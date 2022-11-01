Trainwreck so mad with one ‘out of touch’ thing about Dota 2’s TI11 he’s threatening to commit a cardinal League sin

The International 11 spawned a lot of talking points among Dota 2 fans—from production issues that marred the event, to the viewership numbers it drew on Twitch and even its prize-pool.

But, one of the most universally agreed upon ones was what many deemed to be a lackluster all-stars match. This year’s iteration, which mostly revolved around talent, left a lot to be desired.

It was so bad the production crew ended up asking caster Troels “syndereN” Nielsen, who was playing in the match, to call ‘GG’ and end the game at the 38-minute-mark because it kept dragging on.

Its biggest critic was Twitch star Trainwreck, who was so incensed by it, he threatened to uninstall the game and commit the cardinal sin: playing League of Legends.

“It’s really fucking annoying. I’m genuinely getting angry!” he said while watching the TI11 all-star match.

“I can’t fathom what out-of-touch motherfucker [decided on this]. Like, we think Twitch is out of touch, but nah, these motherfuckers are out of touch. How many drugs do you have to take in your life to think that this is even a viable option to put between before a grand fucking final? Like, what the fuck?”

Trainwreck was “beyond annoyed,” and said the one thing a Dota 2 player is never supposed to say: “I almost want to uninstall Dota 2 and fucking start playing League.”

Having a sub-par all-star match at TI is something he won’t stand for, especially if he ends up forming the superteam he teased last week, which could contain Arteezy, Zai, and more.

Say what you want about Trainwreck, his passion as a Dota 2 fan is undeniable.