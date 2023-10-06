TI 2023 update: Here are the Dota 2 Patch 7.34d notes

Valve has released the last patch before The International 12, the most prestigious event in the Dota 2 calendar. Patch 7.34d brings a slew of changes to heroes, items, and neutral items, including some massive nerfs.
Pangolier copped the biggest hit, followed by Phantom Assassin, Sven, and Treant Protector. Items like Blade Mail, Hand of Midas, Heart of Tarrasque, and Wind Waker have also been tweaked, as well as some Neutral Items.
- Pangolier nerfed into the ground
- Phantom Assassin, Sven, Treant Protector also nerfed
- Dota 2 7.34d patch notes
- Item Updates
- Neutral Item Updates
- Hero Updates
- Abaddon
- Anti-Mage
- Arc Warden
- Beastmaster
- Bounty Hunter
- Brewmaster
- Chaos Knight
- Crystal Maiden
- Dark Willow
- Dawnbreaker
- Death Prophet
- Drow Ranger
- Earth Spirit
- Earthshaker
- Enigma
- Grimstroke
- Gyrocopter
- Hoodwink
- Huskar
- Invoker
- Kunkka
- Legion Commander
- Lich
- Lifestealer
- Luna
- Magnus
- Marci
- Meepo
- Nature’s Prophet
- Ogre Magi
- Pangolier
- Phantom Assassin
- Primal Beast
- Pugna
- Riki
- Sand King
- Shadow Demon
- Slardar
- Slark
- Spectre
- Spirit Breaker
- Sven
- Techies
- Timbersaw
- Treant Protector
- Vengeful Spirit
- Visage
- Warlock
- Weaver
- Windranger
- Winter Wyvern
- Witch Doctor
- Wraith King
Pangolier nerfed into the ground
Pangolier, with his dynamic playstyle, has cemented his place as a favorite both among casual players and the professional circuit. However, his anticipated dominance at TI12 might be in question after these nerfs.
Swashbuckle’s mana cost has been increased from 75 to 90 as players level up the skill, forcing players to use it more sparingly. Shield Crash hasn’t been spared either. It’s mana cost has also been increased and its damage has been decreased, especially at higher levels. The Level 20 Talent for Swashbuckle Damage has also been dialed down from +20 to +15.
Phantom Assassin, Sven, Treant Protector also nerfed
Pangolier wasn’t the only meta-hero on the chopping block. Phantom Assassin, Sven, and Treant Protector have also been nerfed.
Phantom Assassin’s Blur Vanish Radius has been increased from 400 to 500, the Aghanim’s upgrade cooldown has been increased and it no longer increases the Vanish Buffer. Coup De Grace’s chance of Deadly Focus has also been decreased from 20 percent to 17 percent, and 40 percent to 34 percent for Stifling Dagger.
Sven’s Base Damage has been decreased by four, and the bonus damage from God’s Strength has been decreased from 120/160/200 percent to 100/140/180 percent, making him less of a beast.
Treant Protector also had his Base Damage reduced by two, his Base Mana Regen reduced by 0.25, his Level 15 Talent that increases Nature’s Grasp Damage has been decreased from +30 to +20, and his Level 25 Talent Overgrowth Cooldown Reduction talent has been decreased from 40 seconds to 35 seconds.
There were plenty of other changes, too. You can see the full list of the patch notes below, courtesy of Valve. Together, they’re bound to shake up the meta at The International 12 and make it an even more exciting event.
