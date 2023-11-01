TI 2023 captured Dota fans’ hearts, despite event’s clear flaws and lack of new records

The International 2023 got off on the wrong foot with Dota 2 fans due to the underwhelming compendium and the event’s low prize pool but, despite the prejudice, TI 2023 eventually held its own to perform decently in terms of viewership and production.

In the end, TI12 peaked at 1,442,274 viewers, placing it above TI8 at the fourth spot on the list of most-watched Dota 2 tournaments.

Regional rivalries, production quality, and the level of gameplay at the event were vital. During the first day of TI 2023, the EEU derby between Team Spirit and Virtus Pro drew close to one million viewers, an impressive number for a regular group-stage match.

The first-day record would only get beaten during the fifth day of the main TI event when Liquid faced Gaimin Gladiators, the WEU grudge match of 2023. The viewership gradually climbed up from that point, peaking during the grand finals.

Dota 2 fans were also delighted to experience the prime tournament of the year without any major hiccups. During the year, most Dota 2 majors were plagued with production errors that made the event unwatchable at times.

During TI 2023, the viewers at home also got to enjoy the Dota 2 Cathedral theme in the arena through CGI. Valve bringing back soundproof booths also increased the integrity of gameplay, while serving as a nostalgic sight for the fans.

Welcome to the Cathedral of Dota 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports Winners are immortalized in the Cathedral. Screenshot by Dot Esports It was just a regular roof for the fans present at the venue though. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Though The International 2023’s prize pool was nowhere near its glory days, the level of gameplay and competition were still at their highest. However, the uncertainty revolving around the upcoming Dota 2 scene and shrinking tournament payouts caused some organizations to take a step back for the moment as Beastcoast purged its roster after TI 2023.

Dota 2 post-TI 2023 roster shuffle will be live during November. While the tournament was amazing for the fans, teams who’ve performed under expectations will trying out new combinations to complete their rosters.