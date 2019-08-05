TI8 champion N0tail’s Dota 2 tutorial isn’t for Valve

Johan “N0tail” Sundstein made an Instagram post on July 22 that said he was working on a Dota 2 tutorial. Speculation mounted as to whether Valve was finally planing to rehaul the non-existent beginner’s guide in-game. But that’s not the case.

Gamerzclass, an online masterclass service focusing on esports, has revealed that it’s working with The International 8 champion and legendary Dota 2 captain N0tail. While the website is packed full of courses ranging from League of Legends to CS:GO, N0tail is the site’s first Dota 2 acquisition.

r/DotA2 – Become beta-tester to N0tails new DOTA Tutorial for free. Sign up in comments. 118 votes and 229 comments so far on Reddit

In the wake of the pickup, Gamerzclass announced an open call on the Dota 2 subreddit for beta testers to try out N0tail’s new lessons. If you’re interested in learning how to get better at the game, there are few voices as esteemed as N0tail.

Although this is an interesting effort by N0tail to bring his knowledge to the masses, it’s fairly disappointing that Valve isn’t the party enlisting the adored player’s expertise. Since Dota 2’s release, the tutorial has alternated from completely missing to barebones, and many fans think it’s time for the developers to address the issue at hand.

Dota 2 has always been known for its difficulty curve comparable to Mount Everest, but a working tutorial will go a long way in ensuring that new blood enters the scene. For now, Valve will hope that its crown for being esports’ king of prize pools will draw new players and viewers. Shanghai, China awaits The International, which starts on Aug. 15.