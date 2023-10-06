TI 2023 update: Here are the Dota 2 Patch 7.34d notes

Valve has released the last patch before The International 12, the most prestigious event in the Dota 2 calendar. Patch 7.34d brings a slew of changes to heroes, items, and neutral items, including some massive nerfs.

Pangolier copped the biggest hit, followed by Phantom Assassin, Sven, and Treant Protector. Items like Blade Mail, Hand of Midas, Heart of Tarrasque, and Wind Waker have also been tweaked, as well as some Neutral Items.

Pangolier nerfed into the ground

Pangolier, with his dynamic playstyle, has cemented his place as a favorite both among casual players and the professional circuit. However, his anticipated dominance at TI12 might be in question after these nerfs.

Swashbuckle’s mana cost has been increased from 75 to 90 as players level up the skill, forcing players to use it more sparingly. Shield Crash hasn’t been spared either. It’s mana cost has also been increased and its damage has been decreased, especially at higher levels. The Level 20 Talent for Swashbuckle Damage has also been dialed down from +20 to +15.

Phantom Assassin, Sven, Treant Protector also nerfed

Pangolier wasn’t the only meta-hero on the chopping block. Phantom Assassin, Sven, and Treant Protector have also been nerfed.

Phantom Assassin’s Blur Vanish Radius has been increased from 400 to 500, the Aghanim’s upgrade cooldown has been increased and it no longer increases the Vanish Buffer. Coup De Grace’s chance of Deadly Focus has also been decreased from 20 percent to 17 percent, and 40 percent to 34 percent for Stifling Dagger.

Sven’s Base Damage has been decreased by four, and the bonus damage from God’s Strength has been decreased from 120/160/200 percent to 100/140/180 percent, making him less of a beast.

Treant Protector also had his Base Damage reduced by two, his Base Mana Regen reduced by 0.25, his Level 15 Talent that increases Nature’s Grasp Damage has been decreased from +30 to +20, and his Level 25 Talent Overgrowth Cooldown Reduction talent has been decreased from 40 seconds to 35 seconds.

There were plenty of other changes, too. You can see the full list of the patch notes below, courtesy of Valve. Together, they’re bound to shake up the meta at The International 12 and make it an even more exciting event.

Dota 2 7.34d patch notes

Blade Mail

Damage bonus decreased from +20 to +18

Eul’s Scepter of Divinity

Recipe cost decreased from 775 to 675. Total cost decreased from 2725 to 2625

Hand of Midas

Attack Speed bonus decreased from +40 to +35

Heart of Tarrasque

Recipe cost increased from 1200 to 1300. Total cost increased from 5000 to 5100

Wind Waker

Recipe cost increased from 1300 to 1400. Total cost unchanged

Occult Bracelet

Mana Regen per stack decreased from 0.5 to 0.4

Tumbler’s Toy

Mana bonus decreased from 200 to 150

Ninja Gear

Solitary Disguise Cooldown increased 45 seconds to 60 seconds

Losing Ninja Gear removes Solitary Disguise

Abaddon

Base Intelligence increased from 18 to 19

Intelligence gain increased from 1.2 to 1.6

Aphotic Shield: Damage Barrier increased from 110/140/170/200 to 120/150/180/210

Anti-Mage

Base Armor increased by one

Mana Void: Mana Cost decreased from 100/200/300 to 100/150/200

Arc Warden

Spark Wraith: Now deals 40 percent more damage to non-hero units

Tempest Double: Now can be self-cast to spawn the Double next to Arc Warden

Beastmaster

Base Armor decreased by one

Call of the Wild Hawk: Root Duration decreased from one second to 0.25/0.5/0.75/1 seconds

Bounty Hunter

Base Attack Time decreased from 1.7 seconds to 1.5 seconds

Brewmaster

Drunken Brawler: Brewed Up Multiplier decreased from 3x to 2.5x

Primal Split: Mana Cost increased from 125/150/175 to 150/200/250

Aghanim’s Shard Cancel now always make Brewmaster reappear according to regular Brewling priority, regardless of which Brewling activated it

