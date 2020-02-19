Valve just released The International trailer with zero context

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

The 10th edition of The International is still more than six months away. The 2019-20 Dota Pro Circuit hasn’t reached its halfway mark yet. Still, Valve has seen fit to drop a TI trailer with no context and no announcement.

In a social media era rife with announcements of announcements of video games, it’s refreshing to see that Valve remains committed to never letting anybody know what it is thinking.

Their latest surprise is a montage with highlights from past TI events, showcasing everything from the crowd rushing into the arena, to musical guests Lindsey Stirling and Deadmau5, to winners celebrating and the blank stares of the defeated. The video ends off with a TI9 themed end card which is purple in color.

It’s a nice highlight reel, but there’s genuinely no indication as to what it is for. With the 10th anniversary of the competition coming up in Stockholm, Valve might be upping their marketing game in preparation for what should be a grand celebration of Dota 2 and its competitive circuit.

The description of the video is also rife with outdated information. It mentions the Major Championship circuit, which was the term used when Valve officially sponsored the Majors from 2015 to 2016, which had a $3 million prize pool and featured cool, Dota 2-items themed trophies. Now, it has been revamped into a points system with the DPC.

2015 Frankfurt Major’s Eaglesong trophy

Photo via Valve

This might also mean that ticketing information for TI10 might be arriving soon. Judging from last year’s massive shortage and scalping issue, a proper ticketing season will surely be appreciated by the fans.