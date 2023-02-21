Valve ignores fans’ Dota 2 Team Bundle demands, adds six new items at end of season instead

In theory, Team Bundles are a way for Dota 2 players to directly support their favorite esports teams directly by purchasing various tiered packages containing badges, emoticons, loading screens, sprays, voice lines, and more.

In practice, however, they’ve been hit and miss—not because the bundles don’t do what they’re supposed to, but rather, because Valve hasn’t been on the ball.

In 2021, for example, they wound up releasing 17 bundles much later in the Dota Pro Circuit than they were supposed to. It even included a banned team, outdated items, and more.

It’s not the only kerfuffle they’ve had, either. Valve also took a long time to release Team Bundles for Tier Two teams in the same year, which triggered the community since those teams needed the additional support the most. Because of that, people figured Team Bundles were not a priority for the developers.

Valve has once again done something questionable with the latest batch—releasing six more with one day left in the season. The Team Bundles are for 5RATFORCESTAFF, Alpha, cybercats, Dawn Gaming, HF, and Water Rune Enjoyers—all of which contain three tiers, with the highest one including chat wheels.

The Team Bundle releases also coincide with a Dota 2 sale. Players can purchase Team Bundles for 75 percent less. It’s a good deal, but the timing could impact the sales numbers, especially since the focus is on the Lima Major.

At this stage, the community hasn’t spoken up about it. Their silence, however, speaks volumes. The initial hype at the start of the season has waned, so perhaps the interest isn’t there. At least, not for the Tier Two teams included in the latest batch.