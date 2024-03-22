Category:
Dragon's Dogma

Dragon’s Dogma 2 The Arisen’s Shadow: How to contend with your pursuer in DD2

Chase them down.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 09:49 am
A Dragon's Dogma 2 character firing an arrow at an enemy.
Image via Capcom

While walking through Vernworth early in Dragon’s Dogma 2, a random NPC tells you that you have someone following you. This initiates the quest The Arisen’s Shadow, which asks you to “contend with” this persuer.

Recommended Videos

Despite every other NPC’s ability to notice the person following you, I could not see them. If you, like me, aren’t sure what to do to locate the pursuer (nevermind contend with them), here is a method to help you find them and complete the quest in record time.

How to find your pursuer in Dragon’s Dogma 2

dd2 docks vernworth
Head to the docks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the pursuer in Dragon’s Dogma 2you are looking for a slim NPC with a black hood over its head. They only spawn in Vernworth, and the best place to find the pursuer is north of the Merchant Quarter on some docks. There are no other NPCs here, making the pursuer noticeable.

As you run towards them, they begin to flee. Chase after them, and as you get close to them, press and hold the grab button, RT on the controller, to tackle them to the ground and begin a dialogue section of the quest.

Should you accept or refuse the pursuer’s bribe in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

When you catch the persuer, he offers you a bribe you can accept or refuse. Accepting the bribe gives you 5,000 gold, and refusing initiates a battle where, upon completion, Captain Brant arrives and apprehends the pursuer.

Refusing the pursuer’s bribe is the best option here, as it confirms the pursuer’s identity and leads to more favorable outcomes later in the story.

related content
Read Article How to steal in Dragon’s Dogma 2
A character with open arms in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to steal in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to get Portcrystals in DD2
A character in Dragon's Dogma 2 stood in a shrine.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to get Portcrystals in DD2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How to download and install Dragon’s Dogma 2 mods
The player character in Dragon's Dogma 2 walking around Battahl.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to download and install Dragon’s Dogma 2 mods
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 22, 2024
Author
Adam Newell
If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.