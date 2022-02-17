Tundra Esports kicks Fata from Dota 2 roster

It was apparently a decision made by the other players following the captain's rebuttal of other moves.

After a lackluster ending for Tundra Esports at the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit Winter Tour Regional Final, team captain and founder Fata has been kicked from the roster.

Tundra was one of the top teams in Western Europe throughout the Winter Tour, beating out the likes of OG, Nigma Galaxy, and Team Secret after keeping its roster together from the previous season. But it appears that there was a lot of drama going on behind the scenes that led to this move.

Players Decision. Theres been previous attempts from players to kick different player for the same player replacing me. I declined those. So im not sure what to take from this. Im not perfect but I can honestly say i fought for the constant improvement of this team. — Adrian (@DotaFata) February 17, 2022

According to Fata, players within the team have made previous attempts to kick others from the roster in the past for the player who will eventually be replacing him on the roster. He, as captain, declined those attempts but has now been replaced himself.

Tundra made no mention of this in the organization’s announcement, only noting that Fata has been “an important part of Tundra” but management wants to ensure the team has “the best possible chemistry” moving forward.

Prior to this, Tundra proudly marketed that its Dota roster was signed to some of the longest contracts recorded within the competitive scene, running through 2024. They were also one of few teams to make no changes post-The International 10 even after failing to qualify for Dota’s biggest event.

It’s been a pleasure working with @DotaFata for the past year. Fata has been a great ambassador for Tundra leading the team to great success securing the ESL and Dota Pit trophies. I want to say a personal thank you and I wish Fata nothing but the best going forwards. https://t.co/ahrH56V9Zy — Anthony Graham (@anthonygraham0) February 17, 2022

Following this move, Fata is unsure of his future in competitive Dota, noting that he will likely take a break because he doesn’t “have the energy to start from zero again” after being kicked from the roster he helped found as mudgolems after being removed from Alliance.

Tundra will still be competing in the upcoming second tour of the 2022 DPC season and other events. The team’s new captain will be announced soon.