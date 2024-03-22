Category:
Dragon's Dogma

How to start a new game in Dragon's Dogma 2

Begin anew.
A Thief in Dragon's Dogma 2
If you want to start your adventure again in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you must start a new game. If only Capcom had made it that easy.

Starting a new game on Xbox and PlayStation requires you to use different methods to make a fresh save, as there is no way to start a new game on the main menu. As such, prepare to dive deep into your system fails to begin your new Arisen playthrough.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to start a new save

Marketplace in Vensworth in Dragon's Dogma 2.
If you are on PS5, you need to head into your System settings to remove the Dragon’s Dogma 2 save data. You can do it by following these steps:

  1. From the PS5 Main Menu, open up Settings, which is the gear icon in the top left of the screen
  2. Select Saved Data and Game/App Settings
  3. Select Saved Data PS5
  4. Select Upload of Delete from Console Storage
  5. Select Dragon’s Dogma 2 and delete the saved data

On Xbox Series X or Series S, you can do the following:

  1. On the home screen, select My Games & apps in the sidebar
  2. Hover over Dragon’s Dogma 2
  3. Press and hold the Menu button, then select Manage Game & add-ons
  4. Select the saved data box and choose which saved data you want to delete

When you delete the saved data, the next time you load up Dragon’s Dogma 2, you are greeted with the opening cutscene and the ability to make a brand new character. Be sure to use everything you learned from your previous play session to make this one more enjoyable.

