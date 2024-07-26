Image Credit: Bethesda
Lace in dragon age the veilguard
Screenshot by Dot Esports via BioWare.
Rejoice! You won’t need to sign into EA while playing Dragon Age: The Veilguard on Steam

Everybody liked that.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard is bucking the trend when it comes to EA releases on Steam, doing something that players have been wishing for for years—ditching the EA app.

Dragon Age‘s social media channels recently announced the upcoming Veilguard release will be Steam native, meaning it won’t require you to sign into an EA account to play the game if you purchase it on Steam. This also means one big extra thing: It’ll also be playable on Steam Deck for all those portable gamers out there!

Most EA-published games on Steam, such as Apex Legends, require you to sign into an EA account even if you only play on Steam, with many games in EA’s library forcing you in some way to sign up for its other services. The announcement that this won’t be a thing in the new Dragon Age is sure to send shockwaves across PC players who detest the idea of signing into multiple accounts if they never plan to touch EA’s own store.

It’s been a pretty big year for gamer rage regarding mandatory secondary sign-ups on PC games. Helldivers 2‘s community thwarted Sony’s decision to make people sign up for a PlayStation account back in May. With Bioware’s decision here to go all in on Steam, it’ll likely raise the topic in the community once more and potentially make other devs take notice of the successful decision.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is still without a release date, but is expected to have a panel at SDCC later today, June 26, where new information could be revealed.