Chaos Knight

Chaos Strike: Creep Damage Multiplier increased from 1.6 to 1.9

Crystal Maiden

Crystal Clone: No longer interrupts Crystal Maiden’s channeling

Cooldown decreased from 12 seconds to 10 seconds

Dark Willow

Bramble Maze: Cooldown increased from 20 seconds to 22 seconds

Dawnbreaker

Intelligence gain decreased from 2.2 to 2.0

Talents: Level 25 Talent Starbreaker Cooldown Reduction decreased from six seconds to five seconds

Death Prophet

Talents: Level 15 Talent Crypt Swarm Cooldown Reduction increased from two seconds to 2.5 seconds

Drow Ranger

Gust: Bonus Movement Speed increased from 10 percent to 10/12/14/16 percent

Earth Spirit

Talents: Level 20 Talent Boulder Smash Damage decreased from +125 to +100

Earthshaker

Talents: Level 25 Talent Enchant Totem Cooldown Reduction decreased from two seconds to 1.5 seconds

Enigma

Demonic Summoning: Eidolon Gold Bounty decreased by four (from 18-24 to 14-20)

Mana Cost decreased from 75/100/125/150 to 70/80/90/100

Cooldown decreased from 60/52/44/36 seconds to 40/38/36/34 seconds

Grimstroke

Talents: Level 15 Talent Ink Swell Movement Speed decreased from +16 percent to +14 percent

Gyrocopter

Flak Cannon: Aghanim’s Scepter Side Gunner Attack Interval increased from 1.2 seconds to 1.3 seconds

Hoodwink

Scurry: Buff Duration rescaled from four seconds to 3.5/4/4.5/5 seconds

Huskar

Burning Spear: Duration increased from 8 seconds to 9 seconds

Invoker

Base Health Regen decreased from one to 0.5

Cold Snap: Freeze Heal decreased from 16->128 to 13->104

E.M.P.: Burned Mana as Mana Restored decreased from 50 percent to 25 percent

Kunkka

Talents: Level 20 Talent Torrent AoE decreased from +80 to +65

Legion Commander

Talents: Level 20 Talent Moment of Courage Proc Chance decreased from +10 percent to plus eight percent

Lich

Base Intelligence increased by two

Talents: Level 15 Talent Frost Blast Cooldown Reduction increased from three seconds to 3.5 seconds

Lifestealer

Feast: Max Health Damage increased from 0.8/1/1.2/1.4 percent to 1/1.3/1.6/1.9 percent

Luna

Moon Glaives: Damage Reduction per bounce from decreased 56/50/44/38 percent to 50/45/40/35 percent

Aghanim’s Shard Self Damage Reduction increased from 20 percent to 25 percent

Aghanim’s Shard Buff Duration increased from six seconds to seven seconds

Talents: Level 15 Talent Eclipse Cooldown Reduction increased from 25 seconds to 30 seconds

Magnus

Shockwave: Mana Cost rescaled from 70/80/90/100 to 75

Marci

Sidekick: Is no longer castable on illusions

Now is always active for Marci with 50 percent effectiveness, even if it’s not applied to any ally (if applied, previous rules are used)

Meepo

Base Mana Regen increased by 0.25

Ransack: Health Steal (Heroes) increased from 6/10/14/18 to 9/12/15/18

Megameepo: Duration increased from 20 seconds to 25 seconds

Nature’s Prophet

Base Strength decreased from 21 to 19

Sprout: Cooldown increased from 12/11/10/9 seconds to 15/13/11/9 seconds

Ogre Magi

Fireblast: Cast Range increased from 475 to 525

Bloodlust: Bonus Attack Speed increased from 30/40/50/60 to 30/45/60/75

Self Bonus Attack Speed increased from 30/50/70/90 to 40/60/80/100

Unrefined Fireblast: Cast Range increased from 475 to 525

Pangolier

Swashbuckle: Mana Cost increased from 75 to 75/80/85/90

Shield Crash: Mana Cost increased from 60/70/80/90 to 70/80/90/100

Damage decreased from 70/140/210/280 to 60/120/180/240

Talents: Level 20 Talent Swashbuckle Damage decreased from +20 to +15

Phantom Assassin

Blur: Vanish Radius increased from 400 to 500

Aghanim’s Scepter Cooldown rescaled from 10 seconds to 50 percent of the current cooldown

