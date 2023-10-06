The Dota 2 hero everyone expected to dominate TI 2023 just got nerfed hard

In a not-so-surprising move ahead of The International 12, Dota 2’s swashbuckling hero, Pangolier, has received significant nerfs in the latest 7.34d patch today.

This metagame-shaking development comes after months of Pangolier establishing himself as a dominant force in ranked play, largely due to a series of buffs introduced in patch 7.34 and subsequent updates.

Pangolier’s rise to prominence in Dota 2’s 2023 season was no fluke. His agility, paired with a unique skill set and a game-changing ultimate, had positioned him as a preferred mid lane choice, particularly among pro players. The wider Dota 2 community, especially experts and casual players, had high expectations for the hero, anticipating remarkable plays and strategies built around him at the upcoming TI 2023.

However, the game’s developers have thrown a curveball in the latest patch; key abilities that were central to Pangolier’s gameplay have been targeted.

Swashbuckle’s mana cost has been adjusted, now scaling from 75 to 75-90 as the skill levels up. This change impacts its frequent use in both lane skirmishes and larger team fights, potentially slowing down Pangolier’s in-game tempo.

The damage bonus Swashbuckle receives from the Level 20 Talent has also been decreased from plus 20 to plus 15, slightly impacting his scaling in later stages.

Shield Crash’s mana cost has also been increased, moving from 60-90 to 70-100. Its damage has also been reduced, dropping from 70-280 to 60-240.

While Pangolier may not be entirely out of the competitive scene, these nerfs bring him down a peg or two. Players and teams that previously relied on his strengths will need to recalibrate their strategies for TI 2023.

As the peak Dota 2 event draws near, it will be interesting to see how teams adapt to the changes in the latest patch and whether Pangolier remains a top pick.