Dota 2 7.34d patch notes
Item Updates
Blade Mail
- Damage bonus decreased from +20 to +18
Eul’s Scepter of Divinity
- Recipe cost decreased from 775 to 675. Total cost decreased from 2725 to 2625
Hand of Midas
- Attack Speed bonus decreased from +40 to +35
Heart of Tarrasque
- Recipe cost increased from 1200 to 1300. Total cost increased from 5000 to 5100
Wind Waker
- Recipe cost increased from 1300 to 1400. Total cost unchanged
Neutral Item Updates
Occult Bracelet
- Mana Regen per stack decreased from 0.5 to 0.4
Tumbler’s Toy
- Mana bonus decreased from 200 to 150
Ninja Gear
- Solitary Disguise Cooldown increased 45 seconds to 60 seconds
- Losing Ninja Gear removes Solitary Disguise
Hero Updates
Abaddon
- Base Intelligence increased from 18 to 19
- Intelligence gain increased from 1.2 to 1.6
- Aphotic Shield: Damage Barrier increased from 110/140/170/200 to 120/150/180/210
Anti-Mage
- Base Armor increased by one
- Mana Void: Mana Cost decreased from 100/200/300 to 100/150/200
Arc Warden
- Spark Wraith: Now deals 40 percent more damage to non-hero units
- Tempest Double: Now can be self-cast to spawn the Double next to Arc Warden
Beastmaster
- Base Armor decreased by one
- Call of the Wild Hawk: Root Duration decreased from one second to 0.25/0.5/0.75/1 seconds
Bounty Hunter
- Base Attack Time decreased from 1.7 seconds to 1.5 seconds
Brewmaster
- Drunken Brawler: Brewed Up Multiplier decreased from 3x to 2.5x
- Primal Split: Mana Cost increased from 125/150/175 to 150/200/250
- Aghanim’s Shard Cancel now always make Brewmaster reappear according to regular Brewling priority, regardless of which Brewling activated it
Chaos Knight
- Chaos Strike: Creep Damage Multiplier increased from 1.6 to 1.9
Crystal Maiden
- Crystal Clone: No longer interrupts Crystal Maiden’s channeling
- Cooldown decreased from 12 seconds to 10 seconds
Dark Willow
- Bramble Maze: Cooldown increased from 20 seconds to 22 seconds
Dawnbreaker
- Intelligence gain decreased from 2.2 to 2.0
- Talents: Level 25 Talent Starbreaker Cooldown Reduction decreased from six seconds to five seconds
Death Prophet
- Talents: Level 15 Talent Crypt Swarm Cooldown Reduction increased from two seconds to 2.5 seconds
Drow Ranger
- Gust: Bonus Movement Speed increased from 10 percent to 10/12/14/16 percent
Earth Spirit
- Talents: Level 20 Talent Boulder Smash Damage decreased from +125 to +100
Earthshaker
- Talents: Level 25 Talent Enchant Totem Cooldown Reduction decreased from two seconds to 1.5 seconds
Enigma
- Demonic Summoning: Eidolon Gold Bounty decreased by four (from 18-24 to 14-20)
- Mana Cost decreased from 75/100/125/150 to 70/80/90/100
- Cooldown decreased from 60/52/44/36 seconds to 40/38/36/34 seconds
Grimstroke
- Talents: Level 15 Talent Ink Swell Movement Speed decreased from +16 percent to +14 percent
Gyrocopter
- Flak Cannon: Aghanim’s Scepter Side Gunner Attack Interval increased from 1.2 seconds to 1.3 seconds
Hoodwink
- Scurry: Buff Duration rescaled from four seconds to 3.5/4/4.5/5 seconds
Huskar
- Burning Spear: Duration increased from 8 seconds to 9 seconds
Invoker
- Base Health Regen decreased from one to 0.5
- Cold Snap: Freeze Heal decreased from 16->128 to 13->104
- E.M.P.: Burned Mana as Mana Restored decreased from 50 percent to 25 percent
Kunkka
- Talents: Level 20 Talent Torrent AoE decreased from +80 to +65
Legion Commander
- Talents: Level 20 Talent Moment of Courage Proc Chance decreased from +10 percent to plus eight percent
Lich
- Base Intelligence increased by two
- Talents: Level 15 Talent Frost Blast Cooldown Reduction increased from three seconds to 3.5 seconds
Lifestealer
- Feast: Max Health Damage increased from 0.8/1/1.2/1.4 percent to 1/1.3/1.6/1.9 percent
Luna
- Moon Glaives: Damage Reduction per bounce from decreased 56/50/44/38 percent to 50/45/40/35 percent
- Aghanim’s Shard Self Damage Reduction increased from 20 percent to 25 percent
- Aghanim’s Shard Buff Duration increased from six seconds to seven seconds
- Talents: Level 15 Talent Eclipse Cooldown Reduction increased from 25 seconds to 30 seconds
Magnus
- Shockwave: Mana Cost rescaled from 70/80/90/100 to 75