Aghanim’s Scepter no longer increases Vanish Buffer

Coup de Grace: Chance of Deadly Focus decreased from 20 percent to 17 percent (40 percent to 34 percent for Stifling Dagger)

Primal Beast

Uproar: Base Bonus Damage decreased from 6/12/18/24 to 5/10/15/20

Pugna

Nether Blast: Building Damage increased from 50 percent to 65 percent

Decrepify: Enemy Move Slow increased from 30/40/50/60 percent to 45/50/55/60 percent

Cast Range increased from 400/475/550/625 to 475/550/625/700

Riki

Smoke Screen: Radius increased from 375 to 425

Sand King

Burrowstrike: Cooldown decreased from 15/14/13/12 seconds to 14/13/12/11 seconds

Shadow Demon

Demonic Cleanse: Duration decreased from seven seconds to six seconds

Demonic Purge: Duration decreased from seven seconds to six seconds

Slardar

Slithereen Crush: Cooldown decreased from eight seconds to seven seconds

Slark

Talents: Level 25 Talent Essence Shift Duration decreased from +50 seconds to +40 seconds

Spectre

Shadow Step: Cooldown decreased from 80/60/40 seconds to 60/50/40 seconds

Spirit Breaker

Greater Bash: Movement Speed as Damage increased from 20/25/30/35 percent to 25/30/35/40 percent

Sven

Base Damage decreased by four

God’s Strength: Bonus Damage decreased from 120/160/200 percent to 100/140/180 percent

Techies

Blast Off!: Cooldown rescaled from 39/36/33/30 seconds to 40/35/30/25 seconds

Proximity Mines: All flying hero units can now trigger the mines

Timbersaw

Whirling Death: Damage increased from 80/120/160/200 to 85/130/175/220

Treant Protector

Base Damage decreased by two

Base Mana Regen decreased by 0.25

Talents: Level 15 Talent Nature’s Grasp Damage decreased from +30 to +25

Level 25 Talent Overgrowth Cooldown Reduction decreased from 40 seconds to 35 seconds

Vengeful Spirit

Magic Missile: Cooldown increased from 12/11/10/9 seconds to 15/13/11/9 seconds

Wave of Terror: Attack Damage Reduction decreased from 15/20/25/30 percent to 10/15/20/25 percent

Visage

Stone Form: Cooldown for Familiars decreased from 14 seconds to 11 seconds

Warlock

Upheaval: Slow per second rescaled from 10/15/20/25 percent to 11/14/17/20 percent

Talents: Level 10 Talent Upheaval Radius decreased from +75 to +65

Weaver

Shukuchi: Damage increased from 100/125/150/175 to 100/130/160/190

Geminate Attack: Geminate Attack Damage increased from 15/30/45/60 to 20/35/50/65

Windranger

Powershot: Reduction per unit decreased from 20 percent to 15 percent

Winter Wyvern

Splinter Blast: Main Projectile Speed increased from 650 to 750

Winter’s Curse: Curse Duration increased from 4.25/4.75/5.25 seconds to 4.5/5/5.5 seconds

Witch Doctor

Base Strength increased from 18 to 20

Death Ward: Cooldown increased from 100/80/60s to 100/90/80s

Damage increased from 60/100/140 to 70/105/140

Wraith King

Talents: Level 15 Talent Wraithfire Blast Stun Duration increased from +0.75 seconds to + one second.

