Team Secret break Alliance’s 2013 record for best 100-game record after winning BEYOND EPIC

Despite failing to run the gauntlet earlier this month, Team Secret have finally broken the Alliance 2013 roster’s 100-game record, going 85-15 over their last 100 games to become the winningest team in terms of record Dota 2 has ever seen.

This means that Secret is now the top team in all four of the best-run categories historically and, according to datDota, they also hold most of the top five spots in each of the measured metrics.

Here are there results against various teams



Liquid: 12-4

Nigma: 10-4

OG: 10-2

Alliance: 9-3

NaVi: 7-0

VP.P: 7-0

NiP: 6-0

Viking: 6-0

FlyToMoon: 4-0

Unique: 2-2

B8: 2-0

VP: 2-0

Family Team: 2-0

Gambit: 2-0

OG Seed: 2-0

Spirit: 2-0 — Ben Steenhuisen (@Noxville) June 29, 2020

The 100-game mark was actually the only category that Puppey and his team had yet to claim over the last seven months, as since bringing in MATUMBAMAN, the team has consistently held an 80 percent winrate.

Secret broke the first record on May 30, breaking Fnatic’s 2016 record of 45-5 in their last 50 games. That quickly spiraled into taking Newbee’s 65-10 record of the boardon June 22 at 66-9, though they tied the record 12 days earlier on June 10.

The 150-game record was actually snapped prior to the 75 mark, with Secret barely making it into June before posting a record best 120-30 line, which put them past that same Alliance roster that they were chasing in one of the final categories.

After winning BEYOND EPIC, Secret now holds a two-game lead over Alliance’s previous 83-17 record, with a chance to extend it even further heading into the next stage of online events.

As for the other categories, Secret’s success has them reshuffling the leaderboards with every match as another iteration of this 2020 roster makes it onto the list at seemingly every turn. Here are the standings for the Best Runs in Dota 2 history, according to datDota’s metrics.

Metric Start Date End Date Win/Loss Win Percentage 50-game May 5, 2020 May 31, 2020 47-3 94 percent 75-game May 5, 2020 June 23, 2020 67-8 89.33 percent 100-game April 24, 2020 June 28, 2020 85-15 85 percent 150-game Dec. 21, 2019 June 23, 2020 122-28 81 percent

It should be noted a majority of Secret’s games were played against only teams from the Europe/CIS region while the TI3 Alliance squad was playing against teams from around the world.

DatDota developer and analyst Ben “Noxville” Steenhuisen phrased the comparisons the best, saying that “even though the measured ‘skill’ of teams that Secret beat was higher – there’s certainly extra difficulty in beating teams which have completely different styles to that of your region.”

One could definitely argue however, that even though the measured "skill" of teams that Secret beat was higher – there's certainly extra difficulty in beating teams which have completely different styles to that of your region.



That's a really difficult thing to quantify. — Ben Steenhuisen (@Noxville) June 29, 2020

Secret does hold all of the records and has shown that they are a dominant force on the competitive Dota scene, but the online format tournament organizers were forced to adopt due to COVID-19 might have put an asterisk by the incredible accomplishment.