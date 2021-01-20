High Coast Esports enters Dota 2 with Chicken Fighters signing

High Coast's debut in the DPC will be against OG in two days.

Swedish organization High Coast Esports picked up the Chicken Fighters roster ahead of their first match in the Europe Regional League of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit, the team announced today.

After Ninjas in Pyjamas released its Dota 2 roster, citing the esport’s “increasingly unclear path to financial stability,” three of the players reformed under the Chicken Fighters banner and picked up two of OG Seed’s former players to create a majority-Swedish stack.

The team consists of Charlie Arat, Ondřej “Supream^” Štarha, Rasmus “Chessie” Blomdin, Adrian “Era” Kryeziu, and Andreas “Xibbe” Ragnemalm. Former OG Seed players Chessie and Xibbe have changed their roles to fit offlaner and hard support respectively to fit the roster, and will be facing stiff competition in one of the strongest regions in Dota 2.

The squad qualified as the final team for the upper division of the Europe Regional League, earning their chance at the upcoming Major and valuable DPC points for a potential ticket to The International.

High Coast was established in December 2019. The org’s first foray into esports was picking up a Sweden-based team in January 2020, and has since signed rosters for Rainbow 6 Siege and Rocket League. This will be the organization’s first team in a MOBA and Dota 2.

High Coast’s debut in the DPC will be a tough series against an improving OG in two days.