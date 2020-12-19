MiLAN leaves mudgolems days after early OGA Dota PIT Season 4 loss

The once promising stack now has some serious issues to address.

Despite a promising start to their run as an independent five-man stack, mudgolems is now down to just three players after Milan “MiLAN” Kozomara announced he would be leaving the team.

This move comes just over a week after Duško “BoraNija” Boranijaševic revealed he was no longer with the team, though there has been no clarification if he was kicked by the other players or left on his own decision.

I have decided to leave mudgolems and pursue a different path, best of luck to the boys in their future endeavors. See you all after winter break! — MiLAN (@milandota2) December 18, 2020

i am out of mudgolems,it was amazing run and great experience for me,keep looking forward and back on the grind,wish the boys best luck. 😀😎 — Dusko Boranijasevic (@BoraNijaDota) December 7, 2020

After forming in September, the team got off to a hot start, qualifying for ESL One Germany and placing third in the event. They also finished second at the Beyond the Summit Pro Series 3 and managed to qualify for EPIC League Division 1.

Over the last several weeks, the team has not been able to find that early magic, placing 10th, seventh, and fifth respectively in EPIC League’s various divisions and OGA Dota PIT Season 4 respectively. Now MiLAN has decided it is better to leave the roster and look elsewhere for opportunities.

This leaves Adrian “Fata” Trinks, Neta “33” Shapira, and Oliver “skiter” Lepko looking for two new teammates heading into 2021. And for a roster that was apparently looking to find a sponsor before the Dota Pro Circuit returns on Jan. 28, having two of the original two players leave less than a month later is not a good look.