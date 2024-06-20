Steam’s massive Dragon Age trilogy sale will have you praising the Maker

With hype for Dragon Age: The Veilguard at an all-time high, Bioware has come out of left field with a massive sale for one of its flagship franchises—for a limited time, you can get the entire Dragon Age trilogy at a 90 percent discount on Steam.
If you need a refresher on the state of Thedas before jumping into the Dragon Age: The Veilguard story, there’s never been a better time than now. For just $10 USD (and well under $20 across Canadian, Australian, and New Zealand currencies), you can get all three of the franchise’s full-fledged RPG campaigns with all the DLC already included:
Dragon Age: Origins – Ultimate Edition
- Feastday Gifts
- Feastday Pranks
- The Stone Prisoner
- Warden’s Keep
- Return to Ostagar
- Awakening
- The Darkspawn Chronicles
- Leliana’s Song
- The Golems of Amgarrak
- Witch Hunt
Dragon Age II: Ultimate Edition
- The Black Emporium item shop
- Blood Dragon and Ser Isaac’s Armor set
- Dragon Age II Bioware Signature Edition content
- Dragon Age II armory bundle
- All-Class Item Pack and All-Class Item Pack II
- High Resolution Texture Pack
- Dragon Age II soundtrack
- The Exiled Prince
- Legacy
- Mark of the Assassin
Dragon Age Inquisition
- Flames of the Inquisition Arsenal, Armor, and Armored Mount
- Dragon Age multiplayer Deluxe Edition chests
- Skyhold Throne, Red Hart Halla and Bog Unicorn
- Jaws of Hakkon
- The Descent
- Trespasser
- Spoils of the Avvar
- Spoils of the Qunari
The games are individually discounted instead of being wrapped in a sale bundle, so players who have already purchased one or two games from the trilogy can still get in on the deal. Those with only the base game editions of any entry can also take this chance to upgrade to the full suite.
Whether you’re a franchise veteran in need of a refresher or a newcomer hoping to catch up, you’ll want to act fast—the 90 percent sale only lasts from now until June 27.