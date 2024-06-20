Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Dragon Age Inquisition screenshot of a battle
Image via EA
Category:
Dragon Age

Steam’s massive Dragon Age trilogy sale will have you praising the Maker

By Andraste's flaming knickers, you won't want to miss this sale.
Image of Corin MJ Bae
Corin MJ Bae
|
Published: Jun 20, 2024 05:55 pm

With hype for Dragon Age: The Veilguard at an all-time high, Bioware has come out of left field with a massive sale for one of its flagship franchises—for a limited time, you can get the entire Dragon Age trilogy at a 90 percent discount on Steam.

Recommended Videos

If you need a refresher on the state of Thedas before jumping into the Dragon Age: The Veilguard story, there’s never been a better time than now. For just $10 USD (and well under $20 across Canadian, Australian, and New Zealand currencies), you can get all three of the franchise’s full-fledged RPG campaigns with all the DLC already included: 

An image of the characters of Dragon Age: Inquisition fighting off demons
Dragon Age for cheap! Image via Bioware.

Dragon Age: Origins – Ultimate Edition

  • Feastday Gifts 
  • Feastday Pranks 
  • The Stone Prisoner 
  • Warden’s Keep 
  • Return to Ostagar 
  • Awakening 
  • The Darkspawn Chronicles
  • Leliana’s Song 
  • The Golems of Amgarrak 
  • Witch Hunt 

Dragon Age II: Ultimate Edition

  • The Black Emporium item shop
  • Blood Dragon and Ser Isaac’s Armor set
  • Dragon Age II Bioware Signature Edition content
  • Dragon Age II armory bundle
  • All-Class Item Pack and All-Class Item Pack II
  • High Resolution Texture Pack
  • Dragon Age II soundtrack
  • The Exiled Prince 
  • Legacy 
  • Mark of the Assassin 

Dragon Age Inquisition

  • Flames of the Inquisition Arsenal, Armor, and Armored Mount
  • Dragon Age multiplayer Deluxe Edition chests
  • Skyhold Throne, Red Hart Halla and Bog Unicorn
  • Jaws of Hakkon
  • The Descent
  • Trespasser 
  • Spoils of the Avvar 
  • Spoils of the Qunari 

The games are individually discounted instead of being wrapped in a sale bundle, so players who have already purchased one or two games from the trilogy can still get in on the deal. Those with only the base game editions of any entry can also take this chance to upgrade to the full suite. 

Whether you’re a franchise veteran in need of a refresher or a newcomer hoping to catch up, you’ll want to act fast—the 90 percent sale only lasts from now until June 27. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Corin MJ Bae
Corin MJ Bae
Corin is a lifelong RPG enthusiast and has been writing guides, news, and reviews for games since 2019. Their favourite games to write about include Final Fantasy, Persona, Pokemon, and for some reason, Minecraft. While they love to dig into any new major RPG release, you'll most likely find them grinding tomestones in FFXIV or reinstalling Skyrim for the millionth time.