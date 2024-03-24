Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find your items in Jail

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, committing crimes will get you stuck in a jail cell and the guards will take your hard-earned items from you, leaving you with nothing but rags to wear. So, getting out of jail and knowing how to get your items back is crucial.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get your items back after being in jail in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Where to find your items in Jail in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You must enter the jail in the Caged Magistrate quest from Brant. Image via Capcom

Once you’ve escaped jail or completed your time behind bars in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you will automatically get your items back when you leave the jail area, which means there’s no need to search the prison for a chest to find your gear.

Regardless of how you escape, whether you do your time, bribe the guard, use a key, or escape through the crumbling weak walls, you will get your items back once you’re outside. As the items begin to appear, you can re-equip them.

Sometimes, it takes a bit for your items to return. I escaped via the crumbling wall and through the sewers, and when I got outside of the jail, I didn’t get my items back until I reached the stairs on the left. So, if this happened to you, you may need to move further away from the jail for your items to be returned to you.

However, if your gear isn’t being returned to you even if you’re a ways away from the jail area, you may need to reload an earlier Inn save and enter the jail again. It’s not ideal, and you may lose progress, but it’s better than losing all your items.

So, if you plan on making a daring escape or want to wait out your time behind bars, you will automatically get your items back as soon as you leave the jail area in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more