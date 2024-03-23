Dragon’s Dogma 2 Romance: Should you spend 20,000 on a prostitute in Rose Chateau Borderlrie?

Let’s be honest: we’ve all been to the Rose Chateau Borderlrie in Dragon’s Dogma 2 to see how much a special night with a special lady would cost, only to discover the whopping 20,000 price tag.

For that price, you could buy a house or get a fully equipped top-tier character, but that’s a lot of money for a solitary night with no information on what you get after paying for the service.

What happens when you spend 20,000 gold on a prostitute in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

20,000!? Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you happen to spend 20,000 coins on a whore at the Rose Chateau Bordelrie in Dragon’s Dogma 2, not much happens. You get treated to a little raunchy setup cutscene, but you’ll be well-rested by the morning, and there will be a few bonuses to your stats in the morning.

If anything, it’s not worth it and doesn’t lead to anything romantic, either. Such is a one-time fling. I’d advise you instead to invest that 20,000 in a house in Vernworth to get free rest without having to pay for an inn all the time. It feels like a better investment than whatever this was.

For those looking to save scum beforehand by sleeping in a house and then going to the whore house, just a word of warning that the game counts this rest as going to an inn. So if you try to reload a save file at an Inn hoping to get your gold back, you’ll be out of luck,

