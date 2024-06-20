Steam’s massive Dragon Age trilogy sale will have you praising the Maker

With hype for Dragon Age: The Veilguard at an all-time high, Bioware has come out of left field with a massive sale for one of its flagship franchises—for a limited time, you can get the entire Dragon Age trilogy at a 90 percent discount on Steam.

If you need a refresher on the state of Thedas before jumping into the Dragon Age: The Veilguard story, there’s never been a better time than now. For just $10 USD (and well under $20 across Canadian, Australian, and New Zealand currencies), you can get all three of the franchise’s full-fledged RPG campaigns with all the DLC already included:

Dragon Age for cheap! Image via Bioware.

Dragon Age: Origins – Ultimate Edition

Feastday Gifts

Feastday Pranks

The Stone Prisoner

Warden’s Keep

Return to Ostagar

Awakening

The Darkspawn Chronicles

Leliana’s Song

The Golems of Amgarrak

Witch Hunt

Dragon Age II: Ultimate Edition

The Black Emporium item shop

Blood Dragon and Ser Isaac’s Armor set

Dragon Age II Bioware Signature Edition content

Dragon Age II armory bundle

All-Class Item Pack and All-Class Item Pack II

High Resolution Texture Pack

Dragon Age II soundtrack

The Exiled Prince

Legacy

Mark of the Assassin

Dragon Age Inquisition

Flames of the Inquisition Arsenal, Armor, and Armored Mount

Dragon Age multiplayer Deluxe Edition chests

Skyhold Throne, Red Hart Halla and Bog Unicorn

Jaws of Hakkon

The Descent

Trespasser

Spoils of the Avvar

Spoils of the Qunari

The games are individually discounted instead of being wrapped in a sale bundle, so players who have already purchased one or two games from the trilogy can still get in on the deal. Those with only the base game editions of any entry can also take this chance to upgrade to the full suite.

Whether you’re a franchise veteran in need of a refresher or a newcomer hoping to catch up, you’ll want to act fast—the 90 percent sale only lasts from now until June 27.

