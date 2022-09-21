Valve has added a new Dota 2 cosmetic to support players, teams attending The International 2022

If you have been watching developments around the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass, you likely saw mention of team players and stickers in the initial reveal. And, now that regional qualifiers have wrapped up and the Last Chance Qualifier lineup is set, Valve is rolling out a new feature to the game’s client with some spaced-out release dates.

Starting today, players can find Team and Player Autograph Sticker Capsules for the top 12 teams from the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit in the all-new Sticker Store. The other 18 teams, the six who won the regional qualifier and the LCQ participants, will be added next week.

There are multiple uses for these Stickers with players able to fill out their Sticker Collection or place them on specific heroes, much like how you can put Stickers on guns in CS:GO.

The Sticker Collection will act as a digital binder for players who want to collect all of the available Stickers for teams. You can collect up to 16 Battle Pass levels for completing one, five, 10, or all 30 teams, while also setting a favorite “Team Row” that will be displayed on your profile page.

As for equipping Stickers, you can put them on your profile card or attach them to specific heroes. Stickers displayed like this will be viewable in the Versus and MVP screens and can be equipped via each hero’s Hero Page.

All Stickers purchased from the Sticker Store are tradeable and marketable, while additional Sticker Capsules can be obtained naturally by leveling up the battle pass—at levels one, 150, and 300 to start.

Just like with the Supporters Club feature introduced during the actual DPC season, 50 percent of this product revenue will go to support the teams included in the capsule. Just don’t expect this to boost the lagging TI11 prize pool much though.