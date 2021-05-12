Valve confirms The International 10 will be held in August with $40 million prize pool

In addition to announcing a new way for fans to support teams competing in the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit, Valve has confirmed that The International will return on Aug. 5 in Stockholm, Sweden.

TI10 will pick up right where the 2021 DPC season concludes, bringing in the top teams from around the world to compete for the Aegis of Champions and the record-setting $40,018,195 prize pool.

For now, Valve has confirmed that the group stage will be held from Aug. 5 to 8, with the main event running from Aug. 10 to 15.

“As we continue to plan the event around the shifting landscape presented by the ongoing global pandemic, our focus remains on finding ways to hold a high quality tournament in the safest way possible,” Valve said. “This means we’re waiting to release additional details on attendance options as we gather more information on developments heading into summer.”

Additionally, Valve will continue to experiment with how content is pushed to Dota 2, similarly to how it has launched Diretide, the New Player Update, and its various seasonal content drops for Dota Plus.

This will continue throughout the Summer, as Valve will run two separate events instead of a single one during the season like many players have grown accustomed to. To start, the first new event will launch in mid-to-late June, while the second will launch once TI10 has concluded.

Neither of the new events will fund the TI10 prize pool, since it is carrying over from last year’s TI10 Battle Pass. Valve instead points to the new Supporters Club as a way to help fans support their favorite teams directly, and it is still unclear if there will be a Battle Pass launching this year.

More updates on TI10 and the upcoming Dota 2 in-game events will be shared in the near future.