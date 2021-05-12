Valve launches Supporters Clubs, allows fans to directly support Dota Pro Circuit teams

Valve has finally followed through on one of the initial features that was announced at the beginning of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit with the launch of Supporters Clubs.

Supporters Clubs are a new way for fans of competitive Dota 2 to support their favorite teams by purchasing various bundles of badges and seasonal equippables that are themed on the competitors of the DPC.

The featured teams have all provided the content to Valve that is being implemented in these bundles, and 50 percent of all sales will go directly to the team whose bundle you purchase. Each team will also have three different bundles to choose from that scale what content is inside.

The Bronze Club includes a badge for the team, the Silver Club includes sprays and emoticons, and the Gold Club includes a special in-game HP bar badge, loading screens, and voice lines. Badges will be shown in multiple places, while the other items, other than the special loading screens, will be usable in-game.

Valve is introducing 17 team bundles to the shop, with more to come as additional teams competing in the DPC submit their designs for approval and implementation. You can visit the team profile section of the DPC tab to see which teams have launched Supporters Clubs content.