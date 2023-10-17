The best and worst heroes at TI 2023

The International 2023 is off to an electrifying start. But as the competition heats up and the meta evolves, not every Dota 2 hero is up to the task. Five are stealing the show, while another five can’t seem to find their footing despite many attempts.

Best heroes at TI 2023

5. Muerta

Muerta, the newest hero in the Dota 2 roster, has really shown up at TI 2023, winning about 71 percent of her 17 group-stage games according to coverage site Liquipedia. Surprisingly, she’s not been used much as a mid laner or a carry but more as a support.

This is because she’s proven to be great in team fights even without many items because her skills let her apply a variety of status effects like Fear and Silence, while also dealing damage from a distance.

4. Primal Beast

Primal Beast took some time to garner popularity among the pros in Dota 2 but he’s making a big splash at TI 2023. The burly dinosaur has been banned in 50 games, but when teams picked him in 21 games, he helped them win two-thirds of matchups.

His mobility with his Q, an ability to stun enemies for ages, and incredible toughness in a meta dominated by tanky heroes has made him a powerhouse so far.

3. Dazzle

Remember when picking Dazzle for the mid lane was something you’d only see in pubs, and it usually didn’t work out? Well, things have taken a turn at TI 2023.

Dazzle boasts an amazing 69.23 percent win rate from the 13 games he’s been in, all of which have been in the mid lane. What’s more, he’s faced 73 bans, showing that teams know how overpowered he is right now. Since becoming a Universal hero, he dishes out serious damage but still has all the support perks, like being able to protect himself or his teammates with Shadow Wave and Shallow Grave.

2. Chaos Knight

Chaos Knight has been a real game-changer in the group stage. This fearsome fighter was chosen in 26 group-stage games and won 65.38 percent of them.

Thanks to his strong attacks, toughness, stuns, and ability to farm well and push easily, he’s become one of the top picks in the tournament. He’ll likely keep being a favorite unless teams decide to ban him more often.

1. Phoenix

Phoenix has been a star hero at TI 2023, really lighting up the game. This fiery bird has been in high demand, getting banned 42 times and chosen 28 times. Plus, it’s won an impressive 57.14 percent of those games.

It’s not the highest win rate we’ve seen, but it’s been the most efficient hero when picked with its mix of damage, healing, mobility, and a game-changing ultimate. The percent-health damage via the Sun Ray ability has proved incredibly effective in a meta showered with Strength and Universal heroes who often build Heart of Tarrasque.

Worst heroes at TI 2023

5. Invoker

Invoker’s performance at TI 2023 has fallen short of expectations. Even though he’s been banned 59 times, likely due to teams dreading his frustrating crowd-control abilities, he’s not lived up to the fear when he was picked.

Out of 21 games where he wasn’t sidelined, he’s won just 42.86 percent of them. Team Spirit and Talon Esports seem to have cracked the code on how to use him well, but everyone else is truly struggling to fit Carl into a winning lineup.

4. Kunkka

Kunkka, the admiral of the high seas, hasn’t quite hit the mark at TI 2023. This bearded sailor clinched victories in only 42.86 percent of his 28 appearances, most of which had him in the mid lane.

He’s been banned 51 times, so teams have been leaning in thinking he’s a decent pick. But his actual performance hasn’t been smooth sailing. Team Liquid, Team Spirit, and Evil Geniuses haven’t lost with him, but other teams are struggling to make the pirate captain work.

3. Earth Spirit

Earth Spirit has seen a lot of game time at TI 2023. He’s been picked 29 times, which puts him fourth overall in terms of pick rate. But, wins have only come in 41.38 percent of those games. Team Liquid and Azure Ray seem to know how to use him, winning all three matches where they picked him.

Yet, teams like Tundra Esports and Shopify Rebellion haven’t had the same luck. His abilities look strong, so maybe it’s more about who’s using him than the hero himself.

2. Vengeful Spirit

Vengeful Spirit is a popular choice at TI 2023 getting picked 33 times—more than any other hero. Often selected as a position five support, teams are struggling to win with her, posting a win rate of about 39 percent. It’s puzzling because her abilities seem solid on paper, especially in this meta.

She has a stun, can save allies, and even scout fogged areas. Maybe it’s just a streak of bad luck, or maybe she can’t quite match what other meta-support heroes like Phoenix or Muerta bring to the table. Either way, she’s one of the worst so far—here’s hoping Venge fans see a little success with her in the playoffs.

1. Pangolier

Pangolier, who was a top pick for months, has hit rock bottom at TI 2023 becoming the event’s least successful hero. This downturn isn’t shocking, as he was nerfed before the tournament during the 7.34d pre-TI patch.

Still, his win rate has plummeted to a shockingly bad 31 percent across 26 matches. Teams have banned him 62 times, probably out of habit, but given how bad he’s been that might change on the main stage.

