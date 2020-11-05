Virtus Pro promotes Prodigy roster to main Dota 2 team

Virtus Pro’s first team led by longtime Dota 2 stalwarts no[o]ne and Solo has been disbanded effectively immediately, while the Prodigy roster will now become the org’s new main squad, VP announced today.

While the Prodigy project was initially started to develop young talents in the CIS scene, the team’s “phenomenal results” during the online season merited serious consideration.

“We had two strong rosters, though at the same time we were limited in tournament options,” said Sergey Glamazda, CEO of VP. “We faced a tough choice: to once again update our first roster or to invest in VP.Prodigy and put our faith in new blood.”

The new VP players made a move five days ago for Natus Vincere’s former hard support Illias Ganeev to complete their squad. The refreshed roster consists of some of CIS’ brightest and youngest talents, such as ex-Gambit mid laner Danil “gpk” Skutin.

VP’s new main roster features Egor “epileptick1d” Grigorenko, gpk, Dmitry “DM” Dorokhin, captain Vitaly “Save-” Melnik, and illias.

While the former main team is no more, the players remain under contract with the VP organization. Solo and no[o]ne, who have been playing for VP since 2016, are reportedly poised to form a new super team with former teammate RAMZES666 and star free agent SumaiL.

“I would like to thank ex-VP players,” Glamazda said. “A lot of them are the living legends, their names and victories have been written in the club’s history. Today we start a new chapter that will have a lot of trophies and memorable moments.”