU. That said, I’d recommend aiming higher if you want a better experience. If you’re looking to play with ray tracing enabled, you’ll need an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 GPU. 

As shown in the 13-minute-long showcase released by Capcom on Nov. 28, Dragon’s Dogma 2 boasts incredible visuals, and only a high-end PC with a GPU that supports ray tracing will do proper justice to its immersive open world.

