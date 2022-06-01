The International 2022 dates revealed, next Dota 2 update drops June 8

The International 2022 is going to be the single longest Dota 2 event to date, running through almost the entirety of October in Singapore, Valve confirmed today.

Essentially, TI11 will run from Oct. 8 to 30, though there will be several multi-day breaks splitting the event into four main sections as Valve and the production team experiment with a new schedule.

This extended length is to compensate for the addition of more teams to the TI11 roster, which will be facilitated through a last chance qualifier from Oct. 8 to 12. This will allow the second and third place teams that fall just short of qualifying for TI through their region’s qualifiers at the end of the season to compete in one last LAN event for a chance to make the main stage, bringing the total number of teams to 20, up from the previous 18.

Once the LCQ ends, the group stage will run from Oct. 15 to 18, with all 20 teams playing to qualify for 16 open spots in the playoffs, which will then run from Oct. 20 to 23 at the SunTec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre. The final rounds of the event will be played on Oct. 29 and 30 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, with the winner hoisting the Aegis of Champions.

Both the playoffs and finals will have ticketed events, with more information being provided at a later date.

In addition to the structure of TI11’s schedule, Valve has also confirmed the Dota Plus June for Dota 2 is going to be released on June 8. This will include the 7.31d Gameplay Update, the usual seasonal refresh, and “several exciting new features.” Whether this is specifically teasing the launch of the next battle pass is unclear, but the sizable update is coming soon.