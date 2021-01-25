Tundra Esports enters Dota 2 with mudgolems signing

Every team in Europe's upper division now has an org.

More change is coming for the mudgolems squad. The Dota 2 team was picked up by Russian esports organization Tundra Esports, the org announced today.

Despite losing two of the players who helped them turn in a show-stopping ESL One Germany 2020 tournament run last October, the latest iteration of mudgolems managed to secure one of the last slots in the upper division of the Dota Pro Circuit 2021 Europe regional league.

Tundra has primarily operated in the FIFA scene since its establishment in 2019, choosing Dota 2 as its first expansion team as a “game that has always been close to [their] hearts.”

“We strongly believe in the potential of this team to become one of Europe’s elite teams,” Tundra said.

Tundra was the last Dota Pro Circuit 2021 upper division team in DPC Europe’s upper division to be picked up by an organization, following Swedish organization High Coast Esports acquisition of the Chicken Fighters roster last week.

As mudgolems, the team put up a spirited performance against European juggernaut Team Secret in their first showing of the DPC, taking one game but ultimately losing the series. Without any playoffs, the race is on for Tundra to secure a Major qualification spot with upcoming matches against OG on Jan. 26 and High Coast the day after.