The final event of the 2019-20 Dota Pro Circuit, ONE Esports’ Singapore Major, is canceled

The 2019-20 Dota Pro Circuit is finished due to unfortunate circumstances. All remaining planned events have been canceled due to the concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

PGL Esports, the event organizer responsible for the Singapore Major, confirmed the news today. PGL cited the pandemic and “current regulations in Singapore” as reasons for the cancelation.

Due to the current global situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the current regulations in Singapore, we want to inform everybody that the last DOTA 2 Major of the year, Singapore Major, will be canceled.

Take care, be strong, and keep yourselves safe and healthy! pic.twitter.com/h7mDp5TmR0 — PGL (@pglesports) May 8, 2020

The Singapore Major was originally scheduled to be the final premier tournament in the DPC before the 10th edition of The International, running from June 20 to 28.

The last event in the current season of the DPC was the StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor, won by Team Aster. All proceeding events have since been canceled, with ESL electing to hold an online tournament in place of the Los Angeles Major, while the OGA Dota Pit Minor and EPICENTER Major was also affected.

Valve has posted an update regarding Dota 2‘s premier event, TI10, and that it will be likely postponed to a date in 2021. Plus, the developer is looking to “restructure the season” for fall, indicating that these canceled events might be returning in some capacity before the end of the year.

For fans still hungry to get into the TI mood, Valve has promised that the Battle Pass will be releasing soon, instead of waiting for a time closer to TI10.