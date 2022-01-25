TSM enters Dota 2, signs Team Undying to compete in 2022 DPC

TSM is officially entering Dota 2, signing Team Undying right as the team prepares to compete in the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit Winter Tour Regional Finals.

Undying formed as a stack ahead of the 2021 DPC season and quickly became one of North America’s top teams. Under the leadership of veterans MoonMeander and DuBu, the roster competed with the likes of Evil Geniuses and Quincy Crew throughout both regional leagues.

The team went on to qualify for The International 10 through NA’s regional qualifiers and competed at the event as an independent organization, funded by fans and the team’s earnings from the 2021 season. Through the power of memes and dreams, MoonMeander and crew made it to the playoffs, eventually exiting in 13th place with a $600,300 payday.

Now, after sticking together with the same lineup for the 2022 DPC, Undying just locked in a second-place finish in the Winter Tour regional league, finally breaking its third-place streak. And while it’s a little bittersweet that they couldn’t announce this news heading into their first Major, the team has finally gotten a shot with a major sponsor going into the Regional Finals.

“Signing with TSM is a dream come true,” MoonMeander said. “To all the TSM Dota 2 fans out there, expect a new era in NA.”

Along with MoonMeander and DuBu, Enzo “Timado” Gianoli O’Connor, Jonathan “Bryle” Santos De Guia, and Jonáš “SabeRLight-” Volek make up TSM’s debut Dota lineup.

The team will be competing for $100,000 and 380 DPC points at the NA Regional Finals from Feb. 18 to 20.