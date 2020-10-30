Team Secret eliminated from ESL One Germany, snapping tournament win streak

After a near-perfect run over the course of the online season, Team Secret has been defeated for the first time since April, falling to Team Liquid at ESL One Germany 2020.

This snaps Secret’s eight-tournament win streak, which included breaking Alliance’s 2013 record for best 100-game record and a perfect 15-0 run at OGA Dota PIT Season One.

That's right you saw it correctly 🥴



Team Liquid looking very impressive as they take the series after a 25min game! @TeamLiquid 2-0 @teamsecret



Unfortunately that means Team Secret are out of #ESLOne Germany Online, GGWP to them! 💛



📺 https://t.co/jKNcjqCY84 pic.twitter.com/GHQcl30TKw — ESL Dota2 (@ESLDota2) October 30, 2020

If any team was going to knock off the juggernaut that is Secret, it was bound to be Team Liquid, as they were one of two teams to take a series off them throughout that dominant run.

Things looked a little dicey for Secret when they fell behind against Adrian “Fata” Trinks and the mudgolems stack, which have proven to be a match against some of the top European teams over the last few events. Not only did Secret end up losing to the underdogs, but game one was a one-sided victory for mudgolems, who then just managed to sneak out a 2-0 win after a close teamfight sealed the deal in game two.

Following that loss, Secret handled their business with a 2-0 sweep against Alliance in the lower bracket before Liquid stepped up and knocked them out.

Secret led almost the entire first game, with Lasse “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen and Michał “Nisha” Jankowski playing extremely well, but Michael “miCKe” Vu’s Phantom Assassin was almost unkillable and really helped swing the game in the final minutes.

Game two ended up being a mid-game wash for Secret as Liquid took the lead 15 minutes in and ran with it to a quick 25-minute victory behind Max “qojqva” Bröcker’s Storm Spirit and Samuel “Boxi” Svahn’s Timbersaw.

With this loss, Secret finish ESL One Germany in fourth place and take home $25,000, while Liquid will face mudgolems in the lower bracket finals to see who takes on Natus Vincere for the ESL One title.