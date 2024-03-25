How to get Boltscales in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Boltscale is a piece of serpent tissue you can use to enhance your late and end-game equipment in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Thankfully, getting it is straightforward, so long as you don’t mind fights and caves.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Boltscale in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Where to find Boltscale in Dragon’s Dogma 2, explained

Darkhorde Cave is Southwest of Melve, just past the Malachite Forest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Boltscale drops from killing the Lizardmen inside the Darkhorde Cave, located South of Sacred Arbor, the hidden Elven settlement, in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

If you haven’t been to this area, don’t worry. It’s close to Melve, one of the first cities you visit in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The easiest way to get here is to put a marker on your map, roughly in the location as seen in the image above, and head into the Malachite Forest from Melve. Once inside the Malachite Forest, you’ll head southwest along a path that looks like a giant racehorse track. You’ll know you’re near the entrance when you see a Rift Stone and a Campfire marker just below the cave icon on your map, and the entrance to the cave is along the left side of the rock wall.

Tip: The entrance looks hidden from afar because of how the rocks are shaped, but it’s at the back of the alcove.

Once you enter the cave, you won’t have to worry about searching for the Lizardmen because a couple are just inside the cave, and more can be found further inside the cave.

Killing these Lizards is easy enough because they’re not bosses and have regular-sized health bars. But they use lightning attacks and their spears quite well. So, as long as you can deal damage and your party is rested with full health, you should have no trouble killing them.

Unfortunately, as Boltscale is a chance-based drop, you may not get one from killing all the Lizards inside the cave. So, you may have to return to one of the cities, rest an Inn for a few days, and return once they’ve re-spawned.

As I have completed the main story, I’m unsure if Boltscale can be obtained on your first playthrough or if it’s post-game-exclusive. We will, however, update this guide if it can be obtained before you complete the game.

So, if you’re looking for new monsters to fight or simply need Boltscales, this is everything you need to know about where to get them in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

