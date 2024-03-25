Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to cure the Unconscious status effect in DD2

There are plenty of different effects you can apply with your attacks and skills in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but it works both ways. The same effects can be cast upon you by various enemies, including the Unconscious status.

Often, when you’re fighting foes like Chimera, Griffin, or Drake, you can suffer from the Unconscious status in Dragon’s Dogma 2. It’s applied when you’re hit by Lightning attacks or when you’re simply a target of a heavy melee attack, such as something landing on top of you or getting hit from above. As a result, you’re dazed and your movement is immeasurably limited, which is a pain in the neck. But luckily for players, there’s an immediate cure to the Unconscious status effect.

How to get rid of Unconscious status effect in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To cure the Unconscious status, you must immediately head over to your inventory and drink Sobering Tonic. It’s a potion you can make yourself quite easily.

To create a Sobering Tonic, you need two common ingredients in Dragon’s Dogma 2 forests: Grandpetal and Morningtide. The former is a bush with yellow (almost a dried-out color) flowers, while Morningtide is arguably the most common flower in the game as it’s a green plant found almost everywhere.

Once you get these two, go over to your Items and open the menu to Combine ingredients. Simply mash Grandpetal and Morningtide together, which will reward you with Sobering Tonic, and unlock the recipe in your book for further use.

While Unconsciousness is an irritating status effect in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you should be able to avoid it on most classes in several boss fights. Just remember to dodge enemies’ heavy attacks, which usually take a few seconds to charge, giving you an opening to switch positions and avoid being hit. It’s tougher with Lightning attacks as they’re harder to spot when channeling, though not many enemies use them, at least in the early and mid game.

