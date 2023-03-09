Team Secret could call on SEA star, CIS upstart to help turn Dota 2 season around

Team Secret is officially making moves, with the organization confirming the departure of star offlane duo Roman “Resolut1on” Fomynok and Baqyt “Zayac” Emiljanov from its Dota 2 roster. And while rumors have been bouncing around about who might take their place, another team’s manager may have painted the perfect picture.

Reso and Zayac leaving the team were documented ahead of the official announcement, and with that, eagle-eyed fans noted that Miroslav “BOOM” Bičan had been practicing a lot of offlane heroes in recent matches.

According to previous rumors, and a new statement from Team Spirit’s manager Dmirtiy “Korb3n” Belov, this is because he will be swapping roles to open up a core position ahead of the Dota Pro Circuit’s Spring Tour. Along with that, it looks like some potential info about who will fill the openings on Secret.

Related: SyndereN’s roadmap for next Dota 2 patch to help Valve avoid backlash

While on-stream with Spirit’s current analyst Mark “sikle” Lerman, Korb3n noted everything he has heard points to BOOM moving to the offlane. As a result, Secret will reportedly recruit former Fnatic and TNC Predator star Armel Tabios to make the move from Southeast Asia to Europe and take over the mid lane.

This wouldn’t be the first time Secret would bring over talent from SEA, or non-EU regions, as MP, MidOne, and iceiceice have both spent time playing with Puppey in the past.

Korb3n also shared that former-Virtus.pro support yamich could be joining up to fill Zayac’s spot. This part of his statement was not as confident as the Armel news, but it makes sense as previous reports on Secret’s roster moves mentioned looking to CIS talent—such as RAMZES or Nemiga Gaming’s Stanislav “Malr1ne” Potorak.

The roster lock for DPC Spring Tour is set for March 11 at midnight PST, which means we should finally get an answer to who Puppey actually recruited very soon.