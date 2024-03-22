Dragon’s Dogma 2 The Arisen’s Shadow: How to contend with your pursuer in DD2

While walking through Vernworth early in Dragon’s Dogma 2, a random NPC tells you that you have someone following you. This initiates the quest The Arisen’s Shadow, which asks you to “contend with” this persuer.

Despite every other NPC’s ability to notice the person following you, I could not see them. If you, like me, aren’t sure what to do to locate the pursuer (nevermind contend with them), here is a method to help you find them and complete the quest in record time.

How to find your pursuer in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Head to the docks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the pursuer in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you are looking for a slim NPC with a black hood over its head. They only spawn in Vernworth, and the best place to find the pursuer is north of the Merchant Quarter on some docks. There are no other NPCs here, making the pursuer noticeable.

As you run towards them, they begin to flee. Chase after them, and as you get close to them, press and hold the grab button, RT on the controller, to tackle them to the ground and begin a dialogue section of the quest.

Should you accept or refuse the pursuer’s bribe in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

When you catch the persuer, he offers you a bribe you can accept or refuse. Accepting the bribe gives you 5,000 gold, and refusing initiates a battle where, upon completion, Captain Brant arrives and apprehends the pursuer.

Refusing the pursuer’s bribe is the best option here, as it confirms the pursuer’s identity and leads to more favorable outcomes later in the story.

