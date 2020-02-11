Southeast Asia’s Major qualifiers are being plagued by internet issues again

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

The playoffs for the ESL One Los Angeles Major Southeast Asian qualifiers just started today—and the first series was already affected by internet issues.

That was when Fnatic went up against Team Adroit in a clash for a berth at the LA Major. Unfortunately for Adroit, they were forced to abandon the first game as their players were unable to connect to the game. While they finally managed to join in for the second game, it took less than five minutes before Adroit’s members started dropping like flies.

After Adroit exhausted their pause time limit, Daryl “iceiceice” Koh even graciously expended Fnatic’s own timer to allow the pause to continue.

iceiceice kindly gives adroit their pause time.

Iceiceice’s words referenced a similar situation that occurred during the qualifiers for the previous Leipzig Major. TNC Predator was placed in a similar situation vs. Cignal Ultra. Similarly, TNC also opted to provide Cignal Ultra with their own pause timer, and captain Park “March” Tae-won opted to unpause the game after 20 minutes when both teams’ timers ran out.

The irony was almost palpable, as Cignal Ultra is sponsored by Indonesian telecommunications company Cignal TV, whose parent company PLDT provided the team’s internet connection.

Adroit’s woes continued throughout the game. Players would intermittently lagged out, and the game rapidly slipped out of the team’s hands. The combination of internet frustrations and an in-game dismantling proved to be too much for Adroit, who conceded at the 17-minute mark.

At the very least, Adroit managed to find some humor from the situation. The Filipino team proceeded to lambast their internet provider with a game result mock-up, citing a loss against Converge ICT Solutions.

Adroit’s journey to the Major isn’t over just yet, however. The Filipinos will have to fight IO Dota 2 in a best-of-three series to take the third and final Major slot. Adroit was part of the three qualified teams to the first Major of the 2019-20 Dota Pro Circuit season, while IO Dota 2 is a newly formed qualifier stack led by legendary Malaysian player Chai “Mushi” Yee Fung.

The team has relocated to an internet cafe for the rest of the day. Hopefully, internet issues will not derail their campaign and rob fans of fantastic Dota 2 tomorrow.