What are Lotus Pools in Dota 2 and how to use them

The New Frontiers update that shook the Dota 2 world in late April brought all sorts of changes and new additions to the long-standing MOBA, including Lotus Pools. They’re an entirely new feature in the side lanes that, despite looking like a pretty structure, serve an important purpose that can make a huge difference in the laning phase.

If you’re one of the many new or returning players baffled over this new feature added in the 7.33 patch, you might have questions about why they were added, where to find them, how to use them, and what makes them so good.

Dota 2 Healing Lotus and effects, explained

Lotus Pools were added in the New Frontiers update to compensate for the new limitations to regeneration items—Clarities, Enchanted Mangoes, Healing Salves, and Tangos. These items now have a maximum stock of four and a restock time of 120 seconds.

These indestructible pools can be found on the outer edge of each side lane, just below or above the river depending on which side. The pool located in the safe lane for either Radiant or Dire provides vision to that team.

Every three minutes, the Lotus Pools spawn an item called a Healing Lotus that can be collected by right-clicking on the structure and channeling a loot animation for two seconds. If there is more than one in any given Lotus Pool, the channel time will collect them all. Those who consume Healing Lotuses will receive 125 Health and 125 Mana for each one.

What’s more, stacking three of them in your inventory will create a Great Healing Lotus that restores 400 Health and 400 Mana, and stacking three of those will create a Greater Healing Lotus that restores 900 Health and 900 Mana, meaning they can scale into the late game. If that wasn’t enough three Greater Healing Lotuses can also combine to form a Block of Cheese. Eat your heart out, Roshan.