WePlay! Esports suspends CyberTRAKTOR on suspicion of match-fixing

Ukrainian esports organizer WePlay! Esports has suspended CIS Dota 2 team CyberTRAKTOR’s participation in the second division of the Pushka League.

The decision was enacted after “members of [WePlay!’s] team grew suspicious that some participants of the series were not playing competitively,” according to WePlay!

Upon further review from the “esports department and the analysts” from the Pushka League, WePlay! concluded that CyberTRAKTOR was match-fixing by betting on their match results “with a high degree of probability.”

WePlay! urged CyberTRAKTOR to conduct an internal investigation within its team and will henceforth be suspending the roster from the tournament.

Vitaliy “Nexius” Bozhkom, WePlay!’s lead esports manager, said that the lower division serves as a support platform for “talented players” and “official matches serve as an incentive to improve and work on themselves.”

Nexius further said that punishments will be levied on the perpetrators upon further investigation, lamenting the fact that “no one is safe” from such misconduct.

WePlay! Esports’ ongoing Pushka League features two different divisions, with Division One featuring big names like Team Secret and OG while Division Two consists of lower-tier teams.

The two top teams from Division Two will be promoted next season, which features a sizeable upgrade in competition level and prize money.