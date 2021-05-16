WePlay! Esports AniMajor to take place June 2 to 13 without spectators

Ukrainian tournament organizer WePlay! Esports will be hosting the second and final Major of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit behind closed doors from June 2 to 13.

The AniMajor will feature 18 teams, $500,000, and 2,700 valuable DPC points, WePlay! announced today. Unfortunately, while it will not feature spectators due to the “epidemiological situation in Kyiv“, it is set to feature some of the highest stakes yet for qualification to The International 10 held in August.

The 2021 DPC season, shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will conclude following this Major. The 12 top teams by DPC points are directly invited to TI10, while the remaining teams in each of the six regional leagues will play a last-gasp qualifier, striving to eliminate all other contenders for the singular slot per region.

The AniMajor will be WePlay!’s first Dota 2 Major, and second DPC event overall. The TO is known to infuse their competitions with a unique theme and style, going all-in on its productions.

Related: The WePlay! Bukovel Minor is the gold standard for future Dota 2 events

The AniMajor, with an aesthetic clearly inspired from anime, will almost certainly be a fitting way for viewers to catch the numerous road-to-TI narratives on offer. While the regional leagues have not yet concluded, ONE Esports 2021 Major runners-up Evil Geniuses are set to qualify for TI10, while Major winners Invictus Gaming and CIS powerhouse Virtus Pro look likely to follow suit in the next couple of weeks as standings solidify.