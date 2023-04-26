How to get the Block of Cheese in Dota 2

Dota 2 Patch 7.33 introduced the Block of Cheese to the game, a new variant of the classic Cheese that players could claim from taking down Roshan.

Picking up a regular Cheese in Dota 2 is still considered to be easy as players only need to defeat Roshan after his second death, but getting a Block of Cheese is more complicated. Even during our playtests in a practice lobby, we were only able to get a Block of Cheese after about 30 minutes with the ideal conditions.

In a ranked match, this process is likely to take longer since enemy players will frequently contest you, and there will be other objectives that you’ll need to prioritize.

How do you unlock the Block of Cheese in Dota 2?

Gather 18 Healing Lotuses and combine them until you have three Greater Healing Lotuses. Defeat Roshan after his second death with three Greater Healing Lotuses in your inventory. Pick up the Cheese, and it’ll automatically combine with three Greater Healing Lotuses to form a Block of Cheese in Dota 2.

Each Healing Lotus spawns every three minutes, so trying to get a Block of Cheese with a single Lotus Pool access will take 54 minutes. We recommend taking control of both Lotus Pools on the map to speed up the process, but this may also result in excessive team fighting.

Here’s the complete mathematical breakdown of the 18 Healing Lotuses you’ll need to get the Block of Cheese in Dota 2.

Three Healing Lotuses = One Great Healing Lotus

Two Great Healing Lotuses = One Greater Healing Lotus

Three Greater Healing Lotuses + Cheese = A Block of Cheese

What is the Block of Cheese in Dota 2?

The Block of Cheese in Dota 2 is a consumable item that players can get by combining three Greater Healing Lotuses, and the regular Cheese dropped by Roshan after his second death.

When players consume the Block of Cheese, they will receive a permanent 500 HP shield that regenerates at a rate of 100 HP per second. This shield persists even after respawning. However, if the player takes damage from an enemy hero, the regeneration effect will be paused for five seconds.