Thunder Predator top groups at ONE Esports Singapore Major, Vici Gaming and PSG.LGD in playoffs upper bracket

An unorthodox final game today featuring Techies, a first-pick Shadow Fiend, and a bevy of plays simultaneously well played and best set to the Benny Hill theme saw Thunder Predator secure their surprising status as the ONE Esports Singapore Major group stage’s top point-getter.

With a 2-0 against PSG.LGD, TP ended with a 12-2 record, losing just two games to Vici Gaming and OB Esports x Neon. PSG.LGD came in second with a 9-5 record despite the loss, while VG are the final Dota 2 team seeded directly into the upper bracket of the playoffs with an 8-6 record.

The South American squad TP are the only team from the region left in the tournament following beastcoast’s unfortunate withdrawal from the Major. And they haven’t disappointed with a flashy, speedy playstyle that often leaves opponents scrambling to keep up. For their efforts, they’ve received possibly the most difficult test of all—a first-round series vs. Team Secret.

The following eight teams will face off in the upper bracket of the tournament tomorrow, starting with Evil Geniuses vs. Fnatic at 9pm CT.

EG vs. Fnatic

Vici Gaming vs. Invictus Gaming

Thunder Predator vs. Team Secret

PSG.LGD vs. Virtus Pro

Quincy Crew, Team Aster, Team Liquid, and OB Neon will be in the lower bracket. Their opponents will be determined after the first round of the upper bracket is played, with the four losing teams dropping. The lower bracket commences on April 2.

Alliance were also eliminated today, winning just four games before exiting the tournament.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.