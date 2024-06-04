Dragon Age: Origins classes and specializations guide

The fourth Dragon Age game in the series might be on its way, but there’s no better time to revisit the fantasy RPG or play it for the first time with Dragon Age: Origins.

Classes and specializations work a little differently in Origins, so we’re going to be looking at the available classes in the game and the branching specializations you can choose from so you can get an idea of how you want to play when you begin your playthrough of Dragon Age: Origins.

We’re also going to be looking at the specializations from Dragon Age: Awakening, as the DLC included six brand-new specializations.

All classes and specializations in Dragon Age: Origins and Awakening

As is always the case in the Dragon Age games, there are three main classes to pick from that you can then personalize with specializations: Warriors, Mages, and Rogues. Warriors are strong fighters that can deal heavy damage and boost defense. Mages wield versatile magic that can be used in various ways, such as for elemental damage, to heal yourself and teammates, or to build defenses. Rogues are skilled with traps and poisons and are well-versed with daggers or bows.

Each class has four specializations to choose from in the base game and two additional ones in Awakening, so let’s take a closer look at them.

Warrior Specializations

Warriors are great defenders and attackers, though they are vulnerable to ranged classes and spells. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Warriors can choose to become Berserkers, Champions, Reavers, or Templars. They can also opt for the Guardian and Spirit Warrior specializations in Awakening.

Berserkers call on the power of their rage in battle to heighten their strength. Champions are leaders who can inspire their allies while tormenting their foes. Reavers use dark skills from demons to terrify and destroy their enemies, feasting on their souls as they do so, while Templars are Chantry servants dedicated to keeping control of mages and their turbulent magic by using lyrium to learn their own magical skills. These skills allow them to dispel and disrupt spells and build a resistance to magical interference. Guardians are all about defense and protecting their teammates at all costs, while Spirit Warriors use magic—despite not being mages—to employ spirits to strengthen their skills.

Mage Specializations

It’s vital to have a mage with healing abilities on your team, as chugging Health Poultices can only do so much. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Mages have the choice of Arcane Warrior, Blood Mage, Shapeshifter, and Spirit Healer as their specializations. Arcane Warriors balance their magical abilities with weapon prowess to create a unique fighting style. Blood Mages make use of forbidden, dark magic from demons of the Fade. They wield highly powerful skills, but they suffer from the loss of their health or the health of their team as a price for this dangerous knowledge. Shapeshifters can transform into animals, and Spirit Healers channel energy from benevolent Fade demons to heal their allies.

Awakening introduced the Battlemage and Keeper specializations. Battlemages are happy to get up close and personal in a fight and their abilities help them do this by allowing them to control certain aspects of their immediate surroundings while keeping themselves protected. Keepers wield the power of nature, making them powerful allies.

Rogue Specializations

Did I choose to be a Rogue just so I could summon my own bear or wolf into battle? Yes. Yes, I did. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Rogues can choose to be an Assassin, Bard, Duelist, or Ranger. Assassins are stealthy foes with a penchant for poison. Bards are similar to assassins, but they incorporate the entertainment side of the minstrel profession to combine stealth tactics with performance, making them proficient at inspiring their teams—or spreading woe to their foes—through song. Duelists use deadly precision to evade attackers with ease, and Rangers call upon animal friends to help them in battle.

The Legionnaire Scout and Shadow specializations become available in Awakening. Legionnaire Scouts combine the strength and defense of Warriors with the crafty precision of Rogues, making for deadly and tough opponents. Shadows go all in with stealth, able to conceal themselves, use poisons that cause hallucinations, and create decoys to distract enemies.

How to unlock specializations in Dragon Age: Origins

Burn them all with the Mage class. Image via Bioware.

Every party member will begin with one particular specialization, including the player character, who will have the chance to choose when they begin the game.

You can unlock further specializations via purchased manuals as well as by convincing the appropriate party member to train you, or anyone else in your team that can learn. Specializations can also become available after certain plot events in quests.

You can only unlock specializations when you have started earning specialization points. You’ll get one specialization point when you get to level seven, and another when you reach level 14.

Here’s how to unlock each of the specializations in Dragon Age: Origins and Dragon Age: Awakening.

Class Specialization How to unlock Warrior Berserker Talk to Oghren and convince him to train you or a party member.

Buy the manual from Gorim Saelac in the Denerim Market District for 11 sovereigns. Warrior Champion Talk to Loghain and convince him to train you or a party member (this can only be done if you choose to spare him and allow him to join your party after the Landsmeet).

Complete the Arl of Redcliffe quest and accept the reward. Warrior Guardian Buy the manual from Herren in the Vigil’s Keep courtyard for 12 sovereigns. Warrior Reaver Get Kolgrim to train you or a party member (this can only be done if you side with him during The Urn of Sacred Ashes quest).

In Dragon Age: Awakening, you can also buy the manual from the bartender at the Crown and Lion Inn for nine sovereigns and 90 silvers. Warrior Spirit Warrior Buy the manual from Octham the Grocer in the City of Amaranthine for 12 sovereigns. Warrior Templar Talk to Alistair and convince him to train you or a party member.

Buy the manual from Bodahn Feddic in the Party Camp for 15 sovereigns. Mage Arcane Warrior Enter the Lower Ruins during or after the Nature of the Beast quest in the Brecilian Forest and unlock the soul trapped within a phylactery. They will teach you this specialization. Mage Battlemage Buy the manual from Cera in the Throne Room at Vigil’s Keep for 11 sovereigns. Mage Blood Mage If the player is a mage and enters the Fade by themselves during the Arl of Redcliffe quest, they can unlock this specialization from a Desire Demon by asking for arcane secrets.

In Dragon Age: Awakening, you can also buy the manual from the bartender at the Crown and Lion Inn for nine sovereigns and 90 silvers. Mage Keeper Buy the manual from Master Henley in the City of Amaranthine for 12 sovereigns. Mage Shapeshifter Talk to Morrigan and convince her to train you or a party member.

Buy the manual from Varathorn in the Dalish Camp on the outskirts of the Brecilian Forest for 12 sovereigns. Mage Spirit Healer Buy the manual from the Wonders of Thedas store in Denerim for 15 sovereigns.

If you have the Warden’s Keep DLC, you can also buy it for the same price from Levi Dryden in Soldier’s Peak. Rogue Assassin Talk to Zevran and convince him to train you or a party member.

Buy the manual from Alarith in the Denerim Alienage store for 11 sovereigns. Rogue Bard Talk to Leliana and convince her to train you or a party member.

Buy the manual from Alimar in Alimar’s Emporium in Dust Town, Orzammar, for 11 sovereigns. Rogue Duelist Meet Isabela in The Pearl in Denerim and either beat her at her card game, persuade her to teach you, or sleep with her. Rogue Legionnaire Scout Buy the manual from Glassric the Weaponsmith in the City of Amaranthine for 12 sovereigns. Rogue Ranger Buy the manual from Bodahn Feddic in the Party Camp for 15 sovereigns. Rogue Shadow Buy the manual from Yuriah in the Throne Room at Vigil’s Keep for 12 sovereigns.

