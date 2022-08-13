Valve reveals trailer and release date for True Sight: The International 2021

True Sight, a Dota 2 YouTube documentary series that follows The International (TI) champions’ journey, has become a tradition. It’s been a year since the International 2021, and the True Sight documentary showcasing Team Spirit’s run during the event will air on Sept. 24. Valve revealed the documentary’s trailer today.

Fans will get to watch behind-the-scenes footage of Team Spirit during their final boss battle versus PSG.LGD. Despite starting the main event in the upper bracket at TI10 last year, Team Spirit quickly found itself in the lower bracket after a first round loss to Invictus Gaming. Spirit went on to win five series in a row to face PSG.LGD in the finals, which ended up being one of the most intense best-of-five series in Dota 2’s history.

From Regional Qualifier hopefuls to champions at The International in Bucharest — the world got to witness Team Spirit's ascendance play out on Dota's biggest stage. Go behind the scenes for the final battle of that epic coronation in an all-new #TrueSight premiering September 24 pic.twitter.com/Cik5ywGBtk — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) August 13, 2022

Though 2021’s True Sight will be out before the International 2022, this has been the longest that fans have had to wait for Valve’s documentary. TI8 concluded on Aug. 25, 2018, and its True Sight came out during the first month of the following year. The same schedule applied to TI9, which made Dota 2 fans think that the most recent installment of the series would also air in Jan. 2022. Instead, they’ll finally get the newest edition of True Sight in September.

2021’s True Sight is also likely to feature additional scenes from the following competitive Dota 2 year after the International 2021. When asked about the True Sight documentary during the Stockholm Major, Team Spirit’s Mira said that Valve were planning to shoot more scenes to add to the documentary and have it ready before the next TI.