VP.Prodigy players pay half the transfer fee to add illias from Na’Vi

To finalize the roster, the other players knew who they wanted to bring in.

Just a day after officially bringing Danil “gpk” Skutin into the fold, VP.Prodigy added former Natus Vincere player Illias Ganeev to its Dota 2 roster today.

The other VP.P players paid half of illias’ transfer fee out of their own salaries to make this acquisition happen, according to a press release sent by the organization.

““Illias is a strong player with high growth potential,” said VP general manager Sergey “F1y1eaf” Glamazda. “The rest of the VP.Prodigy guys are so confident in him that they offered to pay half of the transfer cost. As club management, we share their confidence and are glad that we managed to assemble an optimal roster that will fight for victories and delight all of us with their play.”

Illias spent the last year with Na’Vi making his tier-one debut after years of playing for smaller teams. He was placed on the inactive roster in September when Na’Vi decided to start fresh and test new players out for the organization, resulting in the signing of the FlyToMoon roster.

According to illias, he and the other VP.P players have frequently played together in pubs and have wanted to compete together for a while now.

“I’ve known guys for a long time, played with them in pubs, watched them play in tournaments, so I’d like to say that, first of all, I join the team of professionals,” illias said. “Each of them has a deep understanding of Dota 2 in general and their role in particular. Moreover, I get along with guys well. Keep cheering for us and we’ll definitely show what we are capable of.”

With this addition, VP.P is back in action with a full roster that has an even higher upside than the previous iterations that have placed highly in events like OGA Dota PIT Season Three. Here’s the full squad that will compete in upcoming events, though the team hasn’t announced where it’ll make its post-shuffle debut.