Marci
- Sidekick: Is no longer castable on illusions
- Now is always active for Marci with 50 percent effectiveness, even if it’s not applied to any ally (if applied, previous rules are used)
Meepo
- Base Mana Regen increased by 0.25
- Ransack: Health Steal (Heroes) increased from 6/10/14/18 to 9/12/15/18
- Megameepo: Duration increased from 20 seconds to 25 seconds
Nature’s Prophet
- Base Strength decreased from 21 to 19
- Sprout: Cooldown increased from 12/11/10/9 seconds to 15/13/11/9 seconds
Ogre Magi
- Fireblast: Cast Range increased from 475 to 525
- Bloodlust: Bonus Attack Speed increased from 30/40/50/60 to 30/45/60/75
- Self Bonus Attack Speed increased from 30/50/70/90 to 40/60/80/100
- Unrefined Fireblast: Cast Range increased from 475 to 525
Pangolier
- Swashbuckle: Mana Cost increased from 75 to 75/80/85/90
- Shield Crash: Mana Cost increased from 60/70/80/90 to 70/80/90/100
- Damage decreased from 70/140/210/280 to 60/120/180/240
- Talents: Level 20 Talent Swashbuckle Damage decreased from +20 to +15
Phantom Assassin
- Blur: Vanish Radius increased from 400 to 500
- Aghanim’s Scepter Cooldown rescaled from 10 seconds to 50 percent of the current cooldown
- Aghanim’s Scepter no longer increases Vanish Buffer
- Coup de Grace: Chance of Deadly Focus decreased from 20 percent to 17 percent (40 percent to 34 percent for Stifling Dagger)
Primal Beast
- Uproar: Base Bonus Damage decreased from 6/12/18/24 to 5/10/15/20
Pugna
- Nether Blast: Building Damage increased from 50 percent to 65 percent
- Decrepify: Enemy Move Slow increased from 30/40/50/60 percent to 45/50/55/60 percent
- Cast Range increased from 400/475/550/625 to 475/550/625/700
Riki
- Smoke Screen: Radius increased from 375 to 425
Sand King
- Burrowstrike: Cooldown decreased from 15/14/13/12 seconds to 14/13/12/11 seconds
Shadow Demon
- Demonic Cleanse: Duration decreased from seven seconds to six seconds
- Demonic Purge: Duration decreased from seven seconds to six seconds
Slardar
- Slithereen Crush: Cooldown decreased from eight seconds to seven seconds
Slark
- Talents: Level 25 Talent Essence Shift Duration decreased from +50 seconds to +40 seconds
Spectre
- Shadow Step: Cooldown decreased from 80/60/40 seconds to 60/50/40 seconds
Spirit Breaker
- Greater Bash: Movement Speed as Damage increased from 20/25/30/35 percent to 25/30/35/40 percent
Sven
- Base Damage decreased by four
- God’s Strength: Bonus Damage decreased from 120/160/200 percent to 100/140/180 percent
Techies
- Blast Off!: Cooldown rescaled from 39/36/33/30 seconds to 40/35/30/25 seconds
- Proximity Mines: All flying hero units can now trigger the mines
Timbersaw
- Whirling Death: Damage increased from 80/120/160/200 to 85/130/175/220
Treant Protector
- Base Damage decreased by two
- Base Mana Regen decreased by 0.25
- Talents: Level 15 Talent Nature’s Grasp Damage decreased from +30 to +25
- Level 25 Talent Overgrowth Cooldown Reduction decreased from 40 seconds to 35 seconds
Vengeful Spirit
- Magic Missile: Cooldown increased from 12/11/10/9 seconds to 15/13/11/9 seconds
- Wave of Terror: Attack Damage Reduction decreased from 15/20/25/30 percent to 10/15/20/25 percent
Visage
- Stone Form: Cooldown for Familiars decreased from 14 seconds to 11 seconds
Warlock
- Upheaval: Slow per second rescaled from 10/15/20/25 percent to 11/14/17/20 percent
- Talents: Level 10 Talent Upheaval Radius decreased from +75 to +65
Weaver
- Shukuchi: Damage increased from 100/125/150/175 to 100/130/160/190
- Geminate Attack: Geminate Attack Damage increased from 15/30/45/60 to 20/35/50/65
Windranger
- Powershot: Reduction per unit decreased from 20 percent to 15 percent
Winter Wyvern
- Splinter Blast: Main Projectile Speed increased from 650 to 750
- Winter’s Curse: Curse Duration increased from 4.25/4.75/5.25 seconds to 4.5/5/5.5 seconds
Witch Doctor
- Base Strength increased from 18 to 20
- Death Ward: Cooldown increased from 100/80/60s to 100/90/80s
- Damage increased from 60/100/140 to 70/105/140
Wraith King
- Talents: Level 15 Talent Wraithfire Blast Stun Duration increased from +0.75 seconds to + one second.