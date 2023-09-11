Tundra and Topson are dominating Dota 2 scrims after TI12 shuffle, according to rival captain

In the wake of Saksa’s decision to step back from competitive play due to health concerns, Tundra Esports made a power move by securing two-time TI champion Topson for their lineup. And if the words of rival captain Alexey “Solo” Berezin are anything to go by, this new roster is already making waves in the Dota 2 scene as The International 12 approaches.

Solo shared his experience scrimming against the revamped Tundra squad. “We [practiced] with Tundra and it was tough out there,” he said in a Sept. 10 interview with Cybersport over the weekend. He went on to explain that Topson is in an “untouchable zone” at the moment and isn’t taking it easy on others at all.

The 9Pandas captain also praised Nine for excelling in Saksa’s former role after switching from midlane to position four to make room for Topson and further speculated that Saksa could be mentoring him to some degree. “I think Saksa is helping him. He’s coaching him somehow,” he said.

Solo is adamant about one thing, regardless of other speculations: Tundra is currently dominating scrims based on what he’s seen and has clearly gained an edge from the recent reshuffle.

Related Tundra adds Dota 2 legend Topson to bolster shifted TI12 roster

Topson’s addition has undeniably shifted the team’s dynamics. Known for his aggressive playstyle and innovative approach and playstyle, he brings a fresh perspective and energy to the team.

His experience as a two-time TI champion with OG adds a layer of expertise that is proving to be valuable, and his presence in the team seems to be elevating Tundra’s gameplay—making them a potential favorite heading into The International 12.

As the pinnacle tournament draws closer, all eyes will be on Tundra and Topson to see if they can translate their scrim successes into tournament victories and become the second team to win back-to-back—a feat Topson has already achieved. If that happens, it’ll be his third Aegis.

The International begins in October, but we’ll see Tundra in action before then at DreamLeague Season 21, starting Sept. 18.

About the author