How to farm Pointed Fangs in Dragon’s Dogma 2

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, upgrading your gear is just as important as finding new upgrades. Each piece of equipment has a different reagent to help enhance its abilities, with the Pointed Fang one common item that’s required to upgrade a wide array of weapons and armor.

Loot is not quite as plentiful in Dragon’s Dogma 2 as it may be in other RPGs. This means enhancing your weapons and armor at a blacksmith is the best way to ensure your gear remains in top shape. Pointed Fangs are a fairly common item in the world, however, knowing the item’s source is half the battle; if you’re trying to find Pointed Fangs to enhance your gear, then this is where you need to search.

Where to find Pointed Fangs in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Wargs aren’t found along the open roads at night, but instead in small caves near Battahl and other forested areas. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, Pointed Fangs are most likely to come from Wargs. Wargs are powerful wolf-like enemies that differ from the usual variety of wolves that attack you on the road. Instead of the road, these beasts typically spawn in caves.

Since Wargs are far less plentiful than wolves, farming this DD2 creature can be difficult. The best luck I’ve had so far is visiting the cave listed below, found south of the Enoa’Battahl Forest. If I’m trying to upgrade several pieces of equipment that all require Pointed Fangs, I’ll visit the cave to fight the Warg, go to the campsite found near the Battahl Forest and return whenever the Warg has re-spawned a day later.

Before venturing off to go hunt Wargs, you should know these creatures will sometimes drop other items or even nothing. Beast-steak, Wakestones, and Monster Fangs are just as likely to drop as Pointed Fangs, so be prepared to farm this location for a while if the RNG isn’t in your favor.

Aside from hunting Wargs, you can find Pointed Fangs in a merchant shop. Much like the Wargs, this is also up to chance as merchants regularly swap out their inventory. So far, I’ve had the most luck with traveling merchants around towns such as Melve.

What are Pointed Fangs used for in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

All weapons, including your base items, can be upgraded by a blacksmith. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Pointed Fangs are used to enhance weapons and armor in Dragon’s Dogma 2. To enhance your gear, all you need to do is find a blacksmith in any major town, like Vernworth. Almost all gear can be upgraded in DD2, but different gear requires an assortment of reagents to enhance. Below are all the current weapons which require Pointed Fangs to upgrade:

Elven Wounded Heart

Dwarven Carnation

Vermundian Wounded Heart

Battahli Battle Tusk

Dwarven Dragon’s Breath

Vermundian Dvarapala

Elven Hyperboreal Lorica

Most upgrades require one to the Pointed Fangs, so be sure to keep a couple on you if you’re in the market to enhance. Aside from being used in Dragon’s Dogma 2 upgrades, you can also sell Pointed Fangs to most merchants. You won’t get much over 200 gold, so I recommend keeping these for upgrades instead of a little quick coin.